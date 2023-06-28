Bachelor Alum JoJo Fletcher Has Bottled Up the Amalfi Coast

Just in time for spritz season, friends and sisters-in-law JoJo Fletcher and Mallory Patton launched their Dallas-based aperitivo in a can on the rooftop of Fachini on June 20th, bringing a taste of the Amalfi Coast to backyards everywhere. The founding duo prides themselves on using natural ingredients and leaving the chemicals behind — no artificial dyes, no added sugar, and the additional benefit of being naturally gluten-free.

Upon entering the rooftop we were greeted with welcoming hugs from both co-founders. “I think the best part about this experience has been truly making it on our own and doing it together as a family,” Fletcher said.

Crafted with orange wine and natural monkfruit juice, Saint Spritz is a perfect, bubbly balance of sweet and tart — a truly perfect summer drink.

PC Spotted: An assemblage of reality stars, including fellow Bachelor alums Adam Gottschalk and Raven Gates Gottschalk, The Real Housewives of Dallas‘ Stephanie Hollman, and Love is Blind couple Alexa andBrennon Lemieux.

Those looking for a taste of the Amalfi coast can order the cans directly from the Saint Spritz website and create their very own Italian summer with the simple pop of a can.