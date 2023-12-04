The Trains at NorthPark Are Back on Track for the 2023 Holiday Season in Dallas

Jill Cumnock, Adon Turner, Deanna Herbert, Serenity Williams, and Ronald McDonald at the sneak peek of the 2023 Trains at NorthPark.

Even for non-railway buffs, the 2023 Trains at NorthPark is a fantastical sight to see. For more than 35 years, the largest miniature train exhibit in Texas has enchanted Dallas shoppers with 1,600 feet of track guiding its charming railcars from San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge to the Grand Canyon to Times Square in New York City. The whimsical journey features familiar local landmarks as well, including The Perot Museum, the Nasher Sculpture Center, and Fair Park.

Of course, there’s more than meets the eye at this festive, family-friendly attraction. Each year, hundreds of customized railcars, engines, and cabooses hit the tracks in support of The Ronald McDonald House of Dallas, a regional branch of the American nonprofit whose mission is to create, find, and support programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children. Since launching in 1987, the Trains at NorthPark have raised more than $18 million for RMHD.

A Special Sneak Peek of the 2023 Trains at NorthPark 1 11 Ronald McDonald and the 2023 "kid conductor" Serenity Williams at the sneak peek of the Trains at NorthPark 2 11 Maria Guerrero (NBC5) at the sneak peek of the 2023 Trains at NorthPark. 3 11 Mandy Austin (Bank of Texas) and Ronald McDonald at the sneak peek of the 2023 Trains at NorthPark. 4 11 Jill Cumnock, Adon Turner, Deanna Herbert, Serenity Williams, and Ronald McDonald at the sneak peek of the 2023 Trains at NorthPark. SHOP VALOBRA Swipe

















Next 5 11 A sneak peek of the 2023 Trains at NorthPark. 6 11 A sneak peek of the 2023 Trains at NorthPark. 7 11 Elizabeth Dacus, Lindy Berkley, Ronald McDonald, Leigh Danley, and Jill Cumnock at the sneak peek of the 2023 Trains at NorthPark. 8 11 Elizabeth Dacus nnd Leigh Danley at the sneak peek of the 2023 Trains at NorthPark. 9 11 A sneak peek of the 2023 Trains at NorthPark. 10 11 A sneak peek of the 2023 Trains at NorthPark. 11 11 The Berkley family at the sneak peek of the 2023 Trains at NorthPark.

To celebrate this year’s exhibit, co-chaired by Elizabeth Dacus and Leigh Danley, a sponsor party was held on October 25, 2023 at the home of Laura and Spencer Siino. A sneak peek of the 2023 Trains was held on Saturday, November 11, led by this year’s “kid conductor” Serenity Williams of Ronald McDonald House of Dallas.

The 2023 Trains at NorthPark Sponsor Party 1 8 Laura and Spencer Siino at the Sponsor Party for the 2023 Trains at NorthPark. 2 8 Norm Bagwell, TC Alexander, Cristie Escochea, Chris Holder, Vince Manna, and Pat Staudt at the Sponsor Party for the 2023 Trains at NorthPark. 3 8 Jill Cumnock, Elizabeth Dacus, Leigh Danley, and Pat Staudt at the Sponsor Party for the 2023 Trains at NorthPark. 4 8 Musician Carly Carroll at the Sponsor Party for the 2023 Trains at NorthPark. 5 8 Jill Cumnock at the Sponsor Party for the 2023 Trains at NorthPark. 6 8 Ben and Rebecca Yarborough with Abbey Cumnock at the Sponsor Party for the 2023 Trains at NorthPark. 7 8 Decor at the Sponsor Party for the 2023 Trains at NorthPark. 8 8 Elizabeth Dacus and Leigh Danley at the Sponsor Party for the 2023 Trains at NorthPark.

The 2023 – 2024 Trains at NorthPark are located on level one of NorthPark Center, adjacent to Macy’s and Santa through until January 5, 2024. Viewing hours are every Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 8 pm and Sundays from 12 pm to 6 pm. Tickets ($5 to $10) and more information are available at thetrainsatnorthpark.com.