Cry Wolf Shutters After Just Two Years, Chef Junior Borges Leaves Meridian, and the Iconic Grapevine Bar Lives On

BY // 10.17.23
Cry Wolf Dallas

Cry Wolf has closed in Old East Dallas. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Dallas Restaurant News to Know

Cry Wolf Dallas
Ross Demers’ Cry Wolf has shuttered in Old East Dallas. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

An inventive East Dallas restaurant shutters suddenly after two years.

Opened by chef Ross Demers in late 2021, Cry Wolf was an intimate, much-lauded restaurant in East Dallas featuring ever-changing dishes and creative cocktails. Chef de Cuisine of Cry Wolf Mike Stites announced the closure on his Facebook page, writing: “I loved this place with all my heart and put my heart and soul into it. We did a lot of cool things and fed a lot of happy people. I will miss Cry Wolf dearly.” In 2016, Demers’ other concept, On The Lamb, shuttered in a similar, unexpected manner.

The Grapevine Bar
The Grapevine Bar lives on in the Medical District. (Courtesy)

A historic Dallas bar reopens in a new space in the Medical District.

After closing the original, 27-year-old space on Maple Avenue earlier this year, The Grapevine Bar has reopened in the former Redfield’s Tavern just down the road. The historic spot was forced to move after Crow Holdings purchased their land last year. Thankfully, it only moved about two miles away on Butler Street. Co-owners Michelle and Ronny Honea have worked to keep the same vibe of the original spot with its neon signage and art, but the new space is quite a bit larger. The outdoor courtyard leftover from Redfield’s also offers tons of space (as well as a small stage) for guests to hang out. The iconic “Grapevine” sign hangs above the stage.

Junior Borges Dallas Meridian StarChefs
Chef Junior Borges of Meridian was recognized as a Game Changer Chef by StarChefs. (Courtesy of Meridian)

Chef Junior Borges leaves his modern Brazilian restaurant and The Village Dallas.

Just two years after Meridian debuted at The Village Dallas (and was announced as a James Beard semifinalist nom for Outstanding Chef in 2023), chef Junior Borges is saying goodbye to his modern Brazilian restaurant and his position as VP of culinary at the development. Borges made the announcement in an Instagram post stating that he hopes to get to cook Modern Brazilian cuisine again one day. “Life goes on and I’m open for new opportunities,” he writes. According to D Magazine, chef Nick Walker (who’s already been working at The Village), will take over for Borges.

X