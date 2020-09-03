Post Oak Hotel
Forbes Travel Guide gives Tilman Fertitta's Post Oak Hotel Five Stars only months after Travel & Leisure magazine readers ranked it as the sixth best in the nation. (Photo Courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)

The Post Oak Hotel reigns as the star of the city's hotel scene. (Photo Courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)

The Quiet Room in the award-winning Post Oak Hotel Spa which earned Forbes Travel Guide's Five Star Award. (Photo Courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)

The Montage Los Cabos sits on the swimmable beach of the Santa Maria Bay, a rare bragging point for a Los Cabos resort.

The Montage Palmetto Bluff Resort and Spa offers a playground full of amenities.

King Executive Premier Guest Room at the St. Regis San Francisco

Culture / Travel

Billionaire’s Hotel Becomes First in Houston to Ever Earn Coveted 5-Star Rating From Forbes

Sneak Peek of Renowned Travel Guide Shines Spotlight on Tilman Fertitta's Post Oak Hotel

BY // 09.03.20
Forbes Travel Guide gives Tilman Fertitta's Post Oak Hotel Five Stars only months after Travel & Leisure magazine readers ranked it as the sixth best in the nation. (Photo Courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)

The Post Oak Hotel reigns as the star of the city's hotel scene. (Photo Courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)

The Quiet Room in the award-winning Post Oak Hotel Spa which earned Forbes Travel Guide's Five Star Award. (Photo Courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)

The Montage Los Cabos sits on the swimmable beach of the Santa Maria Bay, a rare bragging point for a Los Cabos resort.

The Montage Palmetto Bluff Resort and Spa offers a playground full of amenities.

On the heels of Tilman Fertitta’s Houston Rockets advancing to the second round of the NBA playoffs, the hospitality magnate’s Post Oak Hotel blows neighboring contenders out of the water with its just announced Five Star rating from Forbes Travel Guide. The coveted honor is a first in Houston’s hotel history.

This comes on the heels of the property being named in July the sixth best hotel in the nation according to Travel & Leisure magazine.

While the full list of Forbes Travel Guide Star Award winners will not be revealed until the spring of 2021, a sneak peek at the new five-star properties was revealed on Thursday as a way to encourage coronavirus era travel by providing getaway inspirations.

The Post Oak Hotel joins such renowned United States properties as the Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center, the Conrad Washington D.C., the St. Regis San Francisco, the Four Seasons Hotel Seattle, the Waldorf Astoria Park City (Utah), the Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort in Maui and the Montage family of hotels.

With the new listing, all Montage Hotels & Resorts property have now earned the Five Star honor making Montage only the second all Five-Star hotel company in Forbes Travel Guide history. The first was Peninsula, which earned that ranking in 2019.  Newly-anointed with five stars are  Montage Deer Valley in Park City, Utah and Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, which joined repeat Five-Star recipients Montage Kapalua Bay in Maui, Montage Laguna Beach and Montage Los Cabos

Accolades  to the Post Oak Hotel have been bestowed almost since the hotel’s opening with the The Spa at The Post Oak Hotel earning Forbes Five Star Award  within three months of opening in 2019. With today’s announcement, The Post Oak becomes one of only 19 in the country to boast Five Star ratings for both its hotel and spa.

Further, the Post Oak is Houston’s only AAA Five-Diamond hotel and its posh Bloom and Bee restaurant has received the AAA Four-Diamond Award. New York Times, U.S. News & World Report, Condé Nast Traveler, Forbes, and CNN all listed The Post Oak Hotel as a place to visit in 2019.

