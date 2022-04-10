Houston’s Coolest Young Professionals Gather Forces For The Children’s Fund — $17 Million Raised and Counting

The Post Oak Hotel ballroom is set for The Children's Fund 50th anniversary gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Children's Fund board members gather on the stairs of the Post Oak Hotel during the annual gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Late night casino action kept guests testing their luck at The Children's Fund 50th anniversary gala. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

The Children's Fun supporters in a dancing mood at the annual gala at The Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Presidents-elect Carrie & John Hays Compton at the Children’s Fund gala at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Wilson Parish)

What: The Children’s Fund “La Dolce Vita” gala

Where: The Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: This 50th anniversary of the founding of the nonprofit was a record breaker with more than 800 chic young professionals stepping out in their Italian-inspired best for an evening of dancing and gambling to raise funds for emerging charities in the greater Houston area. By night’s end, that total had surpassed $1.2 million.

Checks from these proceeds will be presented to the 2021-2022 charity class in ceremonies in May.

The full amount raised during that half century runs to more than $17 million with proceeds directed to Houston area children’s charities. The Fund’s volunteer leadership vets with rigorous reviews and screening hundreds of grant applications that come through each year.

An example of the nonprofits that have received grants are Clothed by Faith, Fostering Family, Harbor Christian Academy, Harrison’s Heroes and San Francisco Nativity.

Applause, applause for the record-breaking success to gala chairs Stephanie and Cody Carper and Amanda and Topher Ollison and auction chairs Blair and Jack Foster and Karla and Nicholas Wiedemann.

PC Seen: Children’s Fund presidents Sarah and Carey Ford, presidents-elect Carrie and John Hays Compton, plus Allison and Chris Wallace, Margaret and Matthew Born, Georgia and Michael Piazza, and Blair and Jack Foster.