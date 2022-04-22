A Sweet Spring Return for Room to Grow, the Fashion-Fueled Fundraiser for Dec My Room
Inside the Gorgeous Courtyard OccasionBY PaperCity Staff Report // 04.22.22
Dec My Room North Texas executive director Karen Michlewicz with co-chairs Dawn Greiner and Terra Najork Peterson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Presenters Kameron Westcott, Kimberly Schlegel Whitman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Kim Miller, Amy Turner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Dec My Room models sported spring fashions from Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Wendy Messmann, Joanna Clarke, Nancy Gopez (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Presenters Kameron Westcott and Kimberly Schlegel Whitman on stage (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jess Prescott, Paige Leonard (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Kristen Gibbins, Andrea Weber, Kristin Casner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
The lucheon's signature cocktail, a Mijenta Tequila Daisy (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
PaperCity pinwheel (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Mary Parker, Sunie Solomon, Tucker Enthoven (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jamie Oliver, Kate Boatright (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Mandi Bonilla, Desirie Laugerud, Stephanie Hall (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Kelly Boullet, Kyli Vardeman, Johannah Kersey, Nicole Kapioltas (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Savanna Riner, Emberli Pridham (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Julia Economy, Sam Poole, Tamrah Boren, Wren Homsey (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Tia Wynne, Jonika Nix, Elizabeth Tripplehorn Galt (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Shawna Kuykendall, Brooke Tinch (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Rachel Koryl, Tristan Boethel, Suzanne Martin (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Lane Olson, Lindsay Loughlin (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Julie Castro, Ana Guerra (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
What: The Room to Grow Luncheon and Fashion Presentation, benefitting Dec My Room North Texas, a Dallas-based nonprofit that transforms hospital rooms to be uplifting, healing places for children admitted for a prolonged period. Each room is tailored to the likes and interests of each patient.
Where: The Neiman Marcus Courtyard at NorthPark Center on April 6, 2022.
The Scene: After a two-year hiatus, the annual Room To Grow event took over the Neiman Marcus courtyard at NorthPark Centre with joyous energy. The attired matched the sentiment — bright neon, floral prints, and elegant heels filled the leafy space, dotted with elegant tables set for spring. Guests mingled, sipped a refreshing signature drink made with Mijenta tequila, and placed their bets on an expansive silent auction — which, naturally, included copious amounts of NorthPark gold.
Once seated, the Celebrate Flight Award was presented to Tina Mack in loving memory of her daughter Riley. In a sea of fashion and shopping-fueled frivolity, Mack’s words pulled the focus back to Dec My Room’s powerful mission: to create a healing space for children (and parents) who need it most.
The Seen: Dec My Room North Texas’ executive director Karen Michlewicz, event co-chairs Dawn Greiner and Terra Najork Peterson, presenters Kameron Westcott and Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, as well as Sharon Lee Clark, Wren Homsey, and Nancy Nasher.