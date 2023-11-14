Experience the Magic of the Holidays at the Hilton Anatole

The Hilton Anatole has new premium rooms available to elevate your staycation experience.

The Hilton Anatole is one of Dallas’ most iconic hotels. The hotel never disappoints, from weddings to fundraisers to galas that bring the house down. The holidays are no exception.

This year, the Hilton Anatole is turning into the North Pole itself and it’s impossible not to feel the magic of the holidays — no matter how old you are. With a Christmas Tree Forest and twinkling tunnel of lights, you won’t feel like you’re in Dallas anymore.

These are a few magical holiday experiences at the hotel to look forward to.

North Pole Adventure

The North Pole Adventure epitomizes the world’s most enchanting town. Go behind the scenes at Santa’s Workshop? Check. Take a photo in Santa’s sleigh? Yes, please. Explore Candy Cane Lane? Don’t tell my dentist.

Chalk full of holiday magic, the North Pole Adventure includes a Christmas Village, Holiday Maze, Toy Factory, Elf Village, Winter Wonderland, Ice Fishing, Mission Control, Christmas Tree Forest, Mrs. Claus Kitchen, Reindeer Stables, Elf Academy, Gingerbread House, Toy Hall of Fame, Tunnel of Lights, Snowball Alley, and more. Everyone will feel like a child again when they step inside this slice of Christmas heaven.

Hilton Anatole’s special North Pole Adventure will be open every day (except Dec. 11-13 and reduced hours on Christmas Day) from 11 am to 8 pm on December 8 through 30. You can also add the North Pole Adventure Package, which includes up to four adult tickets, a $50 dining credit per night, and discounted parking, to your overnight reservation to extend the staycation.

Breakfast with Santa

Breakfast with Santa is one of the holiday’s most beloved traditions and with good reason. A meal with the Big Guy (and a chance to tell him your wish list) is a thrill for kids of all ages. Savor a hearty meal and breathtaking views at SĒR Steak + Spirits on the hotel’s 27th floor. Enjoy a delightful day complete with a delicious donut wall, festive cookie decorating, photos with Santa, and more.

Book your table today for 9 am through 11:30 am on December 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, or 24.

Stay Overnight at the North Pole

The Hilton Anatole has new premium rooms available to elevate your staycation experience. Featuring modern styling and Asian-infused artwork, the hotel’s newly refreshed rooms create a sense of movement and space while providing guests with a private and calming repose for every stay. It’s the perfect way to take a must-deserve break among all the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.

Ho ho ho! See you at the Anatole!