Scenes from the 2023 Highland Park Village Holiday Shopping Stroll.

If anyone arrived at Highland Park Village parched on the evening of Wednesday, December 6, 2023, they came to the right place for a remedy. The hot toddies were flowing throughout the Village during the “Holiday Stroll,” an annual celebration under the twinkling lights that make Highland Park Village one of the most magical spots in Dallas for good old fashioned festive cheer.

Need to warm up with hot cocoa? Luxury Swiss watchmaker Vacheron Constantin invited shoppers to join them for a cuppa all night long. Lela Rose also offered a hot chocolate bar, as well as a rose bar for shoppers to put together an arrangement. Perhaps mom and dad needed a little bubbly? Rolex understood the assignment and presented a Lallier Champagne bar. Whether guests wanted to send a celebratory postcard at the newly-opened Loewe, grab a bag of hot nuts at Madison, or indulge in a treat from the Ralph’s Coffee trike, the Holiday Stroll offered something for everyone.

A holiday event simply wouldn’t be complete without an appearance from the Big Guy himself, so Santa and Mrs. Claus posted up in front of Ralph Lauren for photos with those on the Nice List. Uptown Carolers roamed the Village, providing a cheerful soundtrack of good tidings and great joy. The Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s Young Strings also performed, their undeniable talent on display near Jimmy Choo. By Rag & Bone, a balloon artist and face painter worked their own kind of holiday magic, making their way through a deep line of enthusiastic good girls and boys.

For those looking to outfit heads or toes, hatmaker Teressa Foglia flew in for the occasion, bringing her “big hat magic” and impeccably made toppers to Dallas’ favorite bootmaker, Miron Crosby. Inside, Foglia’s husband, artist Ty Hays, personalized my wool felt hat by hand-stitching vintage gold charms I selected from his curated stash. Hays customized model Olivia Mangrum’s hat, too, using his woodburner to adorn the hat with stars. Moncler offered an equally bespoke experience, customizing their coats for those heading somewhere cold this winter.

Many attendees secured their status on the Nice List by giving back, including donating gifts to Community Partners of Dallas’ annual Toy Drive. Volunteers from the Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army rang their bells and inspired many donations via the iconic big red kettle.

The spirit of the season was brightly lit and on display at Highland Park Village for the annual Holiday Stroll.