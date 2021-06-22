The Seen

The Jewelry Power Couple Behind a Dallas Retail Gem Share Their Love Story

They're the Bomb — Joanne and Charles Teichman of Ylang 23

BY // 06.22.21
Joanne and Charles Teichman

Joanne and Charles Teichman, the jewelry power couple behind Ylang 23, photographed in 1980

In Dallas, there are power couples — and then there are Joanne and Charles Teichman. Few husband-wife duos light up the worlds of business, philanthropy, and style as brightly as these two. They’re best known for having established a decades-old jewelry emporium, but to know their store — the pioneering Ylang 23 — is to understand only half of the story. Their business was among the first to blaze trails in the world of e-commerce, with a website launched in 2000. Over the years, it’s been a source of fashion-forward fine gems and definer of trends to rival a rare few stores in New York, L.A., and Paris.

But it’s the Teichmans’ full history — the love, the family, the partnership, the faith, the generosity, and the shared passion for beautiful things, be it art, jewelry, design, or fashion — that makes the couple a force. It began in New York City in the 1980s. During a fundraising event, Joanne
(sporting a power suit and an enviable marketing career) met Charles, who had just moved to NYC from Paris. “Joanne had the income. And the apartment,” jokes Charles as they recap their story during a recent patio lunch. A fast-and-furious romance followed, and a few months later, Charles proposed. There was no ring; they exchanged simple Cartier bands during the wedding. Cut to 1985. The couple had since moved to Dallas and launched their now-famous boutique, Ylang 23. It was Charles who was the fashion influence at first, but Joanne quickly followed suit.

Their enviable partnership has resulted in many accomplishments. They have two grown children: Alysa, who has taken a formative role in Ylang 23 (and will open stylish piercing offshoot Wildlike this summer), and Jake, who is celebrating his engagement. They’re stalwart supporters of The Family Place and the North Texas Food Bank. Having both grown up Jewish children of Holocaust survivors, Joanne and Charles were instrumental in the opening of the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum. Spend an afternoon chatting with Joanne and Charles, and the conversation flits from civic duty and current events (Joanne credits her philanthropic mindset to her mother and growing up in rural Arkansas) to family memories (trips to Paris to visit Charles’ family when their kids were young) and even marital advice.

“Even if you find the right person,” Charles says, “You have to remember that this is a partnership.” Joanne chimes in, “It’s a rich life.”

Rich, indeed, in all the meaningful ways that have little to do with wealth and more to do with love, passion, and purpose.

Joanne and Charles Teichman
Joanne and Charles Teichman


Approximate date of photo?
Charles: Sunday, April 20, 1980. I proposed the following Wednesday, April 23.

SHOP DE BEERS

Swipe
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON

The occasion?
Charles: We were invited to a barbecue by friends in New Jersey.

What you were wearing?

Charles: Jeans, loafers, and a shirt bought in Paris from an Italian designer.
Joanne: A favorite Diane von Furstenberg wrap dress and my grandmother’s pearl ring.

Why this is a bomb.com picture? 
Joanne: The fireworks are evident. Charles has always said, “The more things change, the more they stay the same.” Forty-one years later, our happiness endures, and we were meant for each other.

The PaperCity Magazine

June Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by Highland Park Village

Trend Report

The Trend Report by Highland Park Village
Father’s Day Gifts He’ll Actually Covet — Highland Park Village Truly Understands Dads
Father’s Day Gifts He’ll Actually Covet — Highland Park Village Truly Understands Dads
Dreamy Mother’s Day Gifts From Highland Park Village — Your Guide to Wowing Mom
Dreamy Mother’s Day Gifts From Highland Park Village — Your Guide to Wowing Mom
Another Texas First — Dreamy Florals From a Romantic Brand Give Highland Park Village a Beautiful Original
Another Texas First — Dreamy Florals From a Romantic Brand Give Highland Park Village a Beautiful Original
Trend Report — Highland Park Village Looks Into a Brighter Fashion Future
Trend Report — Highland Park Village Looks Into a Brighter Fashion Future
Finding the Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift at Highland Park Village — an Expert’s Elegant Guide
Finding the Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift at Highland Park Village — an Expert’s Elegant Guide
Trend Report — La Ligne Brings Timeless and Forever Chic Clothes to Highland Park Village
Trend Report — La Ligne Brings Timeless and Forever Chic Clothes to Highland Park Village
read full series
PC_Parallax_Headline_TheParklane-min
PC_Parallax_WhiteLogo_TheParklane-min Extraordinary lving experience that extends beyond individual residences.

Featured Properties

Swipe
204 Creekview Terrace
Aledo
FOR SALE

204 Creekview Terrace
Aledo, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
204 Creekview Terrace
2517 Featherstone Court
Featherstone Arlington
FOR SALE

2517 Featherstone Court
Arlington, TX

$550,000 Learn More about this property
Garret Pickard
This property is listed by: Garret Pickard (817) 966-7068 Email Realtor
2517 Featherstone Court
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
13821 Parkline Way
Walsh Ranch
FOR SALE

13821 Parkline Way
Aledo, TX

$769,000 Learn More about this property
Sloan Yorek
This property is listed by: Sloan Yorek (817) 223-5435 Email Realtor
13821 Parkline Way
1716 S Adams Street
Harrison James
FOR SALE

1716 S Adams Street
Fort Worth, TX

$419,900 Learn More about this property
Walker Turney
This property is listed by: Walker Turney (817) 988-2773 Email Realtor
1716 S Adams Street
1920 Shumard Way
Walsh Ranch
FOR SALE

1920 Shumard Way
Aledo, TX

$781,137 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
1920 Shumard Way
2028 Bantry Drive
Oakmont Hills
FOR SALE

2028 Bantry Drive
Keller, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
Bryann Owen
This property is listed by: Bryann Owen (817) 991-1722 Email Realtor
2028 Bantry Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Flower Mound, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
704 Flamingo Circle
Flamingo Estates
FOR SALE

704 Flamingo Circle
Burleson, TX

$584,900 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
704 Flamingo Circle
3824 Aviemore Drive
Riverhills
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,499,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway #104
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #104
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #104
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
2217 Stanley Avenue
Berkeley
FOR SALE

2217 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$623,000 Learn More about this property
Sloan Yorek
This property is listed by: Sloan Yorek (817) 223-5435 Email Realtor
2217 Stanley Avenue
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$4,999,999 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
249 Duncan
Harwick
FOR SALE

249 Duncan
Aledo, TX

$1,200,000 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
249 Duncan
2600 W 7th Street #1703
Montgomery Plaza
FOR SALE

2600 W 7th Street #1703
Fort Worth, TX

$379,900 Learn More about this property
Walker Turney
This property is listed by: Walker Turney (817) 988-2773 Email Realtor
2600 W 7th Street #1703
5529 Pershing Avenue
Arlington Heights
FOR SALE

5529 Pershing Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$985,500 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
5529 Pershing Avenue
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
9424 Boat Club Road
West Fork
FOR SALE

9424 Boat Club Road
Fort Worth, TX

$739,000 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
9424 Boat Club Road
3024 Indian Creek Road
Mineral Wells
FOR SALE

3024 Indian Creek Road
Mineral Wells, TX

$1,620,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
3024 Indian Creek Road
2903 Riverhollow Court
Riverhollow
FOR SALE

2903 Riverhollow Court
Fort Worth, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2903 Riverhollow Court
1801 Eldridge Street
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1801 Eldridge Street
Fort Worth, TX

$2,175,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Bowen-Wilson
This property is listed by: Kelly Bowen-Wilson (817) 723-1156 Email Realtor
1801 Eldridge Street
1905 Highland Park Circle
Highland Park Circle
FOR SALE

1905 Highland Park Circle
Fort Worth, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
1905 Highland Park Circle
Presented by Ulterre Fort Worth
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X