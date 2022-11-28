8 Cool Holiday Things to Do in Dallas This Weekend

Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, the holidays can officially begin. From parades to drone shows, these are the best holiday things to do in Dallas this weekend.

Dallas Holiday Parade 2022

This Saturday, the 2022 Toyota Dallas Holiday Parade takes place in downtown at 10 am. Reserve a spot to watch the parade, which will be full of massive balloons, dancers, music, and more.

Afterward, head to AT&T Discovery District to visit with Santa, enjoy live music, and more. And at 7 pm, Get Lit in the District is the official tree lighting ceremony. There will be live music, photo opps, a caricature artist, and more.

Tree Lighting Celebration at Klyde Warren Park

On Saturday, December 3, head to Klyde Warren Park for its annual tree lighting celebration from 3 pm to 6 pm. The family-friendly event includes photos with Santa, story time with Mrs. Claus, face painting, games, crafts, and more. A live holiday show will end the day, as well as visits from Frosty and Rudolph. Then, the tree will be lit.

Holiday Gifting Swipe













Next

20th Annual Light Up Lakewood Tree Lighting & Holiday Festival

Head to Lakewood Shopping Center on Friday from 6 pm to 9 pm for the annual Light Up Lakewood event. Curated by Lively Local Markets, there will be more than 15 local artisans and makers you can shop from, as well as pop-ups with food samples, giveaways, and more. Bring the kids for photos with Santa, face painting, and a performance by the Woodrow Wilson High School Marching Band. The tree will be lit at Harrell Park.

Dallas Symphony Christmas Pops

Beginning on December 2 through the 11, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra will be presenting Christmas Pops. Conducted by Lawrence Loh, the chorus will perform classical holiday favorites and sing-along carols. Soprano Jasmine Habersham and baritone Craig Verm join the DSO and chorus for this magical Christmas tradition.

Merry & Bright Christmas Drone Show

This Saturday at 8 pm, Grapevine is hosting its second annual Christmas drone show in Peace Plaza. Presented by Harvest Hall and Hotel Vin, The Christmas Capital of Texas will add magic to the sky for two nights only (the second is December 17).

Grand Holiday Ice Show Benefiting The Family Place

Celebrate the holidays at Galleria Dallas this Sunday at 9 am with a holiday ice show for a good cause. American figure skater Amber Glenn and friends will perform at the Galleria rink while guests enjoy hot chocolate, winter character photo opps, and more. Book your spot here for an igloo that fits up to six guests. The show benefits local non-profit organization The Family Place

New Blue Yule

On Saturday from 7 pm to 10 pm, Creative Arts Center is hosting a DFW artist-made ornament sale benefiting the CAC. The holiday party will feature seasonal drinks, music, and unique ornaments for purchase. Tickets are $30 per person.