Vogue México & Latin America Celebrates Emerging Designers With a Chic Cocktail Hour in Dallas

The Scene: A chic fashion party thrown by Vogue México & Latin America‘s head of content, Karla Martinez de Salas, to celebrate the opening of the South to North Pop Up at Neighborhood Goods.

Takeaway: Karla Martinez and Vogue Latin America are the true and biggest advocates to communicate what is happening in Latin American fashion today.

High Point: Held at what has become one of my go-to’s for a cocktail in chic environs, Clifton Club, I was excited to finally meet the duo behind South to North: Alejandra Bravo and Luisa Babarczy. The female entrepreneurs were inspired by their heritage, culture, and design, with the goal of offering support to Latina-owned brands.

“LATAM brands and talent were hitting a glass ceiling in their markets and the next logical step to expand was to come to the USA,” they shared. “We began to take on clients focusing on opening markets through customer experience events where we could leverage our living here and our contacts. Neighborhood Goods approached us to create a capsule with some of our brands to celebrate Hispanic creative culture. We brought some of our best brands and are currently popping up eight brands from home, shoes, jewelry, purses, and apparel. It’s called The Latin American Edit and it speaks so well to Spring/Summer fashion.”

Stay tuned as they are bringing a Pop Up soon to Houston.

The Seen: Some of my favorite IT girls sipping flutes of champagne and mojitos included Kristie Ramirez, Stephanie Quadri, Lisa Sadoughi, Jodi Kahn, Natalie Keinan, Tiffany Davros, Tanika Taylor, and Danie Gomez.