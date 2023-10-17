Louise Roe and Catalina Gonzalez Jorba Throw an Elegant Dallas Dinner Filled With Women-Led Brands

Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner – 31 (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Caitlin Wilson, Louise Roe (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner – 1 (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Ashley Venetos, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner – 2 (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Caroline Hernandez, Lucy Murchison, Cristina Lynch, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Melissa Smrekar (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Gracielinda Poulson, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Stephanie Summerson Hall (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Stephanie Summerson Hall, Sue Sartor, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Liz Dey, Christy Doramus (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Damaris Bailey, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Melissa Smrekar, Jada Leigh Mowles, Sally Pretorius, Laura Price, Samantha Wortley, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Kate Sigfusson, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Stephanie Nass, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Lisa ‘Lele’ Sadoughi, Missy Rogers Peck, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Jamey Gresham, Margaret Boyce Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Emily Johnson, Annie Stull (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner – 14 (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Louise Roe (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner – 13 (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner – 11 (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Graclielinda Poulson, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner – 8 (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner – 7 (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Louise Roe, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner – 5 (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner – 3 (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
01
24

Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

02
24

Caitlin Wilson, Louise Roe (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

03
24

Dondolo's new Fall Heritage Collection (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

04
24

Ashley Venetos, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

05
24

Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

06
24

Caroline Hernandez, Lucy Murchison, Cristina Lynch, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Melissa Smrekar (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

07
24

Gracielinda Poulson, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Stephanie Summerson Hall (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

08
24

Stephanie Summerson Hall, Sue Sartor, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Liz Dey, Christy Doramus (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

09
24

Damaris Bailey, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

10
24

Melissa Smrekar, Jada Leigh Mowles, Sally Pretorius, Laura Price, Samantha Wortley, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

11
24

Kate Sigfusson, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

12
24

Stephanie Nass, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

13
24

Lisa 'Lele' Sadoughi, Missy Rogers Peck, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

14
24

Jamey Gresham, Margaret Boyce Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Emily Johnson, Annie Stull (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

15
24

Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

16
24

Louise Roe at the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner in Dallas. (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

17
24

Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

18
24

Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

19
24

Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Graclielinda Poulson (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

20
24

Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

21
24

Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

22
24

Louise Roe, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

23
24

Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

24
24

Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner – 31 (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Caitlin Wilson, Louise Roe (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner – 1 (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Ashley Venetos, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner – 2 (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Caroline Hernandez, Lucy Murchison, Cristina Lynch, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Melissa Smrekar (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Gracielinda Poulson, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Stephanie Summerson Hall (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Stephanie Summerson Hall, Sue Sartor, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Liz Dey, Christy Doramus (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Damaris Bailey, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Melissa Smrekar, Jada Leigh Mowles, Sally Pretorius, Laura Price, Samantha Wortley, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Kate Sigfusson, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Stephanie Nass, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Lisa ‘Lele’ Sadoughi, Missy Rogers Peck, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Jamey Gresham, Margaret Boyce Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Emily Johnson, Annie Stull (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner – 14 (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Louise Roe (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner – 13 (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner – 11 (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Graclielinda Poulson, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner – 8 (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner – 7 (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Louise Roe, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner – 5 (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner – 3 (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Society / The Seen / Shopping

Louise Roe and Catalina Gonzalez Jorba Throw an Elegant Dallas Dinner Filled With Women-Led Brands

Inside the Festive Fall Gathering in a Decked-Out Highland Park Backyard

BY // 10.17.23
photography Jessica Isaacs
Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Caitlin Wilson, Louise Roe (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Dondolo's new Fall Heritage Collection (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Ashley Venetos, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Caroline Hernandez, Lucy Murchison, Cristina Lynch, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Melissa Smrekar (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Gracielinda Poulson, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Stephanie Summerson Hall (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Stephanie Summerson Hall, Sue Sartor, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Liz Dey, Christy Doramus (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Damaris Bailey, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Melissa Smrekar, Jada Leigh Mowles, Sally Pretorius, Laura Price, Samantha Wortley, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Kate Sigfusson, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Stephanie Nass, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Lisa 'Lele' Sadoughi, Missy Rogers Peck, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Jamey Gresham, Margaret Boyce Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Emily Johnson, Annie Stull (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Louise Roe at the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner in Dallas. (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Graclielinda Poulson (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Louise Roe, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
1
24

Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

2
24

Caitlin Wilson, Louise Roe (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

3
24

Dondolo's new Fall Heritage Collection (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

4
24

Ashley Venetos, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

5
24

Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

6
24

Caroline Hernandez, Lucy Murchison, Cristina Lynch, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Melissa Smrekar (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

7
24

Gracielinda Poulson, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Stephanie Summerson Hall (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

8
24

Stephanie Summerson Hall, Sue Sartor, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Liz Dey, Christy Doramus (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

9
24

Damaris Bailey, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

10
24

Melissa Smrekar, Jada Leigh Mowles, Sally Pretorius, Laura Price, Samantha Wortley, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

11
24

Kate Sigfusson, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

12
24

Stephanie Nass, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

13
24

Lisa 'Lele' Sadoughi, Missy Rogers Peck, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

14
24

Jamey Gresham, Margaret Boyce Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Emily Johnson, Annie Stull (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

15
24

Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

16
24

Louise Roe at the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner in Dallas. (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

17
24

Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

18
24

Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

19
24

Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Graclielinda Poulson (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

20
24

Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

21
24

Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

22
24

Louise Roe, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

23
24

Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

24
24

Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

Amy Schumer once went on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and described meeting Bradley Cooper. He made such intense eye contact and asked her such thoughtful questions that, after Cooper walked away, Schumer thought to herself, “Am I dating Bradley Cooper?”

This is what it’s like meeting philanthropist and Dondolo founder Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, who warmly welcomes everyone into her circle. She is abundantly generous with her time and enthusiastically pours into lifting others up. The first time I met “Cata,” I remember thinking to myself, “Are we best friends?” 

This commitment to giving back is exactly why Gonzalez Jorba started Dondolo, a luxury lifestyle brand that provides women and children with heirloom-quality clothing made in Gonzalez’s native country of Colombia. 

“Dondolo,” Gonzalez Jorba explained, “means ‘to swing,’ and I truly believe that the love you give is returned to you.”

Gracielinda Poulson, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Stephanie Summerson Hall (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Gracielinda Poulson, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Stephanie Summerson Hall (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

On Wednesday, October 4, Gonzalez Jorba and Louise Roe, fashion journalist and founder of British homewares brand Sharland England, hosted a Fall Heritage Dinner celebrating Dondolo’s newest collection in the backyard of Gonzalez Jorba’s stunning Highland Park home. 

The “timeless beauty of autumn” inspired Dondolo’s Fall Heritage Collection, which Gonzalez Jorba specifically designed in autumnal hues — perfect for anything from hosting Thanksgiving dinner to a child’s first trip to the pumpkin patch. 

Bering's Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023

Fittingly, fall in Dallas arrived (quite literally!) during the Fall Heritage Dinner. With a storm looming nearby, the Dondolo team smartly erected a tent. But like rain on your wedding day, it’s wasn’t at all ominous, but rather a sign of good fortune.

Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner – 5 (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner, hosted by Catalina Gonzalez and Lousie Roe.  (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

In an age where “women supporting women” often feels like a hashtag, Gonzalez Jorba lives it. 

“I truly believe in the power of women supporting, helping, and loving one another,” Gonzalez Jorba said, explaining why she wanted to bring this group together. “There’s something enchanting about the conversations, inspiration, and shared emotions among a group of women who are eager to help, learn, and inspire each other.”

A squad of women from Pinky’s Valet parked the cars. Cassandra Moses of Art 2 Catering held court in the kitchen. Bartenders served wine in stemware from Stephanie Summerson Hall’s Estelle Colored Glass. Gonzalez Jorba and Roe tablescaped with pieces from Sharland England (which cleared customs and arrived at the party a mere hour before it commenced!). Each place setting featured beautiful paper goods from Annie Roche of 5 by 7 Designs and monogrammed cocktail napkins from The Preppy Pagoda. 

The 100-person guest list felt like an It Girl’s Club, but without any sense of hierarchy or competition. Small business owners. Influencers. Stay-at-home Moms. Working Moms. Not Moms. New Yorkers. Floridians. Creatives. Lawyers. 

What united the stylish guests? The belief that good attracts good, and a rising tide lifts all ships. 

Caroline Hernandez, Lucy Murchison, Cristina Lynch, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Melissa Smrekar (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Caroline Hernandez, Lucy Murchison, Cristina Lynch, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Melissa Smrekar (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)

Continuing its mission the following day, Dondolo hosted a pop-up at The Plaza at Preston Center for this collective of female-founded brands, which included Le Lion, Chefanie, Colores Collective, Tuckernuck, Sue Sartor, Fenwick Fields, Mi Golondrina, Addison Bay, and Cappello. 

After cultivating new friendships the night before, it felt good to shop and think to yourself, “My friend made this!” An enchanting collective, indeed.

Spotted: Cristina Lynch, Lele Sadoughi, Laura Price, Lindsay Billingsley, Stephanie Nass, Jada Mowles, Caroline Hernandez, Lara Pryor, Laura Gelfand, Samantha Wortley, Brighton Butler, Lucy Murchison, Christy Doramus. 

Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner – 31 (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Caitlin Wilson, Louise Roe (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner – 1 (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Ashley Venetos, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner – 2 (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Caroline Hernandez, Lucy Murchison, Cristina Lynch, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Melissa Smrekar (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Gracielinda Poulson, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Stephanie Summerson Hall (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Stephanie Summerson Hall, Sue Sartor, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Liz Dey, Christy Doramus (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Damaris Bailey, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Melissa Smrekar, Jada Leigh Mowles, Sally Pretorius, Laura Price, Samantha Wortley, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Kate Sigfusson, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Stephanie Nass, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Lisa ‘Lele’ Sadoughi, Missy Rogers Peck, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Jamey Gresham, Margaret Boyce Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Emily Johnson, Annie Stull (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner – 14 (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Louise Roe (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner – 13 (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner – 11 (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Graclielinda Poulson, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner – 8 (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner – 7 (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Louise Roe, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner – 5 (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Scenes from the Dondolo Fall Heritage Dinner – 3 (Photo by Jessica Isaacs)
Featured Events
The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
936 W 22nd Street #D
The Heights
FOR SALE

936 W 22nd Street #D
Houston, TX

$459,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
936 W 22nd Street #D
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
West Memorial’s Woodstone III
FOR SALE

201 Vanderpool Lane #149
Houston, TX

$598,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$309,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood, Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
8406 Gentlewood Court
Copperfield
FOR SALE

8406 Gentlewood Court
Houston, TX

$395,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
8406 Gentlewood Court
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$800,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
Lakeside Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
Houston, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Summerwood
FOR SALE

14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Houston, TX

$331,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,387,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
17815 Treemont Landing
Bear Creek South | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

17815 Treemont Landing
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
17815 Treemont Landing
4801 Palm Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4801 Palm Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,188,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4801 Palm Street
4117 W Bayside Way
West End
FOR SALE

4117 W Bayside Way
Jamaica Beach, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
4117 W Bayside Way
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$285,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
2510 Roy Circle
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

2510 Roy Circle
Houston, TX

$649,500 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2510 Roy Circle
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Galleria | Co-list: Neil Silverman
FOR SALE

1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Houston, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
1504 Campbell Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1504 Campbell Road
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1504 Campbell Road
5503 Beall Street Unit A
Independence Heights, Northwest Houston
FOR SALE

5503 Beall Street Unit A
Houston, TX

$349,950 Learn More about this property
Kelli Comiskey
This property is listed by: Kelli Comiskey (713) 703-1719 Email Realtor
5503 Beall Street Unit A
5110 San Felipe St 88W
Four Leaf Towers, Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5110 San Felipe St 88W
Houston, TX

$258,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5110 San Felipe St 88W
410 W 27th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

410 W 27th Street
Houston, TX

$835,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
410 W 27th Street
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Co-list: Wendy Bernstein | The Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Houston, TX

$3,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
1018 S Commons View Drive
The Commons of Lake Houston
FOR SALE

1018 S Commons View Drive
Houston, TX

$364,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1018 S Commons View Drive
5311 Pocahontas Street
Peaceful Valley, Bellaire
FOR SALE

5311 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
5311 Pocahontas Street
2112 Goldsmith Street
Southgate - Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2112 Goldsmith Street
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2112 Goldsmith Street
13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land | Co-list: Trent Johnson
FOR SALE

13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land, TX

$295,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
13639 Cherrydown Street
3105 Locke Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3105 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3105 Locke Lane
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X