A Parkside Dallas Dinner in the Sky
The Friends of Klyde Warren Park Gathered at Kathy and Greg Nelson's Glittering Downtown CondoBY Billy Fong // 03.14.22
Sarah and Russell Weinberg, Kit Sawers, Greg and Laura Koonsman (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Greg and Kathy Nelson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Myrna and Bob Schlegel (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
A beautifully set table for a dinner amongst the Dallas skyline. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Sheila Grant, Kathy Nelson, Jody Grant (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Kira Nasrat, Fenil Ghodadra (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Anne and Ross Helbing (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
What's for dinner. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
The Dallas skyline view from Museum Tower. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Caroline Gehan, Jan Kelley (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Jeff Netzer, Lynn McBee (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Caroline Nix, Janie Cooke (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Natalie Hamilton Eddy, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Ilene Christ, Eugene Woehr, Ana and Don Carty (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
The Friends of Klyde Warren Park enjoying the fabulous dinner and spectacular views. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Muffin Lemak, Myrna Schlegel, Billy Fong (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Jason Nix, Max Swango, Richard Krumholz (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Gloria and Juan Ernesto Snead (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Jenice and Adam Dunayer, Linda and Steve Ivy (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Penny Reid, Tom Nolan (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Jimmy and Holly Hands (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Patrick Means, Laura Harris (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Lynne and Roy Sheldon (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Poolside for après dinner cocktails. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Nancy and David Saustad (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Natalie Hamilton Eddy, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Kira Nasrat (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Robert Weatherly, Olivia Lowery (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Richard and Karen Krumholz (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Sheila and Jesse Jackson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Sarah Stewart, Jordan Kemp, Tricia Dzina, Sydney Helbing (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Steve and Denise Do (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Call it “dinner with a million-dollar view.” Well, we don’t actually know the price of the view (and it would be crass to inquire), but what we gazed out upon during dinner at the Museum Tower home of Kathy and Greg Nelson was spectacular. The couple was hosting what we hear might become an annual dinner for the Friends of Klyde Warren Park.
The Friends are a group of donors who generously contribute annually to our beloved Park in the heart of Dallas’ Arts District. The Nelson are members of the upper-tier of that program — the President’s Circle.
The evening began in a ground floor indoor/outdoor patio event space of Museum Tower, a towering downtown condo building known for housing some of Dallas’ most fabulous art collectors. After a greeting by Park president and CEO, Kit Sawers, guests ascended to the Nelson’s residence, which takes up an entire floor of the tower. Naturally, that aforementioned spectacular view of Dallas includes Klyde Warren Park.
“Klyde Warren Park brings families together in a sunny, clean, safe place from every corner of Dallas and also from far beyond,” Kathy shared. “I’m proud of our park and we are happy to help support the park and all it does for the city.”
I was pleased to find myself amongst friends at my table: John and Muffin Lemak (who also have a breathtaking residence in Museum Tower); recent West Coast transplant Kira Nasrat and her fiancé Fenil Ghodadra; and Grange Hall’s Rajan Patel who had brought along his best friend Nicola Jackson who now divides her time between Dallas and Chicago. The fabulous meal was catered by The Joule — my favorite part was a tuna and compressed watermelon starter with shiitake bacon, micro basil, and soy caramel, paired with Whispering Angel Rose. And of course, given my sweet tooth, I just had to indulge in the caramelized carrot cake with pineapple coulis and crunchy tuille.
Others spotted in the fashionable and festive crowd that evening included Myrna and Bob Schlegel, Sheila and Jody Grant, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Natalie Hamilton Eddy, Ann and Trey Fielder, Janie and Paul Cooke, Robert Weatherly, Holly and Jimmy Hands, and Lynn McBee.