A Holiday Fundraising Favorite Makes a Feel-Good Return This Spring

DTMG Luncheon 2022_Rawlings, Shelle Sills, Majors Hawks
DTMG Luncheon 2022_Photo Selects_Mike Rawlings
DTMG Luncheon 2022_Photo Selects_Stephanie Land 2
DTMG Luncheon 2022_Photo Selects_Stephanie Land 1
DTMG Luncheon 2022_Photo Selects_Margaret Hancock, Mike and Micki Rawlings, Shelle Sills, Major Bethany and Todd Hawks, Christie Carter
DTMG Luncheon 2022_Photo Selects_Margaret Hancock and Christie Carter
DTMG Luncheon 2022_Photo Selects_Majors Hawks Presenting Joanie and Lee Slaughter
DTMG Luncheon 2022_Photo Selects_Lee Slaughter
DTMG Luncheon 2022_Photo Selects_Lee Slaughter Speaking
DTMG Luncheon 2022_Photo Selects_Majors Bethany and Todd Hawks
DTMG Luncheon 2022_Photo Selects_Lee and Joanie Slaughter, Christie Carter, Margaret Hancock
DTMG Luncheon 2022_Photo Selects_Jay Dunn
Former Mayor Mike Rawlings and Micki Rawlings, Shelle Sills, Majors Bethany and Todd Hawks

Mike Rawlings at the Salvation Army's Doing the Most Good Luncheon, Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon 2022.

Stephanie Land, author of the New York Times best seller “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother’s Will to Survive

Stephanie Land addressing the crowd at the Salvation Army's Doing the Most Good Luncheon, Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon 2022.

Margaret Hancock, Mike and Micki Rawlings, Shelle Sills, Major Bethany and Todd Hawks, Christie Carter

Margaret Hancock and Christie Carter

Majors Bethany and Todd Hawks presenting Joanie and Lee Slaughter with the William Booth Award.

Lee Slaughter accepting the William Booth Award alongside his wife Joanie.

Lee Slaughter addressing the guests at the Salvation Army's Doing the Most Good Luncheon, Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon 2022.

Majors Bethany and Todd Hawks

Lee and Joanie Slaughter, Christie Carter, Margaret Hancock

Jay Dunn addressing the guests at the Salvation Army's Doing the Most Good Luncheon, Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon 2022.

Society / The Seen

A Holiday Fundraising Favorite Makes a Feel-Good Return This Spring

With an Inspiring Speech from Stephanie Land, The Salvation Army’s Doing the Most Good Luncheon Makes a Winning Comeback

BY PaperCity Dallas // 03.16.22
Former Mayor Mike Rawlings and Micki Rawlings, Shelle Sills, Majors Bethany and Todd Hawks

Mike Rawlings at the Salvation Army's Doing the Most Good Luncheon, Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon 2022.

Stephanie Land, author of the New York Times best seller “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother’s Will to Survive

Stephanie Land addressing the crowd at the Salvation Army's Doing the Most Good Luncheon, Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon 2022.

Margaret Hancock, Mike and Micki Rawlings, Shelle Sills, Major Bethany and Todd Hawks, Christie Carter

Margaret Hancock and Christie Carter

Majors Bethany and Todd Hawks presenting Joanie and Lee Slaughter with the William Booth Award.

Lee Slaughter accepting the William Booth Award alongside his wife Joanie.

Lee Slaughter addressing the guests at the Salvation Army's Doing the Most Good Luncheon, Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon 2022.

Majors Bethany and Todd Hawks

Lee and Joanie Slaughter, Christie Carter, Margaret Hancock

Jay Dunn addressing the guests at the Salvation Army's Doing the Most Good Luncheon, Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon 2022.

WHAT: One of the Salvation Army of North Texas’ Signature Fundraising Events, the Doing the Most Good Luncheon on March, 9 2022 

WHERE: The Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Texas

THE SCENE: Typically held during the holiday season, The Doing the Most Good Luncheon made a winning post-Covid return on March 9. With warmer temps and the promise of an elegant luncheon, event co-chairs Christie Carter and Margaret Hancock, along with underwriting co-chairs Sarah Losinger and Clay Smith, welcomed guests to the Hilton Anatole ballroom for the first of the Salvation Army of North Texas’ signature fundraising events in 2022.

For such a meaningful year, the Salvation Army of North Texas tapped a momentous speaker: American author Stephanie Land, whose best selling book, “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother’s Will to Survive,” inspired the Golden Globe-nominated Netflix Series Maid starring Margaret Qualley.

Another highlight of the luncheon was the presentation of the William Booth Award, which included a touching tribute to recipients Joanie and Lee and Slaughter. Named after The Salvation Army’s founder, the award is the highest honor the Salvation Army bestows.

The March 9 luncheon marked the first of the Salvation Army of North Texas’ signature fundraising events. Save the date for The Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon on May 3, 2022, followed by The Inspiring Hope Luncheon on May 18, 2022, at AT&T Stadium.

The Salvation Army of North Texas is the largest social services provider in the region. Last year, the nonprofit organizations served more than 11.6 million meals, provided more than 520,000 nights of shelter, paid more than $9,000,000 in financial assistance to help 30,000 individuals, and comforted 84,000 people through spiritual care. Visit salvationarmyntx.org to learn more and get involved. 

