The 2021 Dallas PaperCity Design Awards Winners Are…
The Projects That Push Design Forward in the CityBY PaperCity Dallas // 12.15.21
The annual Dallas-Fort Worth PaperCity Design Awards garnered more than 200 entries in 18 categories with 1,000 images of projects downloaded into digital libraries for our judges: Charlotte Moss, NYC; Allison Caccoma, San Francisco; Lance Duckett Scott, partner David Kleinberg Design Associates, NYC; Steve Raike, partner Lake | Flato Architects, San Antonio; and Dara Caponigro, creative director Schumacher, NYC.
The PaperCity Design Awards celebration was the finale to Texas Design Week Dallas, a jam-packed five days of salon talks, book signings, cocktails, and product launches. The evening began with a cocktail celebration followed by the Awards presentation at Virgin Hotels Dallas, with master of ceremonies Alessandra Branca. Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club and Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas were honored with the Dallas Design District Award. Dunhill Partners president Andy Crosland presented the Baccarat crystal obelisk to Nazira Handal, director of special events and corporate sponsorships for Kips Bay.
The winning projects and runners-up will be published in a special portfolio in the January/February 2022 Decoration + Art issue of PaperCity Dallas.
Thank you to our PaperCity Design Awards Sponsors: Dunhill Partners and Dallas Design District, along with New Orleans Auction Galleries, Monogram Luxury Appliances, OKA, Baccarat, and Virgin Hotels Dallas.
There are projects that stand alone in their scope and service to the Dallas design community. The annual Dallas Design District Award honors an individual, foundation, or company that has made a difference and galvanized the Dallas design community. The 2021 Baccarat obelisk Award goes to Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club and Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas.
For 48 years, the internationally recognized Kips Bay Decorator Show House has invited celebrated designers to transform a luxury Manhattan home into an elegant exhibition of fine furnishings, art, and technology. This event began in 1973, when several dedicated supporters of the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club launched the Decorator Show House to raise critical funds for much-needed after-school and enrichment programs for New York City children.
Over the course of four decades, this project has grown into a must-see event for thousands of design enthusiasts and is renowned for sparking interior design trends throughout the world and launching design careers. Following the success of the Palm Beach Show House created four years ago, Kips Bay put Dallas on the world design map with the opening of the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas in 2020. The 2020 and 2021 Dallas Show Houses attracted visitors from across the U.S. It’s immeasurable what Kips Bay has brought to the Dallas design community — and to the city as a whole.
Andy Crosland, president of Dunhill Partners, presented the Award to Nazira Handal, Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club director of special events and corporate sponsorships. The design world knows Nazira as the nexus of the Show House. For 11 years, Handal has orchestrated, nurtured, and shepherded the Kips Bay Show Houses and is the axis around which the designers and the hundreds of vendors pivot. Congratulations to Handal and Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club.
Joshua Rice Design
Winning Entry: Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Robert Tsai)
Winning Entry: Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Robert Tsai)
Winning Entry: Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Robert Tsai)
Winning Entry: Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Robert Tsai)
Winning Entry: Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Robert Tsai)
Winning Entry: Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Robert Tsai)
Winning Entry: Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Robert Tsai)
Firm: Joshua Rice Design
Lead Designer: Joshua Rice
Judge’s Remark:
“Spectacular. Such a curated collection of vintage stand-out pieces mixed with the contemporary artisans of right now.” — Lance Scott, David Kleinberg Design Associates
______________________________
Runner-up:
Eddie Maestri, Maestri Studio
Joshua Rice Design
Winning Entry: Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Robert Tsai, Stephen Karlisch)
Winning Entry: Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Robert Tsai, Stephen Karlisch)
Winning Entry: Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Robert Tsai, Stephen Karlisch)
Winning Entry: Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Robert Tsai, Stephen Karlisch)
Winning Entry: Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Robert Tsai, Stephen Karlisch)
Winning Entry: Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Robert Tsai, Stephen Karlisch)
Winning Entry: Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Robert Tsai, Stephen Karlisch)
Winning Entry: Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Robert Tsai, Stephen Karlisch)
Winning Entry: Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Robert Tsai, Stephen Karlisch)
Firm: Joshua Rice Design
Lead Designers: Joshua Rice and Alejandro Cardenas
Judge’s Remark:
“Killer cool!” — Lance Scott, David Kleinberg Design Associates
______________________________
Runner-up:
Holly Hickey Moore, Holly Hickey Moore Interior Design
Ibañez Shaw Architecture
Winning Entry: Residential Architecture Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Ibañez Shaw Architecture. (Photos Dror Baldinger, FAIA)
Winning Entry: Residential Architecture Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Ibañez Shaw Architecture. (Photos Dror Baldinger, FAIA)
Winning Entry: Residential Architecture Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Ibañez Shaw Architecture. (Photos Dror Baldinger, FAIA)
Winning Entry: Residential Architecture Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Ibañez Shaw Architecture. (Photos Dror Baldinger, FAIA)
Winning Entry: Residential Architecture Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Ibañez Shaw Architecture. (Photos Dror Baldinger, FAIA)
Winning Entry: Residential Architecture Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Ibañez Shaw Architecture. (Photos Dror Baldinger, FAIA)
Winning Entry: Residential Architecture Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Ibañez Shaw Architecture. (Photos Dror Baldinger, FAIA)
Winning Entry: Residential Architecture Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Ibañez Shaw Architecture. (Photos Dror Baldinger, FAIA)
Firm: Ibañez Shaw Architecture
Lead Architect: Gregory Ibañez
Judges’ Remarks:
“Love the Scarpa-esque brickwork at the entry.” — Lance Scott, David Kleinberg Design Associates
“This project is an interesting study in the application of unit masonry and in that capacity is rigorously executed with an austerity that demonstrates a command of the materials, form and detail.” — Steve Raike, Lake | Flato
______________________________
Runner-up:
Mark Hoesterey, SHM Architects
Shipley Architects
Winning Entry: Residential Architecture Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Shipley Architects. (Photos Robert Tsai)
Winning Entry: Residential Architecture Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Shipley Architects. (Photos Robert Tsai)
Winning Entry: Residential Architecture Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Shipley Architects. (Photos Robert Tsai)
Winning Entry: Residential Architecture Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Shipley Architects. (Photos Robert Tsai)
Winning Entry: Residential Architecture Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Shipley Architects. (Photos Robert Tsai)
Winning Entry: Residential Architecture Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Shipley Architects. (Photos Robert Tsai)
Winning Entry: Residential Architecture Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Shipley Architects. (Photos Robert Tsai)
Winning Entry: Residential Architecture Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Shipley Architects. (Photos Robert Tsai)
Winning Entry: Residential Architecture Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Shipley Architects. (Photos Robert Tsai)
Firm: Shipley Architects
Lead Architect: Dan Shipley
Judge’s Remark:
“There are some interesting moments in the project — I particularly appreciate the dining room table and banco.” — Steve Raike, Lake | Flato
______________________________
Runner-up:
Gregory Ibañez, Ibañez Shaw Architecture
Joshua Rice Design
Winning Entry: Residential Singular Space - Bedroom, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Cody Ulrich)
Winning Entry: Residential Singular Space - Bedroom, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Cody Ulrich)
Winning Entry: Residential Singular Space - Bedroom, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Cody Ulrich)
Winning Entry: Residential Singular Space - Bedroom, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Cody Ulrich)
Winning Entry: Residential Singular Space - Bedroom, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Cody Ulrich)
Firm: Joshua Rice Design
Lead Designer: Joshua Rice
Judges’ Remarks:
“A room with thoughtful divisions of space that will wear well over time and be a great escape hatch day or night. Tonal and serene.” — Charlotte Moss
“I love the sculptural forms in this room — it’s a tactile delight from the rugs to the chair fabric. The spareness has a sensuality that keeps the room from feeling cold.” — Dara Caponigro, F. Schumacher
______________________________
Runner-up:
Chad Dorsey, Chad Dorsey Design
Urbanology Designs
Winning Entry: Residential Singular Space - Kitchen, Urbanology Designs. (Photos Matti Gresham)
Winning Entry: Residential Singular Space - Kitchen, Urbanology Designs. (Photos Matti Gresham)
Winning Entry: Residential Singular Space - Kitchen, Urbanology Designs. (Photos Matti Gresham)
Winning Entry: Residential Singular Space - Kitchen, Urbanology Designs. (Photos Matti Gresham)
Firm: Urbanology Designs
Lead Designer: Ginger Curtis
Judge’s Remark:
“A restrained material palette that has been assembled and applied with great care to the details makes this kitchen feel warm and inviting yet modern and minimal. I appreciate how the brass hardware accentuates the warmth of the wood and ties together the black, white, and wood elements — very subtle but very effective. Equally effective is the tile selection on the backsplash — subtle texture and detailing that you will really appreciate in person.” — Steve Raike, Lake | Flato
______________________________
Runner-up:
Susan Bednar Long, S.B. Long Interiors, Inc.
Laura Lee Clark Interior Design
Winning Entry: Residential Singular Space - Bath, Laura Lee Clark Interior Design (Photo Stephen Karlisch)
Firm: Laura Lee Clark Interior Design
Lead Designer: Laura Lee Clark Falconer
Judge’s Remark:
“A magical use of materials, color, and pattern. Just an elegant, inviting room.” — Allison Caccoma
______________________________
Runner-up (TIE):
Laura Lee Falconer, Laura Lee Clark Interior Design
Eddie Maestri, Maestri Studio
Urbanology Designs
Winning Entry: Residential Singular Space - Children's Room, Urbanology Designs. (Photos Robert Tsai)
Winning Entry: Residential Singular Space - Children's Room, Urbanology Designs. (Photos Robert Tsai)
Winning Entry: Residential Singular Space - Children's Room, Urbanology Designs. (Photos Robert Tsai)
Winning Entry: Residential Singular Space - Children's Room, Urbanology Designs. (Photos Robert Tsai)
Firm: Urbanology Designs
Lead Designer: Ginger Curtis
Judge’s Remark:
“A fabulous kid’s space that marries practicality with style. So many clever ideas that are fresh and fun and not a bit gimmicky. Love how paint is used to decorate and define spaces. This is a sophisticated space that is still kid-friendly.” — Dara Caponigro, F. Schumacher
______________________________
Runner-up:
Laura McElroy and Alex Near, Blue Print Interiors
Alexis Pearl Design
Winning Entry: Residential Singular Space - Dining or Entertaining, Alexis Pearl Design. (Photos Robert Tsai)
Winning Entry: Residential Singular Space - Dining or Entertaining, Alexis Pearl Design. (Photos Robert Tsai)
Winning Entry: Residential Singular Space - Dining or Entertaining, Alexis Pearl Design. (Photos Robert Tsai)
Firm: Alexis Pearl Design
Lead Designer: Alexis Pearl
Judges’ Remarks:
“The subtle yin and yang of this dining room is very successful. While the architecture is relatively traditional, it’s countered with an artful wallpaper, cool modern furnishings, and a general spare sensibility that make the room feel utterly of the moment. The ceiling fixtures are somewhere in between and bring the whole room together.” — Dara Caponigro, F. Schumacher
“Wonderful room! The shapes and materials sing yet the room is calm and sophisticated. I would be happy to dine here!” — Allison Caccoma
______________________________
Runner-up:
Laura Lee Falconer, Laura Lee Clark Interior Design
Marc McCollom Architect
Winning Entry: Residential Singular Space - Living/Great Room, Recreation Room, Marc McCollom Architect. (Photos Charles Davis Smith, FAIA)
Winning Entry: Residential Singular Space - Living/Great Room, Recreation Room, Marc McCollom Architect. (Photos Charles Davis Smith, FAIA)
Winning Entry: Residential Singular Space - Living/Great Room, Recreation Room, Marc McCollom Architect. (Photos Charles Davis Smith, FAIA)
Winning Entry: Residential Singular Space - Living/Great Room, Recreation Room, Marc McCollom Architect. (Photos Charles Davis Smith, FAIA)
Winning Entry: Residential Singular Space - Living/Great Room, Recreation Room, Marc McCollom Architect. (Photos Charles Davis Smith, FAIA)
Firm: Marc McCollom Architect
Lead Architect: Marc McCollom
Judge’s Remark:
“Now, this is cool!” — Lance Scott, David Kleinberg Design Associates
______________________________
Runner-up (TIE):
Eddie Maestri, Maestri Studio
Susan Bednar Long, S.B. Long Interiors, Inc.
Chad Dorsey Design
Winning Entry: Use of Small Space , Chad Dorsey Design. (Photos Stephen Karlisch)
Winning Entry: Use of Small Space , Chad Dorsey Design. (Photos Stephen Karlisch)
Winning Entry: Use of Small Space , Chad Dorsey Design. (Photos Stephen Karlisch)
Winning Entry: Use of Small Space , Chad Dorsey Design. (Photos Stephen Karlisch)
Firm: Chad Dorsey Design
Lead Designers: Chad Dorsey and Luis Olivares
Judge’s Remark:
“From inspiration to execution, this room is a winner. The dark wine-like glossy walls are tempered by a light wooden floor; bar surfaces of marble and brass add light and reflection; and the textures of hide and leather warm the mix. Glamorous, personal and inviting. When can I come for drinks?” — Charlotte Moss
______________________________
Runner-up ( TIE):
Ginger Curtis, Urbanology Designs
Erin Sander, Erin Sander Design
5G Studio Collaborative
Winning Entry: Hospitality Design - Hotel, Restaurant, or Club, 5G Studio Collaborative. (Photos Robert Tsai)
Winning Entry: Hospitality Design - Hotel, Restaurant, or Club, 5G Studio Collaborative. (Photos Robert Tsai)
Winning Entry: Hospitality Design - Hotel, Restaurant, or Club, 5G Studio Collaborative. (Photos Robert Tsai)
Winning Entry: Hospitality Design - Hotel, Restaurant, or Club, 5G Studio Collaborative. (Photos Robert Tsai)
Winning Entry: Hospitality Design - Hotel, Restaurant, or Club, 5G Studio Collaborative. (Photos Robert Tsai)
Project: Virgin Hotels Dallas
Firm: 5G Studio Collaborative
Lead Architect: Yen Ong
Judge’s Remark:
“This is an interesting building enclosure system that extends to the street level and engages the urban fabric and public spaces.” — Steve Raike, Lake | Flato
______________________________
Runner-up (TIE):
Eddie Abeyta, HKS, Hall Arts; additional credits Dr. Carol Bentel, and Dr. Paul Bentel, Bentel & Bentel, Architects/Planners, Locust Valley, New York
Lara Rimes, Kathy Chavez, Leo A Daly, Hotel Del Coronado Promenade
Gensler
Winning Entry: Commercial Design – Office, Theater, Spiritual or Public Space, Boston Consulting Group, Gensler. (Photos Garrett Rowland)
Winning Entry: Commercial Design – Office, Theater, Spiritual or Public Space, Boston Consulting Group, Gensler. (Photos Garrett Rowland)
Winning Entry: Commercial Design – Office, Theater, Spiritual or Public Space, Boston Consulting Group, Gensler. (Photos Garrett Rowland)
Winning Entry: Commercial Design – Office, Theater, Spiritual or Public Space, Boston Consulting Group, Gensler. (Photos Garrett Rowland)
Project: Boston Consulting Group
Firm: Gensler
Lead Designer: Paul Manno, Gensler principal and design director
Judge’s Remark:
“This workspace modernization demonstrates a commitment to the modern workplace and many of the ways in which the workplace will have to adapt to remain relevant in a post-pandemic landscape. There are big changes ahead for the workspace, and this project is meeting them head-on. It will be a project that garners a lot of interest over the next few years as employers evaluate how to retain and attract talent.” — Steve Raike, Lake | Flato
______________________________
Runner-up:
Bart Shaw, Ibañez Shaw Architecture, Chroma
From the Ground Up
Winning Entry: Residential Landscape Design, From The Ground Up. (Photos Costa Christ Media)
Winning Entry: Residential Landscape Design, From The Ground Up. (Photos Costa Christ Media)
Winning Entry: Residential Landscape Design, From The Ground Up. (Photos Costa Christ Media)
Winning Entry: Residential Landscape Design, From The Ground Up. (Photos Costa Christ Media)
Firm: From the Ground Up
Lead Landscape Designer: Dan Houchard
Judge’s Remark:
“Beautiful integration of elements, fountain, pool. Levels add dimension, and the fountain creates sound. Hardscape and plantings are well balanced, and I love how the house embraces all. Great marriage of house and garden. Choice of plants, their location, and volume are restrained and, at the same time, feel lush and not overly wrought. This is a thoughtful, well-executed design.” — Charlotte Moss
______________________________
Runner-up:
Mary Ellen Cowan, MESA
Joshua Rice Design
Winning Entry: Best in Furniture Design, The Family Series in Marble, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Robert Tsai)
Winning Entry: Best in Furniture Design, The Family Series in Marble, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Robert Tsai)
Winning Entry: Best in Furniture Design, The Family Series in Marble, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Robert Tsai)
Winning Entry: Best in Furniture Design, The Family Series in Marble, Joshua Rice Design. (Photos Robert Tsai)
Project: The Family Series in Marble
Firm: Joshua Rice Design
Lead Designer: Joshua Rice
Judge’s Remark:
“Love the strong forms and natural materials — simple in form, compelling natural material. I imagine you would never tire looking at or being in contact with these.” — Steve Raike, Lake | Flato
______________________________
Runner-up:
Brandon Kershner, Azzurro Living, Cove Club Chair
RENG Lighting by Brendan Bass
Winning Entry: Best in Product Design, Cloud Formation Lighting, RENG Lighting by Brendan Bass
Winning Entry: Best in Product Design, Cloud Formation Lighting, RENG Lighting by Brendan Bass
Winning Entry: Best in Product Design, Cloud Formation Lighting, RENG Lighting by Brendan Bass
Winning Entry: Best in Product Design, Cloud Formation Lighting, RENG Lighting by Brendan Bass
Project: Cloud Formation Lighting
Firm: RENG Lighting by Brendan Bass
Lead Designer: Brendan Bass
Judge’s Remark:
“Beautiful forms rendered in the natural state of the material, worked by hand … What’s not to like here.” — Steve Raike, Lake | Flato
______________________________
Runner-up:
Joshua Rice, Joshua Rice Design, Catenary Pendant
Cush Living
Winning Entry: Best in Textile Design, The Kimpton, Anglers Cove Pop-Up, Miami Beach, Cush Living. (Photos Emily Addington)
Winning Entry: Best in Textile Design, The Kimpton, Anglers Cove Pop-Up, Miami Beach, Cush Living. (Photos Emily Addington)
Winning Entry: Best in Textile Design, The Kimpton, Anglers Cove Pop-Up, Miami Beach, Cush Living. (Photos Emily Addington)
Project: The Kimpton, Anglers Cove Pop-Up, Miami Beach
Firm: Cush Living
Lead Designers: Samantha Falkner and Esther Parkhurst
Judge’s Remark:
“A super-chic result that shows how far indoor/outdoor fabrics have come.” — Dara Caponigro, F. Schumacher
______________________________
Runner-up:
Perennials Design Studio, Perennials Fabrics, Villa del Sol Collection
Krane Home
Winning Entry: Best in Wallcovering Design, Monkey and Tiger Collection, Krane Home
Winning Entry: Best in Wallcovering Design, Monkey and Tiger Collection, Krane Home
Winning Entry: Best in Wallcovering Design, Monkey and Tiger Collection, Krane Home
Winning Entry: Best in Wallcovering Design, Monkey and Tiger Collection, Krane Home
Winning Entry: Best in Wallcovering Design, Monkey and Tiger Collection, Krane Home
Project: Monkey and Tiger Collection
Firm: Krane Home
Lead Designer: Sharon Lee
Judges’ Remarks:
“Lovely that you can see the hand of the artist.” — Dara Caponigro, F. Schumacher
“Charming, fresh, and whimsical. The look and feel of the hand-painted layers brings these patterns to life!” — Allison Caccoma
______________________________
Runner-up:
Ann Jackson, Ann Jackson Art, Painterly Wallcoverings Collection