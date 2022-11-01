Celebrating 10 Years of Klyde Warren — Scenes from Party in the Park
An ABBA Tribute, Original Artwork, and $1.2 Million RaisedBY Billy Fong // 11.01.22
Amy & Kelcy Warren, Klyde Warren, Sheila & Jody Grant (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Nate Rehlander )
Nancy Robertson, Nelda Cain Pickens, Margot Perot, Nancy Dedman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Nate Rehlander )
Nancy & Randy Best, Jay Clingman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Nate Rehlander )
10th Birthday Cakes Being Served (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Nate Rehlander )
Lee & Ann Hobson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Nate Rehlander )
Lynn McBee, Lisa Cooley (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Nate Rehlander )
Billy Fong, Janie Cooke, Caroline Nix, Brooke Dowdy (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Nate Rehlander )
Myrna Schlegel, Jan Miller Rich (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Nate Rehlander )
Kathy & Greg Nelson, Wanda Gierhart & Dean Fearing (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Nate Rehlander )
Abigail Sinwell, Megan McManemin, Nancy Perot (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Nate Rehlander )
Ashlee & Chris Kleinert (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Nate Rehlander )
Nancy Best Fountain (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Nate Rehlander )
Ashley Kellogg, Carol Vig, Laura-Lucia Carothers (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Nate Rehlander )
Brent & Monica Christopher (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Nate Rehlander )
Party in the Park (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Nate Rehlander )
Caroline Gehan, Adrienne Gehan (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Nate Rehlander )
Caroline Green, Natalie & CJ Lorio, Katherine Lorio, Spencer Lorio (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Nate Rehlander )
Chris Kleinert, Gerald Turner, Ray Washburne (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Nate Rehlander )
Connie & Clay Grant (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Nate Rehlander )
Deborah & John Scott (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Nate Rehlander )
Diane Brierley, Laura & Tom Leppert, Hal Brierley (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Nate Rehlander )
Gail and Gerald Turner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Nate Rehlander )
Hunt and Kleinert Families (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Nate Rehlander )
Party in the Park (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Nate Rehlander )
Janie Cooke, Lee Cullum, Caroline Nix (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Nate Rehlander )
Jason and Leslie Needleman, Holmes Davis (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Nate Rehlander )
Joanna Clarke, Noelle LeVeaux, Laura McGraw, Natalie Yancy (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Nate Rehlander )
JoJo Fleiss, Sarah Hinkley Kennington, Ruth Griggs (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Nate Rehlander )
Kymberley and Tony Scalia (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Nate Rehlander )
Lindsay Billingsley, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Nate Rehlander )
Liz Naftalis, Julie Butler, Lee Ann Van Amburgh, Muffin Lemak (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Nate Rehlander )
Lyda Hill, Heather Washburne (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Nate Rehlander )
Maggie and Leon Cikota (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Nate Rehlander )
Margot Perot, Scot Dykema, Laura Wilson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Nate Rehlander )
Mary & Wade Vache, Jennifer Staubach Gates and John Gates (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Nate Rehlander )
Robert Weatherly, Rhonda Sargent Chambers, Jerry Miller (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Nate Rehlander )
The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Nate Rehlander )
Tom Nolan, Penny Reid, Elizabeth Reid (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Nate Rehlander )
Tyler & Mackenzie Kleinert, Patrick Means, Laura Harris (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Nate Rehlander )
As many a party planner knows, it’s always a gamble throwing an outdoor event during a Dallas fall. Our weather, much like a love interest you might find on a dating app, can be horribly unpredictable and downright fickle. Such was the case in 2021 when Klyde Warren Park’s Party in the Park had to move from the Park to an indoor venue. Alas, the Park’s team, under the brilliant leadership of President Kit Sawers must’ve done some serious rain dances — the 2022 evening was gorgeous and the guests were able to savor the unparalleled 360-degree view of the Dallas skyline.
I’m fairly certain all were eagerly awaiting the annual event when they received their oh-so-cool invitations, featuring an original Donald Robertson creation aptly titled “Party in the Park.” Guests donned their Park-Chic Attire (the declared dress code) and came ready to celebrate the momentous 10-year anniversary of Klyde Warren Park, many of whom were likely seeing the recently unveiled Nancy Best Fountains for the first time.
Dinner ended with each table being delivered a birthday cake while the Turtle Creek Chorale sang “Happy Birthday” from the stage. Then, our group grabbed our cocktails for an evening of dancing to Swedish-based The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA.
A few of those spotted boogying to “Dancing Queen” and “Fernando” included honorary chairs Amy and Kelcy Warren; former Klyde Warren Park President’s Circle Chair Ann Hobson and Lee Hobson; Deborah Scott (in one of her signature jumpsuits) and John Scott; Wanda Gierhart and hometown culinary guru Dean Fearing; Holly and Jimmy Hands; Lisa Cooley, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson; Lynn McBee; Caroline Nix; Park board members Sheila and Jody Grant and Myrna and Bob Schlegel; Robert Weatherly; and Margot Perot (the entire Perot Family is currently chairing the Park’s President’s Circle).
And in case you were wondering, it raised the largest total ever: $1.2 million. Plan a trip down to Klyde Warren Park soon, particularly if you haven’t caught the nightly evening fountain show or for your children to enjoy the Sheila and Jody Grant Children’s Park (expanding the former space from 12,ooo to 18,000 square feet), which opens on November 4.