Ballet Meets Runway at This Beloved Annual Fundraiser — Inside the 2022 Tutu Chic

The 2022 Tutu Chic event, an annual mashup of ballet and fashion (the presenting sponsor that was supplying the runway looks was Neiman Marcus), was co-chaired by one of my favorite husband and husband duos, Cerón and Todd Fiscus, and raises funds for the beloved Texas Ballet Theater. This year, over 250 guests gathered at the Winspear Opera House were welcomed by Cerón and Todd alongside TBT’s executive director, Vanessa Logan; acting artistic director and choreographer of the show, Tim O’Keefe; and artistic director laureate, Ben Stevenson. Since its founding in 1961 TBT has evolved from a small regional ballet company to the internationally recognized organization it is today. It consistently presents world-class performances that range from cutting-edge to classical. Some of the dancers performing that morning for guests (who got to sit onstage) included principal Carl Coomer; soloist Amanda Fairweather; and principal Paige Nyman.

Post Tutu Chic runway show meets ballet performance, we all made our way to the beautifully set tables in the lobby of the Winspear. I found myself seated at a long table with T&C (Todd and Cerón) and had a wonderful catch-up with my seatmates Brooke Hortenstine, Lucy Wrubel, and Missy Peck.

Best dressed? Too many to mention as everyone came to win the approval of the co-chairs — Cerón in a Gucci suit lived up to his reputation. Some of the standouts were Lisa Cooley in a sleek Dolce & Gabbana suit, Michelle Nussbaumer in a fabulously avant-garde black Comme des Garçons dress, and Neiman Marcus NorthPark general manager Mary McGreevy in a La Double J printed suit.

And wait, did I mention the raffle? Two items were up for grabs. First, a picture-perfect Ballet Birthday Party featuring TBT dancers with every detail covered from start to finish with event planning from Todd Events, florals by Avant Garden, delish food from Art 2 Catering, and of course beauty by the one and only Cerón Salon. The second was equally coveted: a weekend getaway in San Miguel. As the fall gloom was beginning to settle in the week of the event, many fantasized about escaping to Hacienda Santa Ana, a glorious nine-bedroom residence with a full staff to attend to their every need.

Spotted swanning about the beautifully set room for Tutu Chic — Ann Hobson, Kameron Westcott, Capera Ryan, Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, Lisa Rochio, Merry Vose, Meredith Land, Nancy Gopez, Gavin Smith, Diane Byrd, Tiffany Cuban, Vivian B. Ferguson, Tera Garvey, Lindsay Loughlin, Tiffany Luedtke, Katy Magruder, Janet Rice, Venise Stuart, Vatana Watters, and the PaperCity December issue “She’s the Bomb” Robin Wilkes.