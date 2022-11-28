Scenes from Cocktails and Conversation With St. John & PaperCity

Who: To celebrate the launch of the staple-filled Foundation Collection from St. John, PaperCity‘s Billy Fong gathered a panel of notable Dallas women — Kit Sawers, president of Klyde Warren Park; Alysa Teichman, vice president of business development at Ylang 23 and president of luxury piercing concept Wildlike; and Sharon Lee Clark, interior designer and founder of Krane Home— to talk life, careers, and the art of dressing in the distinct Texas city.

Where: St. John’s newly minted Dallas store. A longtime fixture of Highland Park Village, the luxury American fashion brand known for its elegant women’s knits recently made the move to NorthPark Center’s first level (located between Neiman Marcus and Dillards).

The Scene: The well-heeled panel was dressed head-to-toe in St. John knitwear for a lively conversation about dressing in Dallas, especially when compared to Los Angeles or New York.

“I feel so free here,” explained Clark, who recently made the move to Texas from Seattle with her family. “You can show up to Bistro 31 in a gown or pajamas and no one would bat an eye. To me, Dallas was the promised land.”

Of course, those pajamas would still be fairly chic. “You see all the trends in Dallas,” Teichman adds. “Women here bring their fashion A-Game — and they enjoy doing it.”

Sawers, who grew up in Dallas, notes that there’s often a bit of buy-in when others move to the city — one that often includes a love of fashion. “No one is telling you to move to Dallas. You come here because you want to,” Sawers says. “We’re so lucky to have the Nashers, NorthPark Center, and Horchow.”