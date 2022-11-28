Scenes from Cocktails and Conversation With St. John & PaperCity Dallas (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
01
25

Joanne Teichman, Sharon Lee Clark, and Alysa Teichman (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

02
25

Sharon Lee Clark at St. John's new Dallas store in NorthPark Center. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

03
25

Guests at Cocktails & Conversation with St. John and PaperCity. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

04
25

Guests at Cocktails & Conversation with St. John and PaperCity. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

05
25

Guests at Cocktails & Conversation with St. John and PaperCity. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

06
25

Chelsea Pfleg and Brooke Dowdy at St. John's new Dallas store in NorthPark Center. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

07
25

Kit Sawer and Alysa Teichman at St. John's new Dallas store in NorthPark Center. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

08
25

Guests at Cocktails & Conversation with St. John and PaperCity. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

09
25

Guests at Cocktails & Conversation with St. John and PaperCity. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

10
25

Guests at Cocktails & Conversation with St. John and PaperCity. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

11
25

Guests at Cocktails & Conversation with St. John and PaperCity. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

12
25

Guests at Cocktails & Conversation with St. John and PaperCity. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

13
25

Guests at Cocktails & Conversation with St. John and PaperCity. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

14
25

Guests at Cocktails & Conversation with St. John and PaperCity. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

15
25

From left to right: Alysa Teichman, Billy Fong, Kit Sawer, and Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

16
25

Guests at Cocktails & Conversation with St. John and PaperCity. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

17
25

Guests at Cocktails & Conversation with St. John and PaperCity. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

18
25

Guests at Cocktails & Conversation with St. John and PaperCity. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

19
25

Guests at Cocktails & Conversation with St. John and PaperCity. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

20
25

Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

21
25

Alysa Teichman (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

22
25

Billy Fong (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

23
25

Guests at Cocktails & Conversation with St. John and PaperCity. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

24
25

Kit Sawer (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

25
25

Guests at Cocktails & Conversation with St. John and PaperCity. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

Society / The Seen

Scenes from Cocktails and Conversation With St. John & PaperCity

On Dressing and Dallas

BY // 11.28.22
photography Jonathan Zizzo
Who: To celebrate the launch of the staple-filled Foundation Collection from St. John, PaperCity‘s Billy Fong gathered a panel of notable Dallas women — Kit Sawers, president of Klyde Warren Park; Alysa Teichman, vice president of business development at Ylang 23 and president of luxury piercing concept Wildlike; and Sharon Lee Clark, interior designer and founder of Krane Home— to talk life, careers, and the art of dressing in the distinct Texas city.

Where: St. John’s newly minted Dallas store. A longtime fixture of Highland Park Village, the luxury American fashion brand known for its elegant women’s knits recently made the move to NorthPark Center’s first level (located between Neiman Marcus and Dillards).

Panelists from left to right: Alysa Teichman, Billy Fong, Kit Sawer, and Sharon Lee Clark at the new St. John store in Dallas in NorthPark. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

The Scene: The well-heeled panel was dressed head-to-toe in St. John knitwear for a lively conversation about dressing in Dallas, especially when compared to Los Angeles or New York.

“I feel so free here,” explained Clark, who recently made the move to Texas from Seattle with her family. “You can show up to Bistro 31 in a gown or pajamas and no one would bat an eye. To me, Dallas was the promised land.”

Of course, those pajamas would still be fairly chic. “You see all the trends in Dallas,” Teichman adds. “Women here bring their fashion A-Game — and they enjoy doing it.”

Sawers, who grew up in Dallas, notes that there’s often a bit of buy-in when others move to the city — one that often includes a love of fashion. “No one is telling you to move to Dallas. You come here because you want to,” Sawers says. “We’re so lucky to have the Nashers, NorthPark Center, and Horchow.”

