As many a party planner knows, it’s always a gamble throwing an outdoor event during a Dallas fall. Our weather, much like a love interest you might find on a dating app, can be horribly unpredictable and downright fickle. Such was the case in 2021 when Klyde Warren Park’s Party in the Park had to move from the Park to an indoor venue. Alas, the Park’s team, under the brilliant leadership of President Kit Sawers must’ve done some serious rain dances — the 2022 evening was gorgeous and the guests were able to savor the unparalleled 360-degree view of the Dallas skyline.

I’m fairly certain all were eagerly awaiting the annual event when they received their oh-so-cool invitations, featuring an original Donald Robertson creation aptly titled “Party in the Park.” Guests donned their Park-Chic Attire (the declared dress code) and came ready to celebrate the momentous 10-year anniversary of Klyde Warren Park, many of whom were likely seeing the recently unveiled Nancy Best Fountains for the first time.

Dinner ended with each table being delivered a birthday cake while the Turtle Creek Chorale sang “Happy Birthday” from the stage. Then, our group grabbed our cocktails for an evening of dancing to Swedish-based The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA.

A few of those spotted boogying to “Dancing Queen” and “Fernando” included honorary chairs Amy and Kelcy Warren; former Klyde Warren Park President’s Circle Chair Ann Hobson and Lee Hobson; Deborah Scott (in one of her signature jumpsuits) and John Scott; Wanda Gierhart and hometown culinary guru Dean Fearing; Holly and Jimmy Hands; Lisa Cooley, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson; Lynn McBee; Caroline Nix; Park board members Sheila and Jody Grant and Myrna and Bob Schlegel; Robert Weatherly; and Margot Perot (the entire Perot Family is currently chairing the Park’s President’s Circle).

And in case you were wondering, it raised the largest total ever: $1.2 million. Plan a trip down to Klyde Warren Park soon, particularly if you haven’t caught the nightly evening fountain show or for your children to enjoy the Sheila and Jody Grant Children’s Park (expanding the former space from 12,ooo to 18,000 square feet), which opens on November 4.