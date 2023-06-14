The Newly Reopened Dallas Petroleum Club Hosted The Family Place for a Glorious ReuNight

Co-chair Piper Wyatt, honorary chair Joyce Goss, co-chairs Margaret Stafford, Brooke Hortenstine (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Scenes from ReuNight (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Ashley & Greg Arnold (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Barbara Buzzell, Greer Goss (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Carol Seay, Monica Christopher, Jamie Williams (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
View of the newly opened Dallas Petroleum Club bar (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Daniel & Tiffany Moon (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
DJ RomiQ (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Dwight & Claire Emanuelson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Gospel of Light Choir (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Harold Ginsburg (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
James & Kristin Hallam (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Julie Ann Sardisco, Cara French (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
White Bag seen at ReuNight for The Family Place (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Kenny Ortega, Chrissy Sayare (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Kevin Riley, Louise Collins (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Lyle Jackson, Meg Florence (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Lynn McBee, Robert Weatherly (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Guests seated at dinner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Matt & Carol Holmes (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Marli Johnson, Brittany Grignon, Molly Grace Brown (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Piper & Mike Wyatt, Chef Junior Borges (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Missy Wyszynski, Cassie Fuller (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Nakita Johnson, Lisa Sherrod (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Nathan & Alisha McGough (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Purple Valentino Mini VSLING Bag with Rhinestones (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Rob Brinkley, Jessica Jesse (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Beautifully set room at ReuNight 2023 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Robin Wilkes, Jordan Jones Muñoz (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Sam Sullivan, Tim Adair (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Sheryl Maas, Billy Fong (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
The Family Place CEO Mimi Sterling, Medley Turner, Meghan Looney (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Todd Fiscus (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Society / The Seen

The Newly Reopened Dallas Petroleum Club Hosted The Family Place for a Glorious ReuNight

Scenes from Charitable Affair

BY Billy Fong // 06.14.23
photography Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass
Scene: the 10th Anniversary of ReuNight, benefiting The Family Place, at the Dallas Petroleum Club on May 18, 2023.

Takeaway: There needs to be a charity version of fantasy football. Something where we play strategist with our local non-profit’s gala decisions. That said, if I were a betting man, I would have laid odds on someone finally putting the power combination of Brooke Hortenstine, Margaret Stafford, and Piper Wyatt together. This incredible troika has finally occurred with them as the co-chairs (alongside honorary chair Joyce Goss) of the fundraiser which provides support for the largest provider of family violence services in Texas, serving nearly 20,000 people in 2022.

High Point: For many, including myself, it was the first visit to the newly reopened Dallas Petroleum Club (it moved to its new location in the Hunt Building earlier this year). Guests started out their evening on the 13th floor for cocktails, air kisses, and spectacular views of the city. The Gospel of Light Choir then entered singing “Oh Happy Day” to lead everyone to the 14th floor for the seated supper with stunning décor provided by Todd Events. And what a treat — a three-course dinner curated by James Beard Semifinalist Chef Junior Borges, which included cured scallops with bonito cream, pickled ginger, finger lime vinaigrette, and laminated brioche.

During the delightful meal, Family Place CEO Mimi Sterling took the podium to share a lot of exciting news, after acknowledging the power trio of Brooke, Margaret, and Piper for their tireless work on the event and her gratitude to honorary chair Joyce Goss for her many years of support. She then shared that Texas has one of the highest rates of domestic violence in the country, with one out of every three people facing violence from those who are supposed to love them. Just on that evening, the organization was housing: 64 women, 71 children, 3 men, 2 dogs, and 21 cats. With the end goal to provide each one of those with the tools they need to build a future free from violence.

Spotted: Bunny and Harold Ginsburg, Claire and Dwight Emanuelson, Lynn McBee, Sharon Lee Clark and Max Clark, Muffin and John Lemak, Niven Morgan and Shelby Wagner, Shelle and Michael Sills, Carol Seay, Kenny Goss, Ashley and Greg Arnold, Michelle Goolsby, Lisa Sherrod, Meghan Looney, Lucy Wrubel, Robert Weatherly, Jan and Dan Strimple, Kris Johnson, Elizabeth Karpidas, Louise Collins, Jennifer Walters, Christin Livesay, Margaret and Barry Hancock, and Alisha and Nathan McGough.

Discover

Featured Events
Featured Properties

