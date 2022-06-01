Houston TV News Stars and Standout Moms Take a Bow — Chita Craft, Gina Gaston and Other Power Ladies Walk the Runway

Namrata Goel Sharma and her children at the LCA Houston International Mother’s Day luncheon salute (Photo by Quy Tran)

Honoree Niloufar Molavi with her daughter, Tara Molavi at the LCA Houston International Mother’s Day luncheon salute (Photo by Quy Tran)

Honoree Maria Moncada Alaoui with her nephews at the LCA Houston International Mother’s Day luncheon salute (Photo by Quy Tran)

Miriam Habib, left, and her mother showstopper honoree Sue Habib with her grandsons at the LCA Houston International Mother’s Day luncheon salute (Photo by Quy Tran)

Honoree Anna Regar and her daughter at the LCA Houston International Mother’s Day luncheon salute (Photo by Quy tran)

Emcees Dr. Sippi Khurana and KTRK Channel 13 weekend news anchor Tom Abrahams at the LCA Houston International Mother’s Day luncheon salute (Photo by Quy Tran)

Kaberi Mukherjee and her daughter Ruchi Mukherjee, founder of the LCA Houston International Mother's Day event (Photo by Daniel Cheung)

Honoree KTRK Channel 13 news anchor Gina Gaston Elie with her sons, Gaston left and Glenn, at the LCA Houston International Mother’s Day luncheon salute (Photo by Quy Tran)

Honoree Chita Craft and her two children at the LCA Houston International Mother’s Day luncheon salute (Photo by Quy Tran)

What: LCA Houston International Mother’s Day luncheon salute

Where: The Junior League of Houston

PC moment: As is tradition with the international focus of the event recognizing accomplished mothers, 11 women of varying backgrounds and varying heritage walked the runway to the applause of more than 200 guests. Making the presentation particularly adorable are the youngsters and some teens that accompany their moms.

Declared Showstopper of the afternoon event was Lexis Florist’s Sue Habib, who was accompanied by her daughter Miriam Habib and her three grandsons. In a nod to the honor Lexis Florist provided centerpieces of white roses.

KTRK Channel 13 had several representatives at the luncheon — honorees meteorologist Chita Craft with her two toddlers and news anchor Gina Gaston with her two sons; and weekend news anchor Tom Abraham. The latter joined Dr. Sippi Khurana in serving as emcee.

Taking bows along with Craft, Gaston and Habib were honored mothers BMW of West Houston GM Maria Moncada Alaoui, who walked the runway with her nephews; Bethany Buchanan; Dr. Namrata Sharma Goel; Stacey Lindseth; Nina Verma Magon; Niloufar Molavi; Malaika Mukoro; Anna Reger; and Kanchan Singh.

LCA Houston International Mother’s Day honorees flank event founder Ruchi Mukherjee (Photo by Daniel Cheung)

“If there is one thing I want you all to remember today,” event founder, LCA publisher and entrepreneur Ruchi Mukherjee told the gathering, “When you empower a mother, you empower a nation . . . Supporting local businesses and women owned businesses will strengthen this city and our philanthropy.”

PC Seen: Event chair Dr. Fabia Yunus, Kaberi Mukherjee (mother of Ruchi), Sneha Merchant and daughter Zenya, Mandy Kao, Toni and Howard Tate, Miya Shay, Pooja LKodhia, Rita Garcia, Dr. Alice Mao, Bikram Singh, Beth Mueche, Cherly Haseeb, Mehrnaz Gill, and Donatella Benckenstein.