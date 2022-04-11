Culture / Entertainment

The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Easter Weekend

Questlove, Nikki Glaser, and Vanilla Ice Come to Town

BY // 04.11.22
Questlove Dallas this weekend

DJ Questlove will host a Hip-Hop Brunch at The Factory in Deep Ellum this weekend. (Courtesy)

Easter weekend is upon us. If you don’t already have your Dallas brunch reservations booked, peruse our guide for dining in, scoring take-out, or reserving a holiday-worthy picnic.

And if you’re looking to show the family a fun time while they’re in town, these are the best concerts, comedy shows, and local events to check out in Dallas this weekend.

 

Questlove Dallas this weekend
DJ Questlove will host a Hip-Hop Brunch at The Factory in Deep Ellum this Easter weekend in Dallas. (Courtesy)

Questlove’s Hip-Hop Brunch

On Saturday at 1 pm, newly minted Acadamy Award-winner Questlove is hosting a Hip-Hop brunch at The Factory in Deep Ellum. In collaboration with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, the DJ and film director will musically guide guests through a history of hip-hop. Tickets are available here.

 

Nikki Glaser Dallas This Weekend
Comedian Nikki Glaser will perform at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory this Easter weekend in Dallas. (Courtesy)

Nikki Glaser

Comedian Nikki Glaser is stopping at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory this Friday on her “One Night With Nikki Glaser” tour. Known for her 2019 Netflix special Bangin’ and roles in various TV shows and movies, the Ohio-native also had her own, short-lived sex-themed talk show called Not Safe with Nikki Glaser. Get tickets here.

SHOP

Swipe
  • River Oaks District
  • River Oaks District
  • River Oaks District
  • River Oaks District
  • River Oaks District
  • River Oaks District
  • River Oaks District
  • River Oaks District
  • River Oaks District
  • River Oaks District
  • River Oaks District

 

Main Street Garden Park
Main Street Garden Park hosts events all year long. (Courtesy of Parks for Downtown Dallas)

Main Street Easter Bacon Hunt

Celebrate the holiday with your pup and bring them to the Easter Bacon and Egg Hunt at Main Street Garden this Saturday at 2 pm. Admission is $10 for one dog and $15 for two pups. The event will include photos with the Easter bunny and a bacon hunt beginning at 3 pm. There will also be larger eggs (intended for two-legged hunters) so everyone wins.

 

The Statler Vanilla Ice Concert
Collaborate and Listen with Vanilla Ice during The Statler’s Ballroom Concert Series.

Vanilla Ice at The Statler

As part of The Statler hotel’s 90s Concert Series, Vanilla Ice will perform with Young MC at The Statler Ballroom on Friday at 8 pm. The 90s-themed party will include general admission to the concert, as well as a complimentary appetizer from Primo’s or Scout with proof of ticket or table purchase.

 

Dallas Art Exhibits
Borna Sammak’s “America, Nice Place” will debut at Dallas Contemporary this spring.

New Art Exhibits at Dallas Contemporary

Dallas Contemporary will be debuting four new exhibits starting on April 16. These include Joseph Havel‘s Parrot Architecture, Lonnie Holley‘s Coming From The Earth, Natalie Wadlington‘s Places That Grow, and Borna Sammak‘s America, Nice Place. You can learn about all of the new exhibits here.

Special Series
Presented by Highland Park Village

Trend Report

The Trend Report by Highland Park Village
Spring Has Sprung at Highland Park Village With A Fresh (And Floral) New Lookbook
Spring Has Sprung at Highland Park Village With A Fresh (And Floral) New Lookbook
Highland Park Village’s Ultimate Guide to the Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Loved Ones
Highland Park Village’s Ultimate Guide to the Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Loved Ones
Holiday Gifts For Everyone on Your List From Highland Park Village
Holiday Gifts For Everyone on Your List From Highland Park Village
Holiday Must-Haves From Highland Park Village — Your Guide to The Busy Social Season Ahead
Holiday Must-Haves From Highland Park Village — Your Guide to The Busy Social Season Ahead
Highland Park Village Welcomes Exciting New Shopping and Dining Destinations This Fall
Highland Park Village Welcomes Exciting New Shopping and Dining Destinations This Fall
Fresh Fall Finds from Highland Park Village — Revamp Your Wardrobe For Fall
Fresh Fall Finds from Highland Park Village — Revamp Your Wardrobe For Fall
read full series

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
101 Westcott Street #1102
Open House
Memorial Park
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 4/16 - 4/17 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

101 Westcott Street #1102
Houston, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Betty Shindler
This property is listed by: Betty Shindler (713) 392-8422 Email Realtor
101 Westcott Street #1102
3034 Stetson Lane
Spring Shadows | Spring Branch
FOR SALE

3034 Stetson Lane
Houston, TX

$540,000 Learn More about this property
Rachel Solar
This property is listed by: Rachel Solar (713) 416-1600 Email Realtor
3034 Stetson Lane
4722 Devon Street
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4722 Devon Street
Houston, TX

$1,950,000 Learn More about this property
Pene Moore
This property is listed by: Pene Moore (713) 558-3221 Email Realtor
4722 Devon Street
317 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Bend | Memorial
FOR SALE

317 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$947,500 Learn More about this property
Marsha Kistler
This property is listed by: Marsha Kistler (713) 899-2134 Email Realtor
317 Sugarberry Circle
2 S West Oak Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

2 S West Oak Drive
Houston, TX

$1,775,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
2 S West Oak Drive
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X