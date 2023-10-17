Louise Roe and Catalina Gonzalez Jorba Throw an Elegant Dallas Dinner Filled With Women-Led Brands

Amy Schumer once went on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and described meeting Bradley Cooper. He made such intense eye contact and asked her such thoughtful questions that, after Cooper walked away, Schumer thought to herself, “Am I dating Bradley Cooper?”

This is what it’s like meeting philanthropist and Dondolo founder Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, who warmly welcomes everyone into her circle. She is abundantly generous with her time and enthusiastically pours into lifting others up. The first time I met “Cata,” I remember thinking to myself, “Are we best friends?”

This commitment to giving back is exactly why Gonzalez Jorba started Dondolo, a luxury lifestyle brand that provides women and children with heirloom-quality clothing made in Gonzalez’s native country of Colombia.

“Dondolo,” Gonzalez Jorba explained, “means ‘to swing,’ and I truly believe that the love you give is returned to you.”

On Wednesday, October 4, Gonzalez Jorba and Louise Roe, fashion journalist and founder of British homewares brand Sharland England, hosted a Fall Heritage Dinner celebrating Dondolo’s newest collection in the backyard of Gonzalez Jorba’s stunning Highland Park home.

The “timeless beauty of autumn” inspired Dondolo’s Fall Heritage Collection, which Gonzalez Jorba specifically designed in autumnal hues — perfect for anything from hosting Thanksgiving dinner to a child’s first trip to the pumpkin patch.

Fittingly, fall in Dallas arrived (quite literally!) during the Fall Heritage Dinner. With a storm looming nearby, the Dondolo team smartly erected a tent. But like rain on your wedding day, it’s wasn’t at all ominous, but rather a sign of good fortune.

In an age where “women supporting women” often feels like a hashtag, Gonzalez Jorba lives it.

“I truly believe in the power of women supporting, helping, and loving one another,” Gonzalez Jorba said, explaining why she wanted to bring this group together. “There’s something enchanting about the conversations, inspiration, and shared emotions among a group of women who are eager to help, learn, and inspire each other.”

A squad of women from Pinky’s Valet parked the cars. Cassandra Moses of Art 2 Catering held court in the kitchen. Bartenders served wine in stemware from Stephanie Summerson Hall’s Estelle Colored Glass. Gonzalez Jorba and Roe tablescaped with pieces from Sharland England (which cleared customs and arrived at the party a mere hour before it commenced!). Each place setting featured beautiful paper goods from Annie Roche of 5 by 7 Designs and monogrammed cocktail napkins from The Preppy Pagoda.

The 100-person guest list felt like an It Girl’s Club, but without any sense of hierarchy or competition. Small business owners. Influencers. Stay-at-home Moms. Working Moms. Not Moms. New Yorkers. Floridians. Creatives. Lawyers.

What united the stylish guests? The belief that good attracts good, and a rising tide lifts all ships.

Continuing its mission the following day, Dondolo hosted a pop-up at The Plaza at Preston Center for this collective of female-founded brands, which included Le Lion, Chefanie, Colores Collective, Tuckernuck, Sue Sartor, Fenwick Fields, Mi Golondrina, Addison Bay, and Cappello.

After cultivating new friendships the night before, it felt good to shop and think to yourself, “My friend made this!” An enchanting collective, indeed.

