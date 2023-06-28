Bachelor Alum JoJo Fletcher Has Bottled Up the Amalfi Coast

Saint Spritz co-founders JoJo Fletcher and Mallory Vaughan Patton (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Saint Spritz cart (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Elizabeth Franklin, Annie Reay, JoJo Fletcher, Cary Deuber, Mallory Vaughan Patton, Erin Hall (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Atmosphere of the Saint Spritz rooftop party (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Sharon Lee Clark, Hannah Gibson Gresham (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Closeup of the Saint Spritz cart (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Mallory Vaughan Patton, Ben Patton, JoJo Fletcher (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Courtney & Kyle Noonan (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Saint Spritz coasters (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Stephanie Seay, Trey Stewart, Stephanie Hollman, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
JoJo Fletcher (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Saint Spritz wall of cans (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Jordan Rodgers & JoJo Fletcher, Mallory Vaughan Patton, Ben Patton (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Erin Hall, Elizabeth Franklin (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Mallory Vaughan Patton, JoJo Fletcher (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Saint Spritz packaging (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Brennon & Alexa Lemieux (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Saint Spritz cart on the rooftop of Fachini (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Guests lean in for a cheers (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Saint Spritz rooftop party (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Jordan Rodgers, Adam Gottschalk & Raven Gates Gottschalk, JoJo Fletcher (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Saint spritz oranges and floral arrangements (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Kaeley Carter, Hannah Gibson Gresham, Lexie Witt Townsend, Claire Couv Smith (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Alexa Lemieux (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Scene from the Saint Spritz rooftop party (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Kaeley Carter, Lexie Witt Townsend (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Claire Couv Smith (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
01
27

Saint Spritz co-founders JoJo Fletcher and Mallory Vaughan Patton (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

02
27

Saint Spritz cart (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

03
27

Elizabeth Franklin, Annie Reay, JoJo Fletcher, Cary Deuber, Mallory Vaughan Patton, Erin Hall (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

04
27

Atmosphere of the Saint Spritz rooftop party (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

05
27

Sharon Lee Clark, Hannah Gibson Gresham (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

06
27

Closeup of the Saint Spritz cart (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

07
27

Mallory Vaughan Patton, Ben Patton, JoJo Fletcher (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

08
27

Courtney & Kyle Noonan (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

09
27

Saint Spritz coasters (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

10
27

Stephanie Seay, Trey Stewart, Stephanie Hollman, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

11
27

JoJo Fletcher (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

12
27

Saint Spritz wall of cans (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

13
27

Jordan Rodgers & JoJo Fletcher, Mallory Vaughan Patton, Ben Patton (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

14
27

Erin Hall, Elizabeth Franklin (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

15
27

Mallory Vaughan Patton, JoJo Fletcher (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

16
27

Saint Spritz packaging (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

17
27

Brennon & Alexa Lemieux (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

18
27

Saint Spritz cart on the rooftop of Fachini (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

19
27

Guests lean in for a cheers (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

20
27

Saint Spritz rooftop party (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

21
27

Jordan Rodgers, Adam Gottschalk & Raven Gates Gottschalk, JoJo Fletcher (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

22
27

Saint spritz oranges and floral arrangements (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

23
27

Kaeley Carter, Hannah Gibson Gresham, Lexie Witt Townsend, Claire Couv Smith (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

24
27

Alexa Lemieux (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

25
27

Scene from the Saint Spritz rooftop party (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

26
27

Kaeley Carter, Lexie Witt Townsend (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

27
27

Claire Couv Smith (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

Saint Spritz co-founders JoJo Fletcher and Mallory Vaughan Patton (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Saint Spritz cart (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Elizabeth Franklin, Annie Reay, JoJo Fletcher, Cary Deuber, Mallory Vaughan Patton, Erin Hall (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Atmosphere of the Saint Spritz rooftop party (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Sharon Lee Clark, Hannah Gibson Gresham (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Closeup of the Saint Spritz cart (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Mallory Vaughan Patton, Ben Patton, JoJo Fletcher (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Courtney & Kyle Noonan (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Saint Spritz coasters (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Stephanie Seay, Trey Stewart, Stephanie Hollman, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
JoJo Fletcher (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Saint Spritz wall of cans (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Jordan Rodgers & JoJo Fletcher, Mallory Vaughan Patton, Ben Patton (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Erin Hall, Elizabeth Franklin (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Mallory Vaughan Patton, JoJo Fletcher (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Saint Spritz packaging (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Brennon & Alexa Lemieux (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Saint Spritz cart on the rooftop of Fachini (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Guests lean in for a cheers (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Saint Spritz rooftop party (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Jordan Rodgers, Adam Gottschalk & Raven Gates Gottschalk, JoJo Fletcher (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Saint spritz oranges and floral arrangements (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Kaeley Carter, Hannah Gibson Gresham, Lexie Witt Townsend, Claire Couv Smith (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Alexa Lemieux (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Scene from the Saint Spritz rooftop party (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Kaeley Carter, Lexie Witt Townsend (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Claire Couv Smith (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Society / The Seen

Bachelor Alum JoJo Fletcher Has Bottled Up the Amalfi Coast

Inside the Dallas Launch of Saint Spritz, a New Canned Aperitivo

BY Lauren Kandel, Virginia Parry // 06.28.23
photography Vanessa Christina
Saint Spritz co-founders JoJo Fletcher and Mallory Vaughan Patton (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Saint Spritz cart (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Elizabeth Franklin, Annie Reay, JoJo Fletcher, Cary Deuber, Mallory Vaughan Patton, Erin Hall (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Atmosphere of the Saint Spritz rooftop party (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Sharon Lee Clark, Hannah Gibson Gresham (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Closeup of the Saint Spritz cart (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Mallory Vaughan Patton, Ben Patton, JoJo Fletcher (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Courtney & Kyle Noonan (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Saint Spritz coasters (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Stephanie Seay, Trey Stewart, Stephanie Hollman, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
JoJo Fletcher (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Saint Spritz wall of cans (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Jordan Rodgers & JoJo Fletcher, Mallory Vaughan Patton, Ben Patton (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Erin Hall, Elizabeth Franklin (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Mallory Vaughan Patton, JoJo Fletcher (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Saint Spritz packaging (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Brennon & Alexa Lemieux (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Saint Spritz cart on the rooftop of Fachini (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Guests lean in for a cheers (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Saint Spritz rooftop party (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Jordan Rodgers, Adam Gottschalk & Raven Gates Gottschalk, JoJo Fletcher (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Saint spritz oranges and floral arrangements (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Kaeley Carter, Hannah Gibson Gresham, Lexie Witt Townsend, Claire Couv Smith (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Alexa Lemieux (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Scene from the Saint Spritz rooftop party (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Kaeley Carter, Lexie Witt Townsend (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Claire Couv Smith (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
1
27

Saint Spritz co-founders JoJo Fletcher and Mallory Vaughan Patton (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

2
27

Saint Spritz cart (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

3
27

Elizabeth Franklin, Annie Reay, JoJo Fletcher, Cary Deuber, Mallory Vaughan Patton, Erin Hall (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

4
27

Atmosphere of the Saint Spritz rooftop party (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

5
27

Sharon Lee Clark, Hannah Gibson Gresham (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

6
27

Closeup of the Saint Spritz cart (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

7
27

Mallory Vaughan Patton, Ben Patton, JoJo Fletcher (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

8
27

Courtney & Kyle Noonan (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

9
27

Saint Spritz coasters (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

10
27

Stephanie Seay, Trey Stewart, Stephanie Hollman, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

11
27

JoJo Fletcher (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

12
27

Saint Spritz wall of cans (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

13
27

Jordan Rodgers & JoJo Fletcher, Mallory Vaughan Patton, Ben Patton (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

14
27

Erin Hall, Elizabeth Franklin (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

15
27

Mallory Vaughan Patton, JoJo Fletcher (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

16
27

Saint Spritz packaging (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

17
27

Brennon & Alexa Lemieux (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

18
27

Saint Spritz cart on the rooftop of Fachini (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

19
27

Guests lean in for a cheers (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

20
27

Saint Spritz rooftop party (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

21
27

Jordan Rodgers, Adam Gottschalk & Raven Gates Gottschalk, JoJo Fletcher (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

22
27

Saint spritz oranges and floral arrangements (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

23
27

Kaeley Carter, Hannah Gibson Gresham, Lexie Witt Townsend, Claire Couv Smith (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

24
27

Alexa Lemieux (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

25
27

Scene from the Saint Spritz rooftop party (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

26
27

Kaeley Carter, Lexie Witt Townsend (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

27
27

Claire Couv Smith (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

Just in time for spritz season, friends and sisters-in-law JoJo Fletcher and Mallory Patton launched their Dallas-based aperitivo in a can on the rooftop of Fachini on June 20th, bringing a taste of the Amalfi Coast to backyards everywhere. The founding duo prides themselves on using natural ingredients and leaving the chemicals behind — no artificial dyes, no added sugar, and the additional benefit of being naturally gluten-free.

Upon entering the rooftop we were greeted with welcoming hugs from both co-founders. “I think the best part about this experience has been truly making it on our own and doing it together as a family,” Fletcher said.

Crafted with orange wine and natural monkfruit juice, Saint Spritz is a perfect, bubbly balance of sweet and tart — a truly perfect summer drink. 

Stephanie Seay, Trey Stewart, Stephanie Hollman, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Vanessa Christina)
Stephanie Seay, Trey Stewart, Stephanie Hollman, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Vanessa Christina)

PC Spotted: An assemblage of reality stars, including fellow Bachelor alums Adam Gottschalk and Raven Gates GottschalkThe Real Housewives of DallasStephanie Hollman, and Love is Blind couple Alexa andBrennon Lemieux.

Those looking for a taste of the Amalfi coast can order the cans directly from the Saint Spritz website and create their very own Italian summer with the simple pop of a can.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
Hilton Anatole
Splash into Jade Waters
Book Your JadeWaters Package Today

Curated Collection

Swipe
1812 Cliffview Drive
Cliffs of Gleneagles
FOR SALE

1812 Cliffview Drive
Plano, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
1812 Cliffview Drive
3738 Shenandoah Street
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3738 Shenandoah Street
Dallas, TX

$2,649,000 Learn More about this property
Shirley Cohn
This property is listed by: Shirley Cohn (214) 729-5708 Email Realtor
3738 Shenandoah Street
2208 Plantation Lane
Willow Bend
FOR SALE

2208 Plantation Lane
Plano, TX

$4,995,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
2208 Plantation Lane
5345 Nakoma Drive
Greenway Parks
FOR SALE

5345 Nakoma Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,195,000 Learn More about this property
Jackie Converse
This property is listed by: Jackie Converse (214) 673-7852 Email Realtor
5345 Nakoma Drive
9646 Douglas Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9646 Douglas Avenue
Dallas, TX

$9,995,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
9646 Douglas Avenue
15788 Barron Road
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

15788 Barron Road
Caney City, TX

$35,000,000 Learn More about this property
Juli Black
This property is listed by: Juli Black (469) 737-0852 Email Realtor
15788 Barron Road
4521 W Cove Court
Long Cove
FOR SALE

4521 W Cove Court
Malakoff, TX

$3,575,000 Learn More about this property
Holly Davis
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
4521 W Cove Court
6621 Tulip Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6621 Tulip Lane
Dallas, TX

$4,495,000 Learn More about this property
Teffy Jacobs
This property is listed by: Teffy Jacobs (214) 676-3339 Email Realtor
6621 Tulip Lane
5810 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5810 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$8,950,000 Learn More about this property
Juli Black
This property is listed by: Juli Black (469) 737-0852 Email Realtor
5810 Park Lane
4206 Alta Vista Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4206 Alta Vista Lane
Dallas, TX

$2,099,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
4206 Alta Vista Lane
4255 Cochran Chapel Road
Bluffview
FOR SALE

4255 Cochran Chapel Road
Dallas, TX

$8,895,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4255 Cochran Chapel Road
3521 Princeton Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3521 Princeton Avenue
Dallas, TX

$8,449,000 Learn More about this property
Marc Ching
This property is listed by: Marc Ching (214) 728-4069 Email Realtor
3521 Princeton Avenue
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X