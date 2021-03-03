paige flink family place header
66TTrlBzL19.
CWaits-2663
_DAN0098
FamilyPlace-136FULL
Gretchen Carlson, Paige Flink
ONE_9526
DANA0091
TTAL 2019
01
09

Paige Flink, CEO of The Family Place (courtesy)

02
09

Flink with actress Laura Linney at The Family Place's Texas Trailblazers Awards Luncheon in 2019. "That was the last luncheon we were able to have," Flink says. "Laura was already embracing the floral trend — she was ahead of her time."

03
09

Flink wearing a Kate Spade dress alongside journalist Ronan Farrow in 2016. "He is gorgeous," she adds.

04
09

Flink wearing a Diane Von Furstenberg dress with husband Randy and one of her two sons.

05
09

Paige Flink with Tamron Hall, the keynote speaker of The Family Place's Texas Trailblazers Awards Luncheon in 2018.

06
09

Flink, sporting one of her favorite accessories ("I love to lighten it up with a scarf") and Gretchen Carlson, who kicked off her Gretchen Carlson Leadership Initiative at The Family Place in Dallas in 2017.

07
09

Flink sporting her signature shade at Neighborhood Goods' flagship store in Plano, Texas.

08
09

Paige Flink wearing Elie Tahari with Mike Rawlings.

09
09

Flink with Dallas philanthropist Lynn McBee.

paige flink family place header
66TTrlBzL19.
CWaits-2663
_DAN0098
FamilyPlace-136FULL
Gretchen Carlson, Paige Flink
ONE_9526
DANA0091
TTAL 2019
Society / Profiles

Paige Flink, Longtime CEO of The Family Place, Reflects on the Power of Purple

The Passionate Advocate and Partners Card Creator on Mixing Fashion and Philanthropy

BY // 03.03.21
Paige Flink, CEO of The Family Place (courtesy)
Flink with actress Laura Linney at The Family Place's Texas Trailblazers Awards Luncheon in 2019. "That was the last luncheon we were able to have," Flink says. "Laura was already embracing the floral trend — she was ahead of her time."
Flink wearing a Kate Spade dress alongside journalist Ronan Farrow in 2016. "He is gorgeous," she adds.
Flink wearing a Diane Von Furstenberg dress with husband Randy and one of her two sons.
Paige Flink with Tamron Hall, the keynote speaker of The Family Place's Texas Trailblazers Awards Luncheon in 2018.
Flink, sporting one of her favorite accessories ("I love to lighten it up with a scarf") and Gretchen Carlson, who kicked off her Gretchen Carlson Leadership Initiative at The Family Place in Dallas in 2017.
Flink sporting her signature shade at Neighborhood Goods' flagship store in Plano, Texas.
Paige Flink wearing Elie Tahari with Mike Rawlings.
Flink with Dallas philanthropist Lynn McBee.
1
9

Paige Flink, CEO of The Family Place (courtesy)

2
9

Flink with actress Laura Linney at The Family Place's Texas Trailblazers Awards Luncheon in 2019. "That was the last luncheon we were able to have," Flink says. "Laura was already embracing the floral trend — she was ahead of her time."

3
9

Flink wearing a Kate Spade dress alongside journalist Ronan Farrow in 2016. "He is gorgeous," she adds.

4
9

Flink wearing a Diane Von Furstenberg dress with husband Randy and one of her two sons.

5
9

Paige Flink with Tamron Hall, the keynote speaker of The Family Place's Texas Trailblazers Awards Luncheon in 2018.

6
9

Flink, sporting one of her favorite accessories ("I love to lighten it up with a scarf") and Gretchen Carlson, who kicked off her Gretchen Carlson Leadership Initiative at The Family Place in Dallas in 2017.

7
9

Flink sporting her signature shade at Neighborhood Goods' flagship store in Plano, Texas.

8
9

Paige Flink wearing Elie Tahari with Mike Rawlings.

9
9

Flink with Dallas philanthropist Lynn McBee.

When I hopped on a call with Paige Flink, the popular, longtime CEO of The Family Place, it was just a few days after a historic winter storm had left the organization’s shelter with extensive damage. Fortunately, help was already on the way, which also came in the form of local businesses like Neiman Marcus and Ylang 23 offering to help raise money.

“I was worried people might be fatigued after the pandemic, but they came through again,” Flink said.

But the actual focus of our scheduled conversation was something far more frivolous by comparison: clothes. In Flink’s 30 years leading the Dallas organization (the CEO and Partners Card creator announced she would be stepping down in January), she has amassed an impressive look book filled from speaking events and luncheons for The Family Place, Texas’ largest provider of domestic violence services. And though the featured celebrity or local backdrop might differ from image to image, one thing never did: she always wore a purple dress.

“To see all of these images together, you would think someone told me purple was the right color for my skin tone,” Flink laughs. But those familiar with the work of The Family Place know that purple, which was designated as the color to represent domestic violence awareness in the late 1980s, has a deeper significance. “It always made me feel like I was representing when I wore a purple dress.”

Reflecting on past fashion choices can be daunting, but Flink’s monochromatic dedication makes it interesting to revisit past events, particularly when they include appearances from Ronan Farrow, Tamron Hall, and Laura Linney. Though Flink admits it wasn’t always easy to find the hue.

“I never had any purple dresses, but I decided to start investing in them when we began or Texas Trailblazers Awards luncheon,” she says. “It got to where I would buy a purple dress whenever I could find one.”

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March

In the slideshow below, Paige Flink walks us through some of her favorites pieces, from a jewel tone Diane Von Furstenberg to a sensible Kate Spade dress. As for what her plans are post-retirement (she plans to stay on until a new CEO is trained), she’s confident she’ll continue advocating, but only after she’s had a chance to relax for a bit.

“Who knows, maybe I’ll have a closet sale and sell all my purple dresses,” Flink adds.

Visit TheFamilyPlace.org to learn more about the organization, and how you can help the shelter after the Texas storm. 

paige flink family place header
66TTrlBzL19.
CWaits-2663
_DAN0098
FamilyPlace-136FULL
Gretchen Carlson, Paige Flink
ONE_9526
DANA0091
TTAL 2019
PC_Parallax_Headline_TheParklane-min
PC_Parallax_WhiteLogo_TheParklane-min PC_Parallax_Button_TheParklane-min

Featured Properties

Swipe
2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Flower Mound, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point
FOR SALE

10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
10531 Cole Road
5505 Windmier Circle
Briar Ridge Estates
FOR SALE

5505 Windmier Circle
DALLAS, TX

$1,649,000 Learn More about this property
Christie Deaton
This property is listed by: Christie Deaton (817) 522-2104 Email Realtor
5505 Windmier Circle
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
3915 Prescott Avenue
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

3915 Prescott Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
3915 Prescott Avenue
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
3824 Aviemore Drive
Montserrat
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Flower Mound, TX

$1,322,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by:
1074 Manacor Lane
9421 Hobart Street
White Rock Lake
FOR SALE

9421 Hobart Street
DALLAS, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
9421 Hobart Street
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
Grapevine Lake
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
Flower Mound, TX

$3,137,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
14028 Highmark Square
North Dallas
FOR SALE

14028 Highmark Square
DALLAS, TX

$468,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
14028 Highmark Square
6041 Revere Place
White Rock Lake
FOR SALE

6041 Revere Place
DALLAS, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6041 Revere Place
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
3321 Cole Ave #115
Cole House
FOR SALE

3321 Cole Ave #115
DALLAS, TX

$300,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
3321 Cole Ave #115
175 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

175 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
175 Bay Hill Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine, TX

$1,578,450 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
4140 E Renfro Street
Wilson Farm
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson, TX

$2,590,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
Flower Mound, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
Presented by Ulterre Dallas
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X