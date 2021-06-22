In Dallas, there are power couples — and then there are Joanne and Charles Teichman. Few husband-wife duos light up the worlds of business, philanthropy, and style as brightly as these two. They’re best known for having established a decades-old jewelry emporium, but to know their store — the pioneering Ylang 23 — is to understand only half of the story. Their business was among the first to blaze trails in the world of e-commerce, with a website launched in 2000. Over the years, it’s been a source of fashion-forward fine gems and definer of trends to rival a rare few stores in New York, L.A., and Paris.

But it’s the Teichmans’ full history — the love, the family, the partnership, the faith, the generosity, and the shared passion for beautiful things, be it art, jewelry, design, or fashion — that makes the couple a force. It began in New York City in the 1980s. During a fundraising event, Joanne

(sporting a power suit and an enviable marketing career) met Charles, who had just moved to NYC from Paris. “Joanne had the income. And the apartment,” jokes Charles as they recap their story during a recent patio lunch. A fast-and-furious romance followed, and a few months later, Charles proposed. There was no ring; they exchanged simple Cartier bands during the wedding. Cut to 1985. The couple had since moved to Dallas and launched their now-famous boutique, Ylang 23. It was Charles who was the fashion influence at first, but Joanne quickly followed suit.

Their enviable partnership has resulted in many accomplishments. They have two grown children: Alysa, who has taken a formative role in Ylang 23 (and will open stylish piercing offshoot Wildlike this summer), and Jake, who is celebrating his engagement. They’re stalwart supporters of The Family Place and the North Texas Food Bank. Having both grown up Jewish children of Holocaust survivors, Joanne and Charles were instrumental in the opening of the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum. Spend an afternoon chatting with Joanne and Charles, and the conversation flits from civic duty and current events (Joanne credits her philanthropic mindset to her mother and growing up in rural Arkansas) to family memories (trips to Paris to visit Charles’ family when their kids were young) and even marital advice.

“Even if you find the right person,” Charles says, “You have to remember that this is a partnership.” Joanne chimes in, “It’s a rich life.”

Rich, indeed, in all the meaningful ways that have little to do with wealth and more to do with love, passion, and purpose.

Joanne and Charles Teichman



Approximate date of photo?

Charles: Sunday, April 20, 1980. I proposed the following Wednesday, April 23.

The occasion?

Charles: We were invited to a barbecue by friends in New Jersey.

What you were wearing?

Charles: Jeans, loafers, and a shirt bought in Paris from an Italian designer.

Joanne: A favorite Diane von Furstenberg wrap dress and my grandmother’s pearl ring.

Why this is a bomb.com picture?

Joanne: The fireworks are evident. Charles has always said, “The more things change, the more they stay the same.” Forty-one years later, our happiness endures, and we were meant for each other.