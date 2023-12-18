62 Hallbrook Way
Living area Hallbrook Way
Entryway Hallbrook
Kitchen Hallbrook
Kitchen prep
Master Bed Hallbrook
Closet Hallbrook
Sauna
Inside outside
Upstairs bar
Swimming pool
outside kitchen
62 Hallbrook Way drone
01
13

62 Hallbrook Way is a mansion in The Woodlands on the market for $7 million.

02
13

The interior design is chic with plentiful natural light throughout the home.

03
13

The home was built by Simon Luxury Homes in 2022.

04
13

The kitchen comes with several Italian Fulgor Milano appliances.

05
13

The Butler's Pantry is a subtle addition to the kitchen, perfect for storing appliances and preparing meals.

06
13

The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and giant dual closet.

07
13

This closet is a dream space for anyone with an overflowing shoe or bag collection.

08
13

Escape for some moments of relaxation in your very own sauna.

09
13

This perfect Woodlands home has a seamless flow from inside to outside.

10
13

The upstairs bar and game room is a useful addition to the home.

11
13

Enjoy the pool area in complete privacy, with no neighbors to the back.

12
13

It comes with a complete outdoor kitchen for pleasant evenings by the pool.

13
13

A modern marvel in the middle of the forest, 62 Hallbrook Way is a unique prospect.

62 Hallbrook Way
Living area Hallbrook Way
Entryway Hallbrook
Kitchen Hallbrook
Kitchen prep
Master Bed Hallbrook
Closet Hallbrook
Sauna
Inside outside
Upstairs bar
Swimming pool
outside kitchen
62 Hallbrook Way drone
Real Estate / Mansions

The Woodlands’ Own Treehouse Mansion is a $7 Million Modern Masterpiece — Get a Rare Look Inside an Ultra Private Marvel

62 Hallbrook Way Is an Exclusive Estate In Every Way

BY // 12.18.23
62 Hallbrook Way is a mansion in The Woodlands on the market for $7 million.
The interior design is chic with plentiful natural light throughout the home.
The home was built by Simon Luxury Homes in 2022.
The kitchen comes with several Italian Fulgor Milano appliances.
The Butler's Pantry is a subtle addition to the kitchen, perfect for storing appliances and preparing meals.
The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and giant dual closet.
This closet is a dream space for anyone with an overflowing shoe or bag collection.
Escape for some moments of relaxation in your very own sauna.
This perfect Woodlands home has a seamless flow from inside to outside.
The upstairs bar and game room is a useful addition to the home.
Enjoy the pool area in complete privacy, with no neighbors to the back.
It comes with a complete outdoor kitchen for pleasant evenings by the pool.
A modern marvel in the middle of the forest, 62 Hallbrook Way is a unique prospect.
1
13

62 Hallbrook Way is a mansion in The Woodlands on the market for $7 million.

2
13

The interior design is chic with plentiful natural light throughout the home.

3
13

The home was built by Simon Luxury Homes in 2022.

4
13

The kitchen comes with several Italian Fulgor Milano appliances.

5
13

The Butler's Pantry is a subtle addition to the kitchen, perfect for storing appliances and preparing meals.

6
13

The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and giant dual closet.

7
13

This closet is a dream space for anyone with an overflowing shoe or bag collection.

8
13

Escape for some moments of relaxation in your very own sauna.

9
13

This perfect Woodlands home has a seamless flow from inside to outside.

10
13

The upstairs bar and game room is a useful addition to the home.

11
13

Enjoy the pool area in complete privacy, with no neighbors to the back.

12
13

It comes with a complete outdoor kitchen for pleasant evenings by the pool.

13
13

A modern marvel in the middle of the forest, 62 Hallbrook Way is a unique prospect.

A modern mansion with plenty of perks is making waves on The Woodlands real estate market. 62 Hallbrook Way is nestled between the green fairways of the Tom Fazio golf course at The Club at Carlton Woods and the leafy expanse of the George Mitchell Nature Preserve. These natural surroundings make this something of a modern dream house and the $7 million asking price reflects that.

Built in 2022 by Simon Luxury Homes, the minimalistic estate is no ordinary mansion. It boasts six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and three half bathrooms, with a large backyard space complete with contemporary pool and sprawling outdoor living area. It measures in at 13,350 square feet, making it the second largest home for sale right now in The Woodlands. (The listing agent is Sara Gair from Lucky Money Real Estate.)

62 Hallbrook Way is located in Carlton Woods Creekside, a gated community within the Village of Creekside Park. Creekside is the newest of the nine residential villages in The Woodlands. The ultra-exclusive 1.4 acre estate includes a guarded entrance and a privacy gate.

This Woodlands mansion was built by Simon Luxury Homes in 2022.
This Woodlands mansion was built by Simon Luxury Homes in 2022.

The stunning mansion draws inspiration from its tree-lined environment in The Woodlands. Spread over two stories, the design allows maximum natural light to flood inside thanks to extensive floor-to-ceiling windows. Surrounded by a lush forest, the two-story entryway will make you feel like you’ve wandered inside a modern-day treehouse.

This near perfect Woodlands mansion has a seamless flow from inside to outside.
This near perfect Woodlands mansion has a seamless flow from inside to outside.

The interior is all about simple chic design. There are fresh white walls, with white oak hardwood floors and subtle black accents to accentuate the tall window frames and sweeping staircase.

The kitchen in this Woodlands mansion comes with several Italian Fulgor Milano appliances.
The kitchen in this Woodlands mansion comes with several Italian Fulgor Milano appliances.

The kitchen, witth an oversized island, Dekton Helena countertops and sleek high-gloss cabinetry, is the focal point of the open-plan living concept. Kitchen clutter can be hidden away in a subtle yet spacious butler’s pantry with plentiful storage and space for food preparation.

Discover De Beers

Swipe
  • De Beers December 2023 The Woodlands
  • De Beers December 2023 The Woodlands
  • De Beers December 2023 The Woodlands
  • De Beers December 2023 The Woodlands
  • De Beers December 2023 The Woodlands
  • De Beers December 2023 The Woodlands
  • De Beers December 2023 The Woodlands
  • De Beers December 2023 The Woodlands
  • De Beers December 2023 The Woodlands
The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and giant dual closet.
The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and giant dual closet.

The master bedroom is also handily situated on the first floor, with beautiful views of the backyard and a dream dual closet, perfect for any fashionista.

Sauna
Escape for some moments of relaxation in your very own sauna.

Other bonus rooms on the first floor include the 800-bottle wine room, a sauna, an indoor gym and a cinema room with its own bar. Don’t worry, there’s another game room upstairs too.

There’s even an elevator to take you up to the second floor.

The upstairs bar and game room is a useful space to customize to fit your needs.
The upstairs bar and game room is a useful space to customize to fit your needs.

On the second floor, the second game room has a full bar, wine fridge and sink. A balcony overlooks a stylish swimming pool.

This pool could be your own private oasis with just trees to the back.
This pool could be your own private oasis with just trees to the back.

Outside, endless pool days await with a gorgeous and ultra private outdoor lounging space. A large swimming pool, outside kitchen and Italian porcelain mezzo fireplace make this a fabulous space for entertaining friends and family.

Lastly, the garage at 62 Hallbrook Way can fit up to five cars, making this a Woodlands mansion fit for an auto enthusiast too.

Keen to see more of this $7 million dream mansion in The Woodlands? Click thru the photo gallery above this story. You can also arrange a viewing with Sara Gair from Lucky Money Real Estate.

Don't miss out on Christmas at the Anatole
Where kids' holiday dreams come true over breakfast
LEARN MORE
Breakfast with Santa
Hilton Anatole

Curated Collection

Swipe
6812 Hunters Glen
University Park
FOR SALE

6812 Hunters Glen
Dallas, TX

$16,750,000 Learn More about this property
Allie Beth Allman
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
6812 Hunters Glen
6509 Sudbury Road
Kings Gate Community
FOR SALE

6509 Sudbury Road
Plano, TX

$6,900,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
6509 Sudbury Road
3518 Armstrong Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3518 Armstrong Avenue
Dallas, TX

$10,995,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3518 Armstrong Avenue
6803 Kenwood Avenue
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6803 Kenwood Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,989,000 Learn More about this property
Skylar Champion
This property is listed by: Skylar Champion (214) 695-8701 Email Realtor
6803 Kenwood Avenue
4237 Middleton Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4237 Middleton Road
Dallas, TX

$3,849,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
4237 Middleton Road
4021 Glenwick Lane
University Park
FOR SALE

4021 Glenwick Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,450,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4021 Glenwick Lane
3704 Marquette Street
University Park
FOR SALE

3704 Marquette Street
Dallas, TX

$4,850,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3704 Marquette Street
12750 Sea Island Drive
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

12750 Sea Island Drive
Malakoff, TX

$5,195,000 Learn More about this property
Holly Davis
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
12750 Sea Island Drive
4300 Fairfax Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4300 Fairfax Avenue
Dallas, TX

$6,350,000 Learn More about this property
Kyle Crews
This property is listed by: Kyle Crews (214) 538-1310 Email Realtor
4300 Fairfax Avenue
4309 Bryn Mawr Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

4309 Bryn Mawr Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,449,000 Learn More about this property
Shirley Cohn
This property is listed by: Shirley Cohn (214) 729-5708 Email Realtor
4309 Bryn Mawr Drive
9308 Guernsey Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9308 Guernsey Lane
Dallas, TX

$3,800,000 Learn More about this property
Jeanne Milligan
This property is listed by: Jeanne Milligan (214) 649-4375 Email Realtor
9308 Guernsey Lane
4429 Colgate Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

4429 Colgate Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,899,900 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
4429 Colgate Avenue
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X