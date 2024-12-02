fbpx
LeToya Luckett and Theresa Roemer bring star power to Roemer's "Fashion Woodlands" event at her home in The Woodlands.

Los Angeles-based designer Maribel Julcahuanca walks the runway with one of her models at "Fashion Woodlands" at the home of Theresa Roemer.

Theresa Roemer (in red) and guests enjoyed a night of high fashion in The Woodlands.

Designer Jose Sanchez walked the runway after his models at "Fashion Woodlands" at Theresa Roemer's home in The Woodlands.

Theresa Roemer (2nd from left) and Mrs. Texas Deb Arnold (far right) at "Fashion Woodlands" at Roemer's home.

A Make-A-Wish official and emcee Michael Pearce at Fashion Woodlands in the home of Theresa Roemer.

Fashion Woodlands had a jewelry raffle from jeweler Mark Pharo, along with a luxury handbag raffle.

The Old Hollywood theme at Fashion Woodlands included "cigarette" girls.

Houston's Michael Pearce emcee'd the Fashion Woodlands event at the home of Theresa Roemer.

Society / Featured Parties

Closet Queen Theresa Roemer and a Destiny’s Child’s Star Team Up In The Woodlands With a Lineup of Celebrity Models

Top Designers Create a Night Of Glamour With a Serious Wish Behind It

BY // 12.01.24
LeToya Luckett and Theresa Roemer bring star power to Roemer's "Fashion Woodlands" event at her home in The Woodlands.

Los Angeles-based designer Maribel Julcahuanca walks the runway with one of her models at "Fashion Woodlands" at the home of Theresa Roemer.

Theresa Roemer (in red) and guests enjoyed a night of high fashion in The Woodlands.

Designer Jose Sanchez walked the runway after his models at "Fashion Woodlands" at Theresa Roemer's home in The Woodlands.

Theresa Roemer (2nd from left) and Mrs. Texas Deb Arnold (far right) at "Fashion Woodlands" at Roemer's home.

A Make-A-Wish official and emcee Michael Pearce at Fashion Woodlands in the home of Theresa Roemer.

Fashion Woodlands had a jewelry raffle from jeweler Mark Pharo, along with a luxury handbag raffle.

The Old Hollywood theme at Fashion Woodlands included "cigarette" girls.

Fashionista, entrepreneur and well-known closet fanatic Theresa Roemer opened her Woodlands home for a glamorous night of Old Hollywood, raising $25,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Destiny’s Child’s LeToya Luckett and Mrs. Texas Deb Arnold headlined a long lineup of celebrity models, including top male model Jordan Torres, adding to the festive fun.

Roemer, known for the spectacular three-story closet in her former home, opened her new residence in The Woodlands and its grounds for the extravaganza. With a temporary runway built over the pool beneath tents, the 400 lucky attendees were treated to fashions from all over the country.

Now in its 10th year, Fashion Woodlands brought in four designers, including native Houstonian Cesar Galindo, Azzul Swimwear’s Jessica Becerra, Los Angeles-based Peruvian designer Maribel Julcahuanca and Mexico City’s Jose Sanchez, who sent 27 models down the runway with their one of a kind designs.

The fashion show was the highlight of the Old Hollywood evening that included a Frank Sinatra impersonator, “paparazzi” photos at the door, searchlights, cigarette girls and raffles for jewelry by luxury jeweler Mark Pharo and luxury handbags.  Proceeds from both went to the Make-A-Wish organization. Each year, Pharo designs a one-of-a-kind piece for the raffle.

“Three years ago, the Make-A-Wish Foundation was introduced to me as a charity that we should support,” Roemer tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “So I looked into it. I visited with (Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana president and CEO) Shelly (Millwee) and I fell in love with the charity, the stories, the children.

“And so now it’s literally just become the charity that we solely work with every single year.”

Roemer is already working on 2025 show. Each fashion show is planned a year in advance. The shows are hard to top, but somehow Roemer still manages to outdo herself each year with a new over-the-top spectacular that raises the bar.

PC Seen: Bo Porter and Dr. Heather Brown, George Rojas, Jackie Pham, Travis and Millie Fitzpatrick, Neera Patidar and Tony Directs, and Angela Parretta.

