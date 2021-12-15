The 2021 Dallas PaperCity Design Awards Winners Are…

The annual Dallas-Fort Worth PaperCity Design Awards garnered more than 200 entries in 18 categories with 1,000 images of projects downloaded into digital libraries for our judges: Charlotte Moss, NYC; Allison Caccoma, San Francisco; Lance Duckett Scott, partner David Kleinberg Design Associates, NYC; Steve Raike, partner Lake | Flato Architects, San Antonio; and Dara Caponigro, creative director Schumacher, NYC.

The PaperCity Design Awards celebration was the finale to Texas Design Week Dallas, a jam-packed five days of salon talks, book signings, cocktails, and product launches. The evening began with a cocktail celebration followed by the Awards presentation at Virgin Hotels Dallas, with master of ceremonies Alessandra Branca. Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club and Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas were honored with the Dallas Design District Award. Dunhill Partners president Andy Crosland presented the Baccarat crystal obelisk to Nazira Handal, director of special events and corporate sponsorships for Kips Bay.

The winning projects and runners-up will be published in a special portfolio in the January/February 2022 Decoration + Art issue of PaperCity Dallas.

Thank you to our PaperCity Design Awards Sponsors: Dunhill Partners and Dallas Design District, along with New Orleans Auction Galleries, Monogram Luxury Appliances, OKA, Baccarat, and Virgin Hotels Dallas.

There are projects that stand alone in their scope and service to the Dallas design community. The annual Dallas Design District Award honors an individual, foundation, or company that has made a difference and galvanized the Dallas design community. The 2021 Baccarat obelisk Award goes to Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club and Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas.

For 48 years, the internationally recognized Kips Bay Decorator Show House has invited celebrated designers to transform a luxury Manhattan home into an elegant exhibition of fine furnishings, art, and technology. This event began in 1973, when several dedicated supporters of the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club launched the Decorator Show House to raise critical funds for much-needed after-school and enrichment programs for New York City children.

Over the course of four decades, this project has grown into a must-see event for thousands of design enthusiasts and is renowned for sparking interior design trends throughout the world and launching design careers. Following the success of the Palm Beach Show House created four years ago, Kips Bay put Dallas on the world design map with the opening of the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas in 2020. The 2020 and 2021 Dallas Show Houses attracted visitors from across the U.S. It’s immeasurable what Kips Bay has brought to the Dallas design community — and to the city as a whole.

Andy Crosland, president of Dunhill Partners, presented the Award to Nazira Handal, Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club director of special events and corporate sponsorships. The design world knows Nazira as the nexus of the Show House. For 11 years, Handal has orchestrated, nurtured, and shepherded the Kips Bay Show Houses and is the axis around which the designers and the hundreds of vendors pivot. Congratulations to Handal and Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club.

Joshua Rice Design 1 7 Winning Entry: Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Robert Tsai) 2 7 Winning Entry: Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Robert Tsai) 3 7 Winning Entry: Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Robert Tsai) 4 7 Winning Entry: Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Robert Tsai) 5 7 Winning Entry: Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Robert Tsai) 6 7 Winning Entry: Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Robert Tsai) 7 7 Winning Entry: Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Robert Tsai)

Firm: Joshua Rice Design

Lead Designer: Joshua Rice

Judge’s Remark:

“Spectacular. Such a curated collection of vintage stand-out pieces mixed with the contemporary artisans of right now.” — Lance Scott, David Kleinberg Design Associates

______________________________

Runner-up:

Eddie Maestri, Maestri Studio

Runner-up: Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Maestri Studio. (Photo Nathan Schroder)

Joshua Rice Design 1 9 Winning Entry: Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Robert Tsai, Stephen Karlisch) 2 9 Winning Entry: Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Robert Tsai, Stephen Karlisch) 3 9 Winning Entry: Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Robert Tsai, Stephen Karlisch) 4 9 Winning Entry: Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Robert Tsai, Stephen Karlisch) 5 9 Winning Entry: Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Robert Tsai, Stephen Karlisch) 6 9 Winning Entry: Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Robert Tsai, Stephen Karlisch) 7 9 Winning Entry: Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Robert Tsai, Stephen Karlisch) 8 9 Winning Entry: Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Robert Tsai, Stephen Karlisch) 9 9 Winning Entry: Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Robert Tsai, Stephen Karlisch)

Firm: Joshua Rice Design

Lead Designers: Joshua Rice and Alejandro Cardenas

Judge’s Remark:

“Killer cool!” — Lance Scott, David Kleinberg Design Associates

______________________________

Runner-up:

Holly Hickey Moore, Holly Hickey Moore Interior Design

Runner-up: Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Holly Hickey Moore Interior Design. (Photo Matthew Niemann Photography)

Ibañez Shaw Architecture 1 8 Winning Entry: Residential Architecture Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Ibañez Shaw Architecture. (Photos Dror Baldinger, FAIA) 2 8 Winning Entry: Residential Architecture Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Ibañez Shaw Architecture. (Photos Dror Baldinger, FAIA) 3 8 Winning Entry: Residential Architecture Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Ibañez Shaw Architecture. (Photos Dror Baldinger, FAIA) 4 8 Winning Entry: Residential Architecture Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Ibañez Shaw Architecture. (Photos Dror Baldinger, FAIA) 5 8 Winning Entry: Residential Architecture Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Ibañez Shaw Architecture. (Photos Dror Baldinger, FAIA) 6 8 Winning Entry: Residential Architecture Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Ibañez Shaw Architecture. (Photos Dror Baldinger, FAIA) 7 8 Winning Entry: Residential Architecture Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Ibañez Shaw Architecture. (Photos Dror Baldinger, FAIA) 8 8 Winning Entry: Residential Architecture Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Ibañez Shaw Architecture. (Photos Dror Baldinger, FAIA)

Firm: Ibañez Shaw Architecture

Lead Architect: Gregory Ibañez

Judges’ Remarks:

“Love the Scarpa-esque brickwork at the entry.” — Lance Scott, David Kleinberg Design Associates

“This project is an interesting study in the application of unit masonry and in that capacity is rigorously executed with an austerity that demonstrates a command of the materials, form and detail.” — Steve Raike, Lake | Flato

______________________________

Runner-up:

Mark Hoesterey, SHM Architects

Runner-up: Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, SHM Architects. (Photo Nathan Schroder)

Shipley Architects 1 9 Winning Entry: Residential Architecture Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Shipley Architects. (Photos Robert Tsai) 2 9 Winning Entry: Residential Architecture Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Shipley Architects. (Photos Robert Tsai) 3 9 Winning Entry: Residential Architecture Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Shipley Architects. (Photos Robert Tsai) 4 9 Winning Entry: Residential Architecture Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Shipley Architects. (Photos Robert Tsai) 5 9 Winning Entry: Residential Architecture Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Shipley Architects. (Photos Robert Tsai) 6 9 Winning Entry: Residential Architecture Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Shipley Architects. (Photos Robert Tsai) 7 9 Winning Entry: Residential Architecture Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Shipley Architects. (Photos Robert Tsai) 8 9 Winning Entry: Residential Architecture Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Shipley Architects. (Photos Robert Tsai) 9 9 Winning Entry: Residential Architecture Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Shipley Architects. (Photos Robert Tsai)

Firm: Shipley Architects

Lead Architect: Dan Shipley

Judge’s Remark:

“There are some interesting moments in the project — I particularly appreciate the dining room table and banco.” — Steve Raike, Lake | Flato

______________________________

Runner-up:

Gregory Ibañez, Ibañez Shaw Architecture

Runner-up: Residential Architectural Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Ibañez Shaw Architecture. (Photo Dror Baldinger, FAIA)

Joshua Rice Design 1 5 Winning Entry: Residential Singular Space - Bedroom, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Cody Ulrich) 2 5 Winning Entry: Residential Singular Space - Bedroom, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Cody Ulrich) 3 5 Winning Entry: Residential Singular Space - Bedroom, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Cody Ulrich) 4 5 Winning Entry: Residential Singular Space - Bedroom, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Cody Ulrich) 5 5 Winning Entry: Residential Singular Space - Bedroom, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Cody Ulrich)

Firm: Joshua Rice Design

Lead Designer: Joshua Rice

Judges’ Remarks:

“A room with thoughtful divisions of space that will wear well over time and be a great escape hatch day or night. Tonal and serene.” — Charlotte Moss

“I love the sculptural forms in this room — it’s a tactile delight from the rugs to the chair fabric. The spareness has a sensuality that keeps the room from feeling cold.” — Dara Caponigro, F. Schumacher

______________________________

Runner-up:

Chad Dorsey, Chad Dorsey Design

Runner-up: Residential Singular Space — Bedroom, Chad Dorsey Design. (Photo Douglas Friedman)

Urbanology Designs 1 4 Winning Entry: Residential Singular Space - Kitchen, Urbanology Designs. (Photos Matti Gresham) 2 4 Winning Entry: Residential Singular Space - Kitchen, Urbanology Designs. (Photos Matti Gresham) 3 4 Winning Entry: Residential Singular Space - Kitchen, Urbanology Designs. (Photos Matti Gresham) 4 4 Winning Entry: Residential Singular Space - Kitchen, Urbanology Designs. (Photos Matti Gresham)

Firm: Urbanology Designs

Lead Designer: Ginger Curtis

Judge’s Remark:

“A restrained material palette that has been assembled and applied with great care to the details makes this kitchen feel warm and inviting yet modern and minimal. I appreciate how the brass hardware accentuates the warmth of the wood and ties together the black, white, and wood elements — very subtle but very effective. Equally effective is the tile selection on the backsplash — subtle texture and detailing that you will really appreciate in person.” — Steve Raike, Lake | Flato

______________________________

Runner-up:

Susan Bednar Long, S.B. Long Interiors, Inc.

Runner-up: Residential Singular Space — Kitchen, S.B. Long Interiors, Inc. (Photo Dylan Chandler)

Laura Lee Clark Interior Design 1 1 Winning Entry: Residential Singular Space - Bath, Laura Lee Clark Interior Design (Photo Stephen Karlisch)

Firm: Laura Lee Clark Interior Design

Lead Designer: Laura Lee Clark Falconer

Judge’s Remark:

“A magical use of materials, color, and pattern. Just an elegant, inviting room.” — Allison Caccoma

______________________________

Runner-up (TIE):

Laura Lee Falconer, Laura Lee Clark Interior Design

Runner-up (Tie): Residential Singular Space — Bath, Laura Lee Clark Interior Design. (Photo Stephen Karlisch)

Eddie Maestri, Maestri Studio

Runner-up (Tie): Residential Singular Space — Bath, Maestri Studio. (Photo Nathan Schroder)

Urbanology Designs 1 4 Winning Entry: Residential Singular Space - Children's Room, Urbanology Designs. (Photos Robert Tsai) 2 4 Winning Entry: Residential Singular Space - Children's Room, Urbanology Designs. (Photos Robert Tsai) 3 4 Winning Entry: Residential Singular Space - Children's Room, Urbanology Designs. (Photos Robert Tsai) 4 4 Winning Entry: Residential Singular Space - Children's Room, Urbanology Designs. (Photos Robert Tsai)

Firm: Urbanology Designs

Lead Designer: Ginger Curtis

Judge’s Remark:

“A fabulous kid’s space that marries practicality with style. So many clever ideas that are fresh and fun and not a bit gimmicky. Love how paint is used to decorate and define spaces. This is a sophisticated space that is still kid-friendly.” — Dara Caponigro, F. Schumacher

______________________________

Runner-up:

Laura McElroy and Alex Near, Blue Print Interiors

Runner-up: Residential Singular Space — Children’s Room, Blue Print Interiors. (Photo Blue Print)

Alexis Pearl Design 1 3 Winning Entry: Residential Singular Space - Dining or Entertaining, Alexis Pearl Design. (Photos Robert Tsai) 2 3 Winning Entry: Residential Singular Space - Dining or Entertaining, Alexis Pearl Design. (Photos Robert Tsai) 3 3 Winning Entry: Residential Singular Space - Dining or Entertaining, Alexis Pearl Design. (Photos Robert Tsai)

Firm: Alexis Pearl Design

Lead Designer: Alexis Pearl

Judges’ Remarks:

“The subtle yin and yang of this dining room is very successful. While the architecture is relatively traditional, it’s countered with an artful wallpaper, cool modern furnishings, and a general spare sensibility that make the room feel utterly of the moment. The ceiling fixtures are somewhere in between and bring the whole room together.” — Dara Caponigro, F. Schumacher

“Wonderful room! The shapes and materials sing yet the room is calm and sophisticated. I would be happy to dine here!” — Allison Caccoma

______________________________

Runner-up:

Laura Lee Falconer, Laura Lee Clark Interior Design

Runner-up: Residential Singular Space — Dining Room, Laura Lee Clark Interior Design. (Photo Stephen Karlisch)

Marc McCollom Architect 1 5 Winning Entry: Residential Singular Space - Living/Great Room, Recreation Room, Marc McCollom Architect. (Photos Charles Davis Smith, FAIA) 2 5 Winning Entry: Residential Singular Space - Living/Great Room, Recreation Room, Marc McCollom Architect. (Photos Charles Davis Smith, FAIA) 3 5 Winning Entry: Residential Singular Space - Living/Great Room, Recreation Room, Marc McCollom Architect. (Photos Charles Davis Smith, FAIA) 4 5 Winning Entry: Residential Singular Space - Living/Great Room, Recreation Room, Marc McCollom Architect. (Photos Charles Davis Smith, FAIA) 5 5 Winning Entry: Residential Singular Space - Living/Great Room, Recreation Room, Marc McCollom Architect. (Photos Charles Davis Smith, FAIA)

Firm: Marc McCollom Architect

Lead Architect: Marc McCollom

Judge’s Remark:

“Now, this is cool!” — Lance Scott, David Kleinberg Design Associates

______________________________

Runner-up (TIE):

Eddie Maestri, Maestri Studio

Runner-up (Tie): Residential Singular Space — Living/Great Room, Recreation, Media Room, Maestri Studio. (Photo Nathan Schroder)

Susan Bednar Long, S.B. Long Interiors, Inc.

Runner-up (Tie): Residential Singular Space — Living/Great Room, Recreation Media Room, S.B. Long Interiors, Inc. (Photo Dylan Chandler)

Chad Dorsey Design 1 4 Winning Entry: Use of Small Space , Chad Dorsey Design. (Photos Stephen Karlisch) 2 4 Winning Entry: Use of Small Space , Chad Dorsey Design. (Photos Stephen Karlisch) 3 4 Winning Entry: Use of Small Space , Chad Dorsey Design. (Photos Stephen Karlisch) 4 4 Winning Entry: Use of Small Space , Chad Dorsey Design. (Photos Stephen Karlisch)

Firm: Chad Dorsey Design

Lead Designers: Chad Dorsey and Luis Olivares

Judge’s Remark:

“From inspiration to execution, this room is a winner. The dark wine-like glossy walls are tempered by a light wooden floor; bar surfaces of marble and brass add light and reflection; and the textures of hide and leather warm the mix. Glamorous, personal and inviting. When can I come for drinks?” — Charlotte Moss

______________________________

Runner-up ( TIE):

Ginger Curtis, Urbanology Designs

Runner-up (Tie): Use of Small Space, Urbanology Designs. (Photo Matti Gresham)

Erin Sander, Erin Sander Design

Runner-up (Tie): Use of Small Space, Erin Sander Design

5G Studio Collaborative 1 5 Winning Entry: Hospitality Design - Hotel, Restaurant, or Club, 5G Studio Collaborative. (Photos Robert Tsai) 2 5 Winning Entry: Hospitality Design - Hotel, Restaurant, or Club, 5G Studio Collaborative. (Photos Robert Tsai) 3 5 Winning Entry: Hospitality Design - Hotel, Restaurant, or Club, 5G Studio Collaborative. (Photos Robert Tsai) 4 5 Winning Entry: Hospitality Design - Hotel, Restaurant, or Club, 5G Studio Collaborative. (Photos Robert Tsai) 5 5 Winning Entry: Hospitality Design - Hotel, Restaurant, or Club, 5G Studio Collaborative. (Photos Robert Tsai)

Project: Virgin Hotels Dallas

Firm: 5G Studio Collaborative

Lead Architect: Yen Ong

Judge’s Remark:

“This is an interesting building enclosure system that extends to the street level and engages the urban fabric and public spaces.” — Steve Raike, Lake | Flato

______________________________

Runner-up (TIE):

Eddie Abeyta, HKS, Hall Arts; additional credits Dr. Carol Bentel, and Dr. Paul Bentel, Bentel & Bentel, Architects/Planners, Locust Valley, New York

Runner-up (Tie): Hospitality Design: Hotel, Restaurant or Club, HKS, Hall Arts. (Photo Alex Fradkin of Alex Fradkin Photography)

Lara Rimes, Kathy Chavez, Leo A Daly, Hotel Del Coronado Promenade

Runner-up (Tie): Hospitality Design: Hotel, Restaurant or Club, Leo A Daly, Hotel Del Coronado Promenade

Gensler 1 4 Winning Entry: Commercial Design – Office, Theater, Spiritual or Public Space, Boston Consulting Group, Gensler. (Photos Garrett Rowland) 2 4 Winning Entry: Commercial Design – Office, Theater, Spiritual or Public Space, Boston Consulting Group, Gensler. (Photos Garrett Rowland) 3 4 Winning Entry: Commercial Design – Office, Theater, Spiritual or Public Space, Boston Consulting Group, Gensler. (Photos Garrett Rowland) 4 4 Winning Entry: Commercial Design – Office, Theater, Spiritual or Public Space, Boston Consulting Group, Gensler. (Photos Garrett Rowland)

Project: Boston Consulting Group

Firm: Gensler

Lead Designer: Paul Manno, Gensler principal and design director

Judge’s Remark:

“This workspace modernization demonstrates a commitment to the modern workplace and many of the ways in which the workplace will have to adapt to remain relevant in a post-pandemic landscape. There are big changes ahead for the workspace, and this project is meeting them head-on. It will be a project that garners a lot of interest over the next few years as employers evaluate how to retain and attract talent.” — Steve Raike, Lake | Flato

______________________________

Runner-up:

Bart Shaw, Ibañez Shaw Architecture, Chroma

Runner-up: Commercial Interior Design or Architectural Design, Ibañez Shaw Architecture, Chroma. (Photo Dror Baldinger, FAIA)

From the Ground Up 1 4 Winning Entry: Residential Landscape Design, From The Ground Up. (Photos Costa Christ Media) 2 4 Winning Entry: Residential Landscape Design, From The Ground Up. (Photos Costa Christ Media) 3 4 Winning Entry: Residential Landscape Design, From The Ground Up. (Photos Costa Christ Media) 4 4 Winning Entry: Residential Landscape Design, From The Ground Up. (Photos Costa Christ Media)

Firm: From the Ground Up

Lead Landscape Designer: Dan Houchard

Judge’s Remark:

“Beautiful integration of elements, fountain, pool. Levels add dimension, and the fountain creates sound. Hardscape and plantings are well balanced, and I love how the house embraces all. Great marriage of house and garden. Choice of plants, their location, and volume are restrained and, at the same time, feel lush and not overly wrought. This is a thoughtful, well-executed design.” — Charlotte Moss

______________________________

Runner-up:

Mary Ellen Cowan, MESA

Runner-up: Residential Landscape Design, MESA. (Photo Charles Davis Smith, FAIA)

Joshua Rice Design 1 4 Winning Entry: Best in Furniture Design, The Family Series in Marble, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Robert Tsai) 2 4 Winning Entry: Best in Furniture Design, The Family Series in Marble, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Robert Tsai) 3 4 Winning Entry: Best in Furniture Design, The Family Series in Marble, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Robert Tsai) 4 4 Winning Entry: Best in Furniture Design, The Family Series in Marble, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Robert Tsai)

Project: The Family Series in Marble

Firm: Joshua Rice Design

Lead Designer: Joshua Rice

Judge’s Remark:

“Love the strong forms and natural materials — simple in form, compelling natural material. I imagine you would never tire looking at or being in contact with these.” — Steve Raike, Lake | Flato

______________________________

Runner-up:

Brandon Kershner, Azzurro Living, Cove Club Chair

Runner-up: Best in Furniture Design, Cove Club Chair, Azzurro Living. (Photo Oleg Kuzmin)

RENG Lighting by Brendan Bass 1 4 Winning Entry: Best in Product Design, Cloud Formation Lighting, RENG Lighting by Brendan Bass 2 4 Winning Entry: Best in Product Design, Cloud Formation Lighting, RENG Lighting by Brendan Bass 3 4 Winning Entry: Best in Product Design, Cloud Formation Lighting, RENG Lighting by Brendan Bass 4 4 Winning Entry: Best in Product Design, Cloud Formation Lighting, RENG Lighting by Brendan Bass

Project: Cloud Formation Lighting

Firm: RENG Lighting by Brendan Bass

Lead Designer: Brendan Bass

Judge’s Remark:

“Beautiful forms rendered in the natural state of the material, worked by hand … What’s not to like here.” — Steve Raike, Lake | Flato

______________________________

Runner-up:

Joshua Rice, Joshua Rice Design, Catenary Pendant

Runner-up: Best in Product Design, Catenary Pendant, Joshua Rice Design, Catenary Pendant

Cush Living 1 3 Winning Entry: Best in Textile Design, The Kimpton, Anglers Cove Pop-Up, Miami Beach, Cush Living. (Photos Emily Addington) 2 3 Winning Entry: Best in Textile Design, The Kimpton, Anglers Cove Pop-Up, Miami Beach, Cush Living. (Photos Emily Addington) 3 3 Winning Entry: Best in Textile Design, The Kimpton, Anglers Cove Pop-Up, Miami Beach, Cush Living. (Photos Emily Addington)

Project: The Kimpton, Anglers Cove Pop-Up, Miami Beach

Firm: Cush Living

Lead Designers: Samantha Falkner and Esther Parkhurst

Judge’s Remark:

“A super-chic result that shows how far indoor/outdoor fabrics have come.” — Dara Caponigro, F. Schumacher

______________________________

Runner-up:

Perennials Design Studio, Perennials Fabrics, Villa del Sol Collection

Runner-up: Best in Textile Design, Perennials Fabrics, Villa del Sol Collection

Krane Home 1 5 Winning Entry: Best in Wallcovering Design, Monkey and Tiger Collection, Krane Home 2 5 Winning Entry: Best in Wallcovering Design, Monkey and Tiger Collection, Krane Home 3 5 Winning Entry: Best in Wallcovering Design, Monkey and Tiger Collection, Krane Home 4 5 Winning Entry: Best in Wallcovering Design, Monkey and Tiger Collection, Krane Home 5 5 Winning Entry: Best in Wallcovering Design, Monkey and Tiger Collection, Krane Home

Project: Monkey and Tiger Collection

Firm: Krane Home

Lead Designer: Sharon Lee

Judges’ Remarks:

“Lovely that you can see the hand of the artist.” — Dara Caponigro, F. Schumacher

“Charming, fresh, and whimsical. The look and feel of the hand-painted layers brings these patterns to life!” — Allison Caccoma

______________________________

Runner-up:

Ann Jackson, Ann Jackson Art, Painterly Wallcoverings Collection

Runner-up: Best in Wallcovering Design, Ann Jackson Art, Painterly Wallcoverings Collection. (Nathan Schroder Photography)