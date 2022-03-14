A Parkside Dallas Dinner in the Sky

Call it “dinner with a million-dollar view.” Well, we don’t actually know the price of the view (and it would be crass to inquire), but what we gazed out upon during dinner at the Museum Tower home of Kathy and Greg Nelson was spectacular. The couple was hosting what we hear might become an annual dinner for the Friends of Klyde Warren Park.

The Friends are a group of donors who generously contribute annually to our beloved Park in the heart of Dallas’ Arts District. The Nelson are members of the upper-tier of that program — the President’s Circle.

The evening began in a ground floor indoor/outdoor patio event space of Museum Tower, a towering downtown condo building known for housing some of Dallas’ most fabulous art collectors. After a greeting by Park president and CEO, Kit Sawers, guests ascended to the Nelson’s residence, which takes up an entire floor of the tower. Naturally, that aforementioned spectacular view of Dallas includes Klyde Warren Park.

“Klyde Warren Park brings families together in a sunny, clean, safe place from every corner of Dallas and also from far beyond,” Kathy shared. “I’m proud of our park and we are happy to help support the park and all it does for the city.”

I was pleased to find myself amongst friends at my table: John and Muffin Lemak (who also have a breathtaking residence in Museum Tower); recent West Coast transplant Kira Nasrat and her fiancé Fenil Ghodadra; and Grange Hall’s Rajan Patel who had brought along his best friend Nicola Jackson who now divides her time between Dallas and Chicago. The fabulous meal was catered by The Joule — my favorite part was a tuna and compressed watermelon starter with shiitake bacon, micro basil, and soy caramel, paired with Whispering Angel Rose. And of course, given my sweet tooth, I just had to indulge in the caramelized carrot cake with pineapple coulis and crunchy tuille.

Others spotted in the fashionable and festive crowd that evening included Myrna and Bob Schlegel, Sheila and Jody Grant, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Natalie Hamilton Eddy, Ann and Trey Fielder, Janie and Paul Cooke, Robert Weatherly, Holly and Jimmy Hands, and Lynn McBee.