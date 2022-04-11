The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Easter Weekend

Easter weekend is upon us. If you don’t already have your Dallas brunch reservations booked, peruse our guide for dining in, scoring take-out, or reserving a holiday-worthy picnic.

And if you’re looking to show the family a fun time while they’re in town, these are the best concerts, comedy shows, and local events to check out in Dallas this weekend.

DJ Questlove will host a Hip-Hop Brunch at The Factory in Deep Ellum this Easter weekend in Dallas. (Courtesy)

Questlove’s Hip-Hop Brunch

On Saturday at 1 pm, newly minted Acadamy Award-winner Questlove is hosting a Hip-Hop brunch at The Factory in Deep Ellum. In collaboration with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, the DJ and film director will musically guide guests through a history of hip-hop. Tickets are available here.

Comedian Nikki Glaser will perform at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory this Easter weekend in Dallas. (Courtesy)

Nikki Glaser

Comedian Nikki Glaser is stopping at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory this Friday on her “One Night With Nikki Glaser” tour. Known for her 2019 Netflix special Bangin’ and roles in various TV shows and movies, the Ohio-native also had her own, short-lived sex-themed talk show called Not Safe with Nikki Glaser. Get tickets here.

Main Street Garden Park hosts events all year long. (Courtesy of Parks for Downtown Dallas)

Main Street Easter Bacon Hunt

Celebrate the holiday with your pup and bring them to the Easter Bacon and Egg Hunt at Main Street Garden this Saturday at 2 pm. Admission is $10 for one dog and $15 for two pups. The event will include photos with the Easter bunny and a bacon hunt beginning at 3 pm. There will also be larger eggs (intended for two-legged hunters) so everyone wins.

Collaborate and Listen with Vanilla Ice during The Statler’s Ballroom Concert Series.

Vanilla Ice at The Statler

As part of The Statler hotel’s 90s Concert Series, Vanilla Ice will perform with Young MC at The Statler Ballroom on Friday at 8 pm. The 90s-themed party will include general admission to the concert, as well as a complimentary appetizer from Primo’s or Scout with proof of ticket or table purchase.

Borna Sammak’s “America, Nice Place” will debut at Dallas Contemporary this spring.

New Art Exhibits at Dallas Contemporary

Dallas Contemporary will be debuting four new exhibits starting on April 16. These include Joseph Havel‘s Parrot Architecture, Lonnie Holley‘s Coming From The Earth, Natalie Wadlington‘s Places That Grow, and Borna Sammak‘s America, Nice Place. You can learn about all of the new exhibits here.