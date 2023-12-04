Kelly Ann Winget Celebrates The Release of Her New Book With An Intimate Gathering in Frisco

It was an intimate evening at the Cowboys Club in Frisco for Kelly Ann Winget's new book. (Photo by All Hallows Productions)

Winget is on a mission to demystify generational wealth-building assets in order to make wealth more accessible to everyone. (Photo by All Hallows Productions)

It was an exclusive, intimate gathering of top investors and business minds. (Photo by All Hallows Productions)

The event was a true celebration not only of the new book, but Winget's career path. (Photo by All Hallows Productions)

Kelly Ann Winget celebrated the launch of her new book, "Pitch the Bitch: Grab Your Financial Future by the Bags." (Photo by All Hallows Productions)

“Don’t pitch the bitch” is a phrase that was popularized by the 2000 movie Boiler Room, advising stockbrokers not to try to sell to women. Kelly Ann Winget, founder of Dallas-Fort Worth-based private equity company Alternative Wealth Partners, has a different philosophy — definitely pitch the bitch.

Winget celebrated the launch of her new book, Pitch the Bitch: Grab Your Financial Future by the Bags, with an exclusive, intimate gathering of top investors and business minds at the Cowboys Club in Frisco on November 6. There were drinks and hors d’oeuvres, as well as networking with friends, colleagues, and the author’s family.

Having worked in the alternative investment space for over a decade, Winget has helped companies raise almost one billion dollars in creative capital. She currently manages several private equity funds on behalf of accredited investors, institutional partners, and family offices. The entrepreneur is on a mission to demystify generational wealth-building assets in order to make wealth more accessible to everyone.

Pitch the Bitch walks through the female experience in the investment world on both sides of the financial transaction. The author recounts her journey — from selling car washes as a teenager to her career today as the only millennial LGBTQ+ manager of a solo-female-founded private equity fund — to help women understand why the investment wealth gap exists and how to close it.

The event was emceed by New York Times best-selling author and TEDx speaker, Eve Mayer. Attendees were able to purchase raffle tickets to win one of the auction items. Winget pledged all book sale and auction proceeds to the North Texas Food Bank’s efforts, and the event raised $1,500.

Whether you’re a finance rookie or a finance guru with decades of experience, the moral of the story? Always pitch the bitch.