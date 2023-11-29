TUTS Rocks the Houston Stage With a Broadway Star Teaming Up With Students For an Unforgettable Show

TUTS education trio Meghan Eddwards, Anastasia Zepeda, Makenzie Woolridge at the Theatre Under the Stars 'Lights Up' gala. (Photo by Photo by David Power)

TUTS after party guests at the Theatre Under the Stars 'Lights Up' gala. (Photo by Photo by David Power)

Margaret Alkek Williams, Dan Knechtges at the Theatre Under the Stars 'Lights Up' gala. (Photo by Photo by David Power)

Brant & Elaine Balagia Croucher, David Peck at the Theatre Under the Stars 'Lights Up' gala. (Photo by Photo by David Power)

Broadway star André de Shields leads TUTS education students in a grand finale presentation at the annual TUTS gala. (Photo by Photo by David Power)

Theatre Under the Stars honorees Rob & Amy Pierce and gala chairs Zane & Brady Carruth. (Photo by Photo by David Power)

Danielle Gillespie celebrating her win at the Theatre Under the Stars 'Lights Up' gala. (Photo by Photo by David Power)

What: Theatre Under the Stars “Lights Up” gala

Where: The Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: Chaired by Zane and Brady Carruth, the evening showcased the amazing talents of TUTS education students, who performed throughout the dinner. Still, the highlight of the night came from headline entertainer André de Shields, who holds Tony, Grammy and Emmy awards for his varied roles. Before being joined by the students, de Shields serenaded cabaret style with melodies including “Let The Good Times Roll,” “Boogie Rap” and “Baby Whatcha Want Me.”

The event, which raised more than $720,000, honored Amy and Rob Pierce, who have been loyal supporters of TUTS for nearly two decades.