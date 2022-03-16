A Holiday Fundraising Favorite Makes a Feel-Good Return This Spring

Jay Dunn addressing the guests at the Salvation Army's Doing the Most Good Luncheon, Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon 2022.

Lee Slaughter addressing the guests at the Salvation Army's Doing the Most Good Luncheon, Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon 2022.

Stephanie Land addressing the crowd at the Salvation Army's Doing the Most Good Luncheon, Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon 2022.

Stephanie Land, author of the New York Times best seller “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother’s Will to Survive

Mike Rawlings at the Salvation Army's Doing the Most Good Luncheon, Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon 2022.

WHAT: One of the Salvation Army of North Texas’ Signature Fundraising Events, the Doing the Most Good Luncheon on March, 9 2022

WHERE: The Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Texas

THE SCENE: Typically held during the holiday season, The Doing the Most Good Luncheon made a winning post-Covid return on March 9. With warmer temps and the promise of an elegant luncheon, event co-chairs Christie Carter and Margaret Hancock, along with underwriting co-chairs Sarah Losinger and Clay Smith, welcomed guests to the Hilton Anatole ballroom for the first of the Salvation Army of North Texas’ signature fundraising events in 2022.

For such a meaningful year, the Salvation Army of North Texas tapped a momentous speaker: American author Stephanie Land, whose best selling book, “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother’s Will to Survive,” inspired the Golden Globe-nominated Netflix Series Maid starring Margaret Qualley.

Another highlight of the luncheon was the presentation of the William Booth Award, which included a touching tribute to recipients Joanie and Lee and Slaughter. Named after The Salvation Army’s founder, the award is the highest honor the Salvation Army bestows.

The March 9 luncheon marked the first of the Salvation Army of North Texas’ signature fundraising events. Save the date for The Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon on May 3, 2022, followed by The Inspiring Hope Luncheon on May 18, 2022, at AT&T Stadium.

The Salvation Army of North Texas is the largest social services provider in the region. Last year, the nonprofit organizations served more than 11.6 million meals, provided more than 520,000 nights of shelter, paid more than $9,000,000 in financial assistance to help 30,000 individuals, and comforted 84,000 people through spiritual care. Visit salvationarmyntx.org to learn more and get involved.