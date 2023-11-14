A Fantastical Zoo To Do Proved Once Again Why It’s a Favorite Fall Fundraiser in Dallas
Inside the Wild AffairBY Caitlin Clark // 11.14.23
Steven J. Roth and Thai-Ian Tran (Zoo To Do co-chairs) with Cindy Gummer and Chuck Gummer (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Honorary chair Lyda Hill, Ellen Flowers, Paul Flowers (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Don Glendenning, Brittany Glendenning, Mike Glendenning, Carol Glendenning, Lilli Braniff, Noel Braniff (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Robyn Chauvin, Chuck Steelman (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Flamingoes mingling at the 2023 Dallas Zoo To Do. (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Kevin Sullivan feeding the giraffe at the 2023 Zoo To Do. (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Dawn Moore, Dallas Zoo Board Chair; Steve Moore (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Chris Gummer, Alisha Gummer, Cameron Gummer, Jay Gummer (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Greg Hext, Kim Hext, Marena Gault, Roger Gault (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Alan Walne, Joan Walne (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
The scene in Wilds of Africa Plaza at the 2023 Dallas Zoo To Do. (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Circle T Ranch – Chef Dan Landsberg, Honorary Chef; Smoked Brisket “Banh Mi” with Pickled Slaw and Special Sauce (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Chef Jimmy Contreras of Taco Y Vino (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
An owl at the 2023 Zoo To Do. (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Sean Greene, Buffalo Bayou Park COO and executive vice president of park operations, Harrison Edell, executive vice president of Animal Care and Conservation and chief mission officer (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Brett Krafft, Chef Wrangler; Dan Landsberg, Honorary Chef; Jimmy Contreras, Chef Recruiter (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Lions at the 2023 Zoo To Do (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
David Grover, Ladylove DJ (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Zoo To Do actors in costume - Shay Berry, Hannah Fisher (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Kate Britain, Lane Britain (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Cindy Gummer, Chuck Gummer (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Brandie Smith, Mary McDermott Cook (The Eugene McDermott Foundation), a presenting sponsor (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Claudia Lode, Preston Hext (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
The Manhattan band at the 2023 Zoo To Do (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Several guests shared the same thing on our golf cart ride from the Dallas Zoo entrance to the cocktail hour at Don Glendenning Penguin Cove: “This is our favorite event of the year.” As we zipped by lemurs, cheetahs, and the glowing lanterns already assembling for holiday Zoo Lights, we understood. Zoo To Do, with its safari chic dress code and killer assemblage of Dallas chefs, has long had a “fun fundraiser” reputation, but only when you’re mingling with a flamboyance of flamingos while enjoying risotto from Parigi or ceviche from Gemma, does the fantastical nature of Zoo To Do truly sink in.
The year’s biggest fundraiser for the oldest and largest zoological experience in Texas, Zoo To Do welcomed close to 700 guests near downtown Dallas on November 4, 2023. Plenty of khaki and leopard print was spotted strolling Giants of the Savanna trail, where chefs from top Dallas restaurants such as Canne Rosso, Ocean Prime, The Zodiac Room, Sachet, Trulucks, Taco Y Vino, and more doled out incredible dishes and cocktails as costumed “animals” danced by on foot or stilts. As guests explored, there was typical fundraiser fare (participating in a silent auction) and more distinct opportunities (hand-feeding the giraffes). Every person we encountered echoed the earlier sentiment: “Isn’t this the best?”
As an impressive line began forming for Botolino Gelato, a live auction kicked off in the Wilds of Africa Plaza, where everything from “Glamping at the Dallas Zoo” to a trip to Mexico City with the Dallas Zoo conservation team to explore a sanctuary of two billion monarch butterflies.
Then, the always-killer Manhattan Band took the Wilds of Africa stage, closing out the evening with dancing and music we certainly hope our exotic nearby neighbors enjoyed.