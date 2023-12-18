The Woodlands’ Own Treehouse Mansion is a $7 Million Modern Masterpiece — Get a Rare Look Inside an Ultra Private Marvel

A modern marvel in the middle of the forest, 62 Hallbrook Way is a unique prospect.

It comes with a complete outdoor kitchen for pleasant evenings by the pool.

Enjoy the pool area in complete privacy, with no neighbors to the back.

The upstairs bar and game room is a useful addition to the home.

This perfect Woodlands home has a seamless flow from inside to outside.

Escape for some moments of relaxation in your very own sauna.

This closet is a dream space for anyone with an overflowing shoe or bag collection.

The Butler's Pantry is a subtle addition to the kitchen, perfect for storing appliances and preparing meals.

The interior design is chic with plentiful natural light throughout the home.

62 Hallbrook Way is a mansion in The Woodlands on the market for $7 million.

A modern mansion with plenty of perks is making waves on The Woodlands real estate market. 62 Hallbrook Way is nestled between the green fairways of the Tom Fazio golf course at The Club at Carlton Woods and the leafy expanse of the George Mitchell Nature Preserve. These natural surroundings make this something of a modern dream house and the $7 million asking price reflects that.

Built in 2022 by Simon Luxury Homes, the minimalistic estate is no ordinary mansion. It boasts six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and three half bathrooms, with a large backyard space complete with contemporary pool and sprawling outdoor living area. It measures in at 13,350 square feet, making it the second largest home for sale right now in The Woodlands. (The listing agent is Sara Gair from Lucky Money Real Estate.)

62 Hallbrook Way is located in Carlton Woods Creekside, a gated community within the Village of Creekside Park. Creekside is the newest of the nine residential villages in The Woodlands. The ultra-exclusive 1.4 acre estate includes a guarded entrance and a privacy gate.

The stunning mansion draws inspiration from its tree-lined environment in The Woodlands. Spread over two stories, the design allows maximum natural light to flood inside thanks to extensive floor-to-ceiling windows. Surrounded by a lush forest, the two-story entryway will make you feel like you’ve wandered inside a modern-day treehouse.

The interior is all about simple chic design. There are fresh white walls, with white oak hardwood floors and subtle black accents to accentuate the tall window frames and sweeping staircase.

The kitchen, witth an oversized island, Dekton Helena countertops and sleek high-gloss cabinetry, is the focal point of the open-plan living concept. Kitchen clutter can be hidden away in a subtle yet spacious butler’s pantry with plentiful storage and space for food preparation.

Discover De Beers Swipe















Next

The master bedroom is also handily situated on the first floor, with beautiful views of the backyard and a dream dual closet, perfect for any fashionista.

Other bonus rooms on the first floor include the 800-bottle wine room, a sauna, an indoor gym and a cinema room with its own bar. Don’t worry, there’s another game room upstairs too.

There’s even an elevator to take you up to the second floor.

On the second floor, the second game room has a full bar, wine fridge and sink. A balcony overlooks a stylish swimming pool.

Outside, endless pool days await with a gorgeous and ultra private outdoor lounging space. A large swimming pool, outside kitchen and Italian porcelain mezzo fireplace make this a fabulous space for entertaining friends and family.

Lastly, the garage at 62 Hallbrook Way can fit up to five cars, making this a Woodlands mansion fit for an auto enthusiast too.

Keen to see more of this $7 million dream mansion in The Woodlands? Click thru the photo gallery above this story. You can also arrange a viewing with Sara Gair from Lucky Money Real Estate.