Society / The Seen

The Trains at NorthPark Are Back on Track for the 2023 Holiday Season in Dallas

All Aboard For the Beloved Annual Tradition

BY // 12.04.23
Jill Cumnock, Adon Turner, Deanna Herbert, Serenity Williams, Ronald McDonald at the sneak peek of the 2023 Trains at NorthPark

Jill Cumnock, Adon Turner, Deanna Herbert, Serenity Williams, and Ronald McDonald at the sneak peek of the 2023 Trains at NorthPark.

Even for non-railway buffs, the 2023 Trains at NorthPark is a fantastical sight to see. For more than 35 years, the largest miniature train exhibit in Texas has enchanted Dallas shoppers with 1,600 feet of track guiding its charming railcars from San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge to the Grand Canyon to Times Square in New York City. The whimsical journey features familiar local landmarks as well, including The Perot Museum, the Nasher Sculpture Center, and Fair Park.

Of course, there’s more than meets the eye at this festive, family-friendly attraction. Each year, hundreds of customized railcars, engines, and cabooses hit the tracks in support of The Ronald McDonald House of Dallas, a regional branch of the American nonprofit whose mission is to create, find, and support programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children. Since launching in 1987, the Trains at NorthPark have raised more than $18 million for RMHD.

A Special Sneak Peek of the 2023 Trains at NorthPark

Ronald McDonald and the 2023 "kid conductor" Serenity Williams at the sneak peek of the Trains at NorthPark
Maria Guerrero (NBC5) at the sneak peek of the 2023 Trains at NorthPark.
Mandy Austin (Bank of Texas) and Ronald McDonald at the sneak peek of the 2023 Trains at NorthPark.
Jill Cumnock, Adon Turner, Deanna Herbert, Serenity Williams, and Ronald McDonald at the sneak peek of the 2023 Trains at NorthPark.
A sneak peek of the 2023 Trains at NorthPark.
A sneak peek of the 2023 Trains at NorthPark.
Elizabeth Dacus, Lindy Berkley, Ronald McDonald, Leigh Danley, and Jill Cumnock at the sneak peek of the 2023 Trains at NorthPark.
Elizabeth Dacus nnd Leigh Danley at the sneak peek of the 2023 Trains at NorthPark.
A sneak peek of the 2023 Trains at NorthPark.
A sneak peek of the 2023 Trains at NorthPark.
The Berkley family at the sneak peek of the 2023 Trains at NorthPark.
1
11

Ronald McDonald and the 2023 "kid conductor" Serenity Williams at the sneak peek of the Trains at NorthPark

2
11

Maria Guerrero (NBC5) at the sneak peek of the 2023 Trains at NorthPark.

3
11

Mandy Austin (Bank of Texas) and Ronald McDonald at the sneak peek of the 2023 Trains at NorthPark.

4
11

Jill Cumnock, Adon Turner, Deanna Herbert, Serenity Williams, and Ronald McDonald at the sneak peek of the 2023 Trains at NorthPark.

SHOP VALOBRA

Swipe
  • Valobra Nov 2023 GIFTS
  • Valobra Nov 2023 GIFTS
  • Valobra Nov 2023 GIFTS
  • Valobra Nov 2023 GIFTS
  • Valobra Nov 2023 GIFTS
  • Valobra Nov 2023 GIFTS
  • Valobra Nov 2023 GIFTS
  • Valobra Nov 2023 GIFTS
  • Valobra Nov 2023 GIFTS
  • Valobra Nov 2023 GIFTS
5
11

A sneak peek of the 2023 Trains at NorthPark.

6
11

A sneak peek of the 2023 Trains at NorthPark.

7
11

Elizabeth Dacus, Lindy Berkley, Ronald McDonald, Leigh Danley, and Jill Cumnock at the sneak peek of the 2023 Trains at NorthPark.

8
11

Elizabeth Dacus nnd Leigh Danley at the sneak peek of the 2023 Trains at NorthPark.

9
11

A sneak peek of the 2023 Trains at NorthPark.

10
11

A sneak peek of the 2023 Trains at NorthPark.

11
11

The Berkley family at the sneak peek of the 2023 Trains at NorthPark.

To celebrate this year’s exhibit, co-chaired by Elizabeth Dacus and Leigh Danley, a sponsor party was held on October 25, 2023 at the home of Laura and Spencer Siino. A sneak peek of the 2023 Trains was held on Saturday, November 11, led by this year’s “kid conductor” Serenity Williams of Ronald McDonald House of Dallas.

The 2023 Trains at NorthPark Sponsor Party

Laura and Spencer Siino at the Sponsor Party for the 2023 Trains at NorthPark.
Norm Bagwell, TC Alexander, Cristie Escochea, Chris Holder, Vince Manna, and Pat Staudt at the Sponsor Party for the 2023 Trains at NorthPark.
Jill Cumnock, Elizabeth Dacus, Leigh Danley, and Pat Staudt at the Sponsor Party for the 2023 Trains at NorthPark.
Musician Carly Carroll at the Sponsor Party for the 2023 Trains at NorthPark.
Jill Cumnock at the Sponsor Party for the 2023 Trains at NorthPark.
Ben and Rebecca Yarborough with Abbey Cumnock at the Sponsor Party for the 2023 Trains at NorthPark.
Decor at the Sponsor Party for the 2023 Trains at NorthPark.
Elizabeth Dacus and Leigh Danley at the Sponsor Party for the 2023 Trains at NorthPark.
1
8

Laura and Spencer Siino at the Sponsor Party for the 2023 Trains at NorthPark.

2
8

Norm Bagwell, TC Alexander, Cristie Escochea, Chris Holder, Vince Manna, and Pat Staudt at the Sponsor Party for the 2023 Trains at NorthPark.

3
8

Jill Cumnock, Elizabeth Dacus, Leigh Danley, and Pat Staudt at the Sponsor Party for the 2023 Trains at NorthPark.

4
8

Musician Carly Carroll at the Sponsor Party for the 2023 Trains at NorthPark.

5
8

Jill Cumnock at the Sponsor Party for the 2023 Trains at NorthPark.

6
8

Ben and Rebecca Yarborough with Abbey Cumnock at the Sponsor Party for the 2023 Trains at NorthPark.

7
8

Decor at the Sponsor Party for the 2023 Trains at NorthPark.

8
8

Elizabeth Dacus and Leigh Danley at the Sponsor Party for the 2023 Trains at NorthPark.

The 2023 – 2024 Trains at NorthPark are located on level one of NorthPark Center, adjacent to Macy’s and Santa through until January 5, 2024. Viewing hours are every Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 8 pm and Sundays from 12 pm to 6 pm. Tickets ($5 to $10) and more information are available at thetrainsatnorthpark.com

Featured Events

Featured Properties

Swipe
2510 Roy Circle
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

2510 Roy Circle
Houston, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2510 Roy Circle
8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Copperfield
FOR SALE

8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Houston, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
4801 Palm Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4801 Palm Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,148,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4801 Palm Street
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood, Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
410 W 27th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

410 W 27th Street
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
410 W 27th Street
110 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

110 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
110 Sugarberry Circle
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Summerwood
FOR SALE

14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Houston, TX

$329,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,320,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
5110 San Felipe St 88W
Four Leaf Towers, Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5110 San Felipe St 88W
Houston, TX

$247,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5110 San Felipe St 88W
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Galleria | Co-list: Neil Silverman
FOR SALE

1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Houston, TX

$600,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$800,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
1018 S Commons View Drive
The Commons of Lake Houston
FOR SALE

1018 S Commons View Drive
Houston, TX

$339,900 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1018 S Commons View Drive
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
4117 W Bayside Way
West End
FOR SALE

4117 W Bayside Way
Jamaica Beach, TX

$999,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
4117 W Bayside Way
9526 Sapphire Hill Lane
Cinco Ranch, Katy
FOR SALE

9526 Sapphire Hill Lane
Katy, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
9526 Sapphire Hill Lane
936 W 22nd Street #D
The Heights
FOR SALE

936 W 22nd Street #D
Houston, TX

$445,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
936 W 22nd Street #D
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
5503 Beall Street Unit A
Independence Heights, Northwest Houston
FOR SALE

5503 Beall Street Unit A
Houston, TX

$349,950 Learn More about this property
Kelli Comiskey
This property is listed by: Kelli Comiskey (713) 703-1719 Email Realtor
5503 Beall Street Unit A
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$285,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Co-list: Wendy Bernstein | The Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Houston, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,387,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
Lakeside Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
Houston, TX

$879,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land, TX

$589,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8 Sweetwater Court
4439 Spencer Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4439 Spencer Street
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4439 Spencer Street
13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land | Co-list: Trent Johnson
FOR SALE

13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land, TX

$280,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
13639 Cherrydown Street
719 Reinicke Street
Rice Military/Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

719 Reinicke Street
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
719 Reinicke Street
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
West Memorial’s Woodstone III
FOR SALE

201 Vanderpool Lane #149
Houston, TX

$598,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
1504 Campbell Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1504 Campbell Road
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1504 Campbell Road
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X