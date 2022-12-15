Inside Heritage Auctions’ Jaw-Dropping Texas Jewels Preview

HeritageAuction-Cree-People-015
HeritageAuction-Cree-People-003
HeritageAuction-Cree-People-031
HeritageAuction-Cree-People-006
HeritageAuction-Cree-People-013
Fancy Intense Yellow Diamond Ring_Heritage Auctions
HeritageAuction-Cree-People-004
HeritageAuction-Cree-People-007
Fancy Intense Yellow Diamond, Diamond, Platinum, Gold Earrings_Heritage Auctions
HeritageAuction-Cree-People-011
HeritageAuction-Cree-People-019
Fancy Intense Yellow Diamond, Diamond, Platinum, Gold Necklace_Heritage Auctions
HeritageAuction-Cree-People-021
HeritageAuction-Cree-People-023
HeritageAuction-Cree-People-025
HeritageAuction-Cree-People-009
HeritageAuction-Cree-People-029
HeritageAuction-Cree-Event-062
01
18

Heritage Auctions execs Ed Beardsley, Michelle Castro at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal)

02
18

Heritage Auctions' Jill Burgum at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal)

03
18

Margaret Gronberg, Holly Martin, Michelle Blakes, Elsie Garcia at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal)

04
18

Linda Gold, Elizabeth Orleans at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal)

05
18

Taylor Strander, Michelle Castro at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal)

06
18

The Fancy Intense Yellow Diamond Ring sold for $591,000 at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction. (Courtesy Heritage Auctions)

07
18

Christie Davis, Patricia Corrigan, Nancy Cherryhomes, Gwynn Biel at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction (Photo by William Neal)

08
18

Steve & Mary Crosson at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal)

09
18

The Fancy Intense Yellow Diamond, Diamond, Platinum, Gold Earrings sold for $225,000 at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction (Courtesy Heritage Auctions)

10
18

Lynne & Roy Sheldon at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal)

11
18

Lori & David Folz at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal)

12
18

The Fancy Intense Yellow Diamond, Diamond, Platinum, Gold Necklace sold for $162,500 (Courtesy Heritage Auctions)

13
18

Diane Brierley, Linda Yancey at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal)

14
18

Meg & John Rubin at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal)

15
18

Kim Foster, Danielle Foster at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal)

16
18

John Walker & Catherine D. Anspon at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal)

17
18

Collene Goldman, Linda Shaffer at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal)

18
18

John Walker does gem gazing at the Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal)

HeritageAuction-Cree-People-015
HeritageAuction-Cree-People-003
HeritageAuction-Cree-People-031
HeritageAuction-Cree-People-006
HeritageAuction-Cree-People-013
Fancy Intense Yellow Diamond Ring_Heritage Auctions
HeritageAuction-Cree-People-004
HeritageAuction-Cree-People-007
Fancy Intense Yellow Diamond, Diamond, Platinum, Gold Earrings_Heritage Auctions
HeritageAuction-Cree-People-011
HeritageAuction-Cree-People-019
Fancy Intense Yellow Diamond, Diamond, Platinum, Gold Necklace_Heritage Auctions
HeritageAuction-Cree-People-021
HeritageAuction-Cree-People-023
HeritageAuction-Cree-People-025
HeritageAuction-Cree-People-009
HeritageAuction-Cree-People-029
HeritageAuction-Cree-Event-062
Society / The Seen / Featured Parties

Inside Heritage Auctions’ Jaw-Dropping Texas Jewels Preview

Gem Gazing, Giving Back, and Social Diamonds in the Afternoon

BY // 12.15.22
Heritage Auctions execs Ed Beardsley, Michelle Castro at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal)
Heritage Auctions' Jill Burgum at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal)
Margaret Gronberg, Holly Martin, Michelle Blakes, Elsie Garcia at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal)
Linda Gold, Elizabeth Orleans at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal)
Taylor Strander, Michelle Castro at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal)
The Fancy Intense Yellow Diamond Ring sold for $591,000 at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction. (Courtesy Heritage Auctions)
Christie Davis, Patricia Corrigan, Nancy Cherryhomes, Gwynn Biel at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction (Photo by William Neal)
Steve & Mary Crosson at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal)
The Fancy Intense Yellow Diamond, Diamond, Platinum, Gold Earrings sold for $225,000 at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction (Courtesy Heritage Auctions)
Lynne & Roy Sheldon at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal)
Lori & David Folz at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal)
The Fancy Intense Yellow Diamond, Diamond, Platinum, Gold Necklace sold for $162,500 (Courtesy Heritage Auctions)
Diane Brierley, Linda Yancey at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal)
Meg & John Rubin at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal)
Kim Foster, Danielle Foster at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal)
John Walker & Catherine D. Anspon at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal)
Collene Goldman, Linda Shaffer at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal)
John Walker does gem gazing at the Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal)
1
18

Heritage Auctions execs Ed Beardsley, Michelle Castro at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal)

2
18

Heritage Auctions' Jill Burgum at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal)

3
18

Margaret Gronberg, Holly Martin, Michelle Blakes, Elsie Garcia at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal)

4
18

Linda Gold, Elizabeth Orleans at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal)

5
18

Taylor Strander, Michelle Castro at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal)

6
18

The Fancy Intense Yellow Diamond Ring sold for $591,000 at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction. (Courtesy Heritage Auctions)

7
18

Christie Davis, Patricia Corrigan, Nancy Cherryhomes, Gwynn Biel at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction (Photo by William Neal)

8
18

Steve & Mary Crosson at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal)

9
18

The Fancy Intense Yellow Diamond, Diamond, Platinum, Gold Earrings sold for $225,000 at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction (Courtesy Heritage Auctions)

10
18

Lynne & Roy Sheldon at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal)

11
18

Lori & David Folz at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal)

12
18

The Fancy Intense Yellow Diamond, Diamond, Platinum, Gold Necklace sold for $162,500 (Courtesy Heritage Auctions)

13
18

Diane Brierley, Linda Yancey at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal)

14
18

Meg & John Rubin at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal)

15
18

Kim Foster, Danielle Foster at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal)

16
18

John Walker & Catherine D. Anspon at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal)

17
18

Collene Goldman, Linda Shaffer at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal)

18
18

John Walker does gem gazing at the Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal)

A tony crowd gathered one perfect Saturday morning for a magnificent preview of one of the most exciting Texas jewel collections to come across the block, offered by Dallas-founded Heritage Auctions, the world’s third-largest auction house. The Crescent’s private meeting rooms served as a fitting backdrop for a collection that, days later, would generate significant dollars for Texas charities.

This is the first story in a series detailing elevated and important design-and-art events. It’s time to anoint the most unique gatherings of the season. 

HeritageAuction-Cree-Event-009 (Photo by William Neal)Guests oohed and aahed the jewels at the Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview. (Photo by William Neal)

Heritage Auctions raised a whopping $8.1 million at its Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction. The stunning collection included offerings from the estate of late philanthropist Mary Anne Sammons Cree — a Dallas native whose donations have benefited multiple institutions across the city — as well as other distinguished private caches of jewelry.

Cree’s exquisite lots numbered more than 125 jewels. Notable among them was a butterfly-shaped gold brooch with vivid yellow and orange diamonds, which sold for $40,000. The pin is an iconic representation of Cree’s philanthropy — one of her most notable gifts made during her lifetime went to the Texas Discovery Gardens’ Butterfly House, now known as the Rosine Smith Sammons Butterfly House, named after Cree’s mother.

FYI: Another game-changing Cree gift to Texas was international architect Santiago Calatrava‘s sculpture, Wave, 2000-2002, permanently on view at SMU’s Meadows Museum.

Fancy Intense Yellow Diamond Ring_Heritage Auctions
The Fancy Intense Yellow Diamond Ring sold for $591,000 at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction. (Courtesy Heritage Auctions)

Also among the collection was a 17.63-carat Fancy Intense Yellow Diamond Ring, a pair of platinum and 18K gold diamond earrings, a platinum and 18K gold ring featuring a 6.68-carat diamond, and a platinum and 18K gold necklace boasting Asscher-cut diamonds, each of which sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars at the auction. 

Holiday Gifting

Swipe
  • Zadok December Holiday Gifts 2022 Deck 2
  • Zadok December Holiday Gifts 2022 Deck 2
  • Zadok December Holiday Gifts 2022 Deck 2
  • Zadok December Holiday Gifts 2022 Deck 2
  • Zadok December Holiday Gifts 2022 Deck 2
  • Zadok December Holiday Gifts 2022 Deck 2
  • Zadok December Holiday Gifts 2022 Deck 2
  • Zadok December Holiday Gifts 2022 Deck 2
  • Zadok December Holiday Gifts 2022 Deck 2
  • Zadok December Holiday Gifts 2022 Deck 2

The collection show-stopper: a 1.21-carat Fancy Orangy Red Diamond, which sold for $1.755 million — nearly 12 times its pre-auction estimate and the highest bid for a new item of jewelry in Heritage Auctions’ history. The rare gemstone, previously set in a bracelet Cree inherited from her mother, is “one of only a few diamonds to display enough saturation and intensity to be graded as a true red,” said Jill Burgum, Heritage Auctions’ executive director of fine jewelry. The sale of this star jewel was what ultimately brought Heritage to its final total of $8,168,119.

Proceeds from the spectacular Mary Anne Sammons Cree collection also gave back: The sale benefited an organization near to Cree’s heart — the Communities Foundation of Texas and North Texas nonprofits, dedicated to empowering communities through various charitable funds and grant-making initiatives.

672444010 (Photo by William Neal)
The late Mary Anne Sammons Cree, whose magnificent jewels went on the block at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction, generating significant funds for doing good. (Courtesy Heritage Auctions)

PC Seen: Heritage Auctions vice president Ed Beardsley and colleagues executive director of fine jewelry Jill Burgum and trusts and estates director Michelle Castro; and guests Mary and Steve CrossonLynne and Roy SheldonMargaret GronbergDanielle FosterLinda YanceyMichelle BlakesElsie Garcia, and in from Houston, PaperCity‘s Catherine D. Anspon with husband John Walker.

Prepare your paddles: Heritage Auctions’ Luxe Jewels Auction takes place Thursday, January 5, 2023; bidding opens December 22. Learn more about Heritage Auctions here.

Park-side living. High-rise luxury.
99 luxury condos above Houston's first Thompson Hotel.
Residences at The Allen offers resort-style amenities in the comfort of your own home.
Starting at $1.2M
Now 70% Sold
EXPLORE FLOORPLANS

Featured Properties

Swipe
5530 Woodway Drive
Tanglewood | Broad Oaks
FOR SALE

5530 Woodway Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Suzann Richardson
This property is listed by: Suzann Richardson (713) 558-3218 Email Realtor
5530 Woodway Drive
914 Main Street #1201
Downtown
FOR SALE

914 Main Street #1201
Houston, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Rachel Solar
This property is listed by: Rachel Solar (713) 416-1600 Email Realtor
914 Main Street #1201
334 Indian Bayou
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

334 Indian Bayou
Houston, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
Tracey Smith
This property is listed by: Tracey Smith (912) 222-5128 Email Realtor
334 Indian Bayou
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X