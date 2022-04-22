A Sweet Spring Return for Room to Grow, the Fashion-Fueled Fundraiser for Dec My Room

What: The Room to Grow Luncheon and Fashion Presentation, benefitting Dec My Room North Texas, a Dallas-based nonprofit that transforms hospital rooms to be uplifting, healing places for children admitted for a prolonged period. Each room is tailored to the likes and interests of each patient.

Where: The Neiman Marcus Courtyard at NorthPark Center on April 6, 2022.

The Scene: After a two-year hiatus, the annual Room To Grow event took over the Neiman Marcus courtyard at NorthPark Centre with joyous energy. The attired matched the sentiment — bright neon, floral prints, and elegant heels filled the leafy space, dotted with elegant tables set for spring. Guests mingled, sipped a refreshing signature drink made with Mijenta tequila, and placed their bets on an expansive silent auction — which, naturally, included copious amounts of NorthPark gold.

Once seated, the Celebrate Flight Award was presented to Tina Mack in loving memory of her daughter Riley. In a sea of fashion and shopping-fueled frivolity, Mack’s words pulled the focus back to Dec My Room’s powerful mission: to create a healing space for children (and parents) who need it most.

The Seen: Dec My Room North Texas’ executive director Karen Michlewicz, event co-chairs Dawn Greiner and Terra Najork Peterson, presenters Kameron Westcott and Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, as well as Sharon Lee Clark, Wren Homsey, and Nancy Nasher.