Society / The Seen

Trying New Things With Jan Barboglio — An Afternoon With the Storied Dallas Designer

A Walk Down Memory Lane in Greenway Parks, With an Important Pit Stop in the '80s

BY // 09.08.20
212 Jan Barboglio HI-RES

She's the Bomb: Jan Barboglio, left, with her sister, Cristina Lynch, 1980s

I should start a podcast with this month’s Bomb — perhaps titled “Trying New Things With Jan.” Jan Barboglio welcomes me into her Greenway Parks home and immediately asks, “Would you like to try some tequila in your iced coffee?” She saw something earlier today about using Topo Chico instead of water to make espresso. And apparently throwing some tequila into one’s cup is an old tradition for the Barboglio family. My response: “But of course.” Somehow when you enter Jan’s slightly eccentric and definitely exquisite world, everything makes sense.

In the foyer of her home, I’m greeted by a black-and-white portrait of a stylish woman brandishing a long pistol à la Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show. That’s Jan’s mother (of Scotch-Irish descent) who, alongside her husband (of Italian descent), raised Jan and her siblings in North Central Mexico. This is the house where Jan has lived for decades and raised her own three children, who have now given her seven grandchildren. I have the feeling that she thrives and flourishes when surrounded by a whirlwind of activity.

Reared on a cattle ranch that was once shared with Mexican revolutionaries, Jan was enchanted from an early age by the history and culture around her. When I ask her today to describe Mexico, she says, “Soul and spirit. Because as much as I love the United States, I wouldn’t use those words to describe our country. Soul is the terrain, and the spirit is the sounds, smells, and the feast for the eyes found in every region of Mexico.”

After graduating from Southern Methodist University, like so many others with style and an eye for fine things, she found herself working at Neiman Marcus. Jan went into the executive training program, and developed an appreciation for the home decor and gift departments. After leaving Neiman’s, she began a fashion business with her equally stylish sister, Cristina Lynch, the Barboglio Cristina & Jan Collection, that was a sensation in the ‘80s. “We were carried by all the usual New York suspects (Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman), but we gave Neiman’s an exclusive for the rest of the country,” says Jan.

After that chapter, Jan segued into sculpting accessories and furniture for her own home. Her creations caught the eye of former colleagues at Neiman Marcus; the Jan Barboglio Collection is now found at most Neiman Marcus stores across the country, as well as at other specialty stores — a collection of rustic crosses and candelabra to bowls and blessing items, fashioned from iron, gemstones, weather-worn saddle leather, glass, wood, and wax.

As we walk through her home (with a hint of mariachi music wafting from the kitchen) to the iced coffee with a splash of tequila awaiting us on her back patio, she points out that her dining room has been set up like a showroom since a week before the order came to shelter in place back in March. Why? She’s recently launched a jewelry collection and had been planning to host trunk shows. It’s marvelous and magical, and I begin coveting items at first glance.

NOW LEASING

Swipe
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace

Approximate date of this photo.
1980s.

The occasion.
My sister, Cristina, and I had been asked to take part in a photo shoot for a magazine wearing designer jewelry collections.

What were you wearing?
We were to dress in something from our collection, and we chose strapless smocked cotton dresses. We had named all the prints we’d had custom-made. Tina was wearing Hot Passion, and mine was Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds. In hindsight, that was right on for our personalities. I’m pretty out there.

What price fashion?
Because of my height [6 feet], I have never been able to buy something off the rack. Therefore, I‘ve shunned fashion, per se, and developed my own style. It’s hard to quantify. What I’m wearing could be part couture, part uniform, part flea market find, or even a tablecloth. I also wear my shoes very large [she’s a size 7 and shares that the boots she frequently wears are size 9] to balance my small foot against my scale.

Why this is a Bomb.com picture? 
Tony Longoria had done our makeup. He was trying to make us comfortable in front of the camera and was telling us how sensual and sexy we looked. We were trying so hard to be as alluring as we could, but then we would start laughing hysterically. I’m not sure they even got a usable picture — this was an outtake.

Discover. Connect. Buy Art Now.

Explore Culture Place

Featured Properties

Swipe
6808 Southridge Drive
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6808 Southridge Drive
DALLAS, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6808 Southridge Drive
7824 Verona Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

7824 Verona Place
DALLAS, TX

$499,900 Learn More about this property
Don Neilson
This property is listed by: Don Neilson (214) 808-6989 Email Realtor
7824 Verona Place
3923 Cole Avenue #204
Dallas
FOR SALE

3923 Cole Avenue #204
DALLAS, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Don Neilson
This property is listed by: Don Neilson (214) 808-6989 Email Realtor
3923 Cole Avenue #204
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
Dallas
FOR SALE

4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
DALLAS, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
5505 Northhaven Road
Dallas
FOR SALE

5505 Northhaven Road
DALLAS, TX

$730,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Northhaven Road
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
Ritz-Carlton Tower
FOR SALE

2525 N Pearl Street #1506
DALLAS, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jennifer Cannon (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
DALLAS, TX

$435,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
5711 Bryan Parkway #105
Lower Greenville
FOR SALE

5711 Bryan Parkway #105
DALLAS, TX

$429,900 Learn More about this property
Christie Deaton
This property is listed by: Christie Deaton (817) 522-2104 Email Realtor
5711 Bryan Parkway #105
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
7806 Midbury Drive
Northhaven
FOR SALE

7806 Midbury Drive
DALLAS, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
7806 Midbury Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2928 Vacherie Lane
Enclave at Grove Hill
FOR SALE

2928 Vacherie Lane
DALLAS, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
2928 Vacherie Lane
932 S Montclair Avenue
Dallas
FOR SALE

932 S Montclair Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$324,900 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
932 S Montclair Avenue
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X