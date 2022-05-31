Natalie Frank, Barbara Roosth (photo by, Kim Leeson)
Arts / Museums / The Seen

Celebrating ‘Women Painting Women’ — Inside the Reception for Fort Worth’s Buzzy New Exhibit

Reflecting on the Female Gaze

BY Maggie Miller // 05.31.22
Natalie Frank, Barbara Roosth (photo by, Kim Leeson)
Andrea Karnes, Michael Auping, Natalie Frank, Apolonia Sokol, Christiane Lyons (photo by, Kim Leeson)
Greg Thompson, Carson Hall (photo by, Kim Leeson)
Susan & John Horseman (photo by, Kim Leeson)
John & Susan Horseman, Andrea Karnes, Natalie Frank, Christiane Lyons (photo by, Kim Leeson)
Dr. Richard Hubbard, Blaine Smith, Fort Worth Modern's director Marla Price
Michael Briggs, David Jeremiah, David Quadrini, Anna Meliksetian (photo by, Kim Leeson)
Joey Luong, Bale Creek Allen, Doug Gault (photo by, Kim Leeson)
Renee Walsh, Dana Kelly (photo by, Kim Leeson)
JoAnne Northrup, Jeffrey Lee (photo by, Kim Leeson)
Dr. Arlene Barnett & Dr. John Barnett, Jr. (photo by, Kim Leeson)
This spring, creatives gathered in their most elegant cocktail attire at the Fort Worth Modern to celebrate the launch of the “Women Painting Women” exhibition. The Supporting Circles opening dinner reception included festive cocktails and a Seven Seas-themed dinner to applaud the 46 female artists represented in this presentation. The guests enjoyed the raw bar while overlooking the reflecting pond and enjoyed remarks from The Modern’s Chief Curator, Andrea Karnes, and the Modern’s Board of Trustees President, Rafael Garza.

If you haven’t already seen the exhibition, it’s time to make your way over to take in the vast range of work. The collection, which includes portraits dating back to the 1960s, rewards the oft-underappreciated female perspectives — all of which are using female subjects as a vehicle for change. There are four themes: The Body, Nature Personified, Color as Portrait, and Selfhood. Altogether this collection paves the way for women to take control of how the female image is presented. 

Guests of the Supporting Circles spotted in their Blahniks and Thom Browne blazers included curator Michael Auping, along with artists Natalie Frank, Alex Heilbron, Christiane Lyons, and Apolonia Sokol.

Women Painting Women” is on view at the Modern in Fort Worth through September 25, 2022.

