‘Quiet Luxury’ Ruled at This Beloved Dallas Shopping Tradition

Remember when Carrie and Big toured the “heaven on Fifth” penthouse apartment, and, upon entering, he remarks, “So this is where they keep the light!” After a stacked spring of luncheons in windowless ballrooms, I reacted similarly upon stepping inside the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center on May 16. The occasion? The Salvation Army of North Texas’ Dallas Women’s Auxiliary hosted its annual Fashion Show and Luncheon.

For the 30th anniversary of its signature fundraiser, the Dallas Women’s Auxiliary assembled a prolific, powerhouse team to ensure the day’s success in raising vital funds for North Texans combating poverty, addiction, and homelessness.

Chair Kim Quinn conducted the multi-pronged fundraiser that included a “Chic Boutique,” a fashion show, and a seated luncheon. Lisa and Clay Cooley served as Honorary Chairs. Straight from the set of Good Morning Texas, WFAA’s Jane McGarry (and her unmistakable voice!) emceed the program.

Auxiliary president, Jennifer Dix, and founding Emeritus Auxiliary member, Margot Perot, honored Michal Powell with the Margot Perot Service Award for the “countless hours of service, key strategy development, and fundraising she has given as a Salvation Army Advisory Board member and passionate advocate since 2013.”

Lastly, the inimitable Jan Strimple received the inaugural Legacy Award for her robust contributions to the Women’s Auxiliary and in shaping the Fashion Show and Luncheon itself.

To add context to the selections, a fall trend forecast from Highland Park Village immediately preceded the fashion show.

Unsurprisingly, the personal shoppers identified “Quiet Luxury” as a trend, with a predictable-but-still-warmly-received joke about Gwyneth Paltrow’s expensive courtroom lewks. To the gauche era of logomania, I say, “I wish you well.” (This wasn’t one of their scripted jokes, though it should have been… I am available for hire.)

Whenever I see photos from fashion shows in New York or Paris, I always think about how uncomfortable the celebrities look squished together on the front row. In binding clothing and on bench seating no less! Not so at the Meyerson.

With lumbar support aplenty, brightly-colored attendees fixed their attention on the runway while a Bridgerton-esque string quartet version of Madonna’s “Material Girl ” reverberated through the grand space. As models strutted, attendees rifled through the lookbook and bid on the designer clothing, donated from “Dallas’ most coveted closets and boutiques,” in the online silent auction.

Adding prestige to the guest list, Laura Bush, in a double strand of pearls and seated to the left of Gene Jones, held court in the humble and quiet way befitting a former First Lady. (Mrs. Bush’s security detail loomed large behind her petite frame. I frequently glanced over to see if a particular runway look struck his fancy, but even Chanel failed to intrigue him. All in a day’s work, I suppose.)

A light and bright seated luncheon followed the fashion show’s conclusion. Fashionable attendees noshed on a Southwestern Caesar salad and petit fours so large I dubbed them grande fours.

Since 1993, the Fashion Show & Luncheon has generated more than $15 million to support services at 14 local Salvation Army facilities. Encouraged to “Give in Style,” Dallas women (and a few good men) once again showed up to do just that. While “Quiet Luxury” may be in, Dallasites know that, when it comes to fundraising, too much is never enough. Grand generosity will never go out of style.