Houston’s Most Fabulous Closets — Theresa Roemer’s Three-Story Stunner is Just the Start

Theresa Roemer's three-story closet in her home in The Woodlands, built before the glamour closet trend took over, garnered national attention.

02
22

The ultimate closet, belonging to Theresa Roemer, more resembles a chic fashion boutique than residential closet.

03
22

The two-story master wardrobe in the home at 2511 Del Monte pulls inspiration from the Chanel boutique in New York. It is listed with Compass agent DeeDee Guggenheim Howes.

04
22

Not only does this closet in a Houston townhouse have room for all 260 ties, it also has a self-winding watch cabinet in one of the walls.

05
22

The closet in the same Houston townhouse resembles more Brunello Cucinelli than Sunset Boulevard.

06
22

Today's custom closet is outfitted for different types of clothing, shoes, and accessories.

07
22

The packing island with storage drawers beneath is a derigueur for the ultimate closet.

08
22

This closet, designed by Christopher Peacock, salutes the gent with a penchant for the highly-organized.

09
22

His closet in the master bedroom of this home at 2535 Inwood from Mirador Builders (Photo by Savannah Montgomery)

10
22

Tootsies' Fady Armanious admits to a fettish for fancy footwear and his closet is testimony to that fact.

11
22

A close-up of Fady Armanious' closet which is devoted totally to shoes.

12
22

Shoes get special attention in this closet at 9111 Memorial, listed with DeeDee Guggenheim Howes at Compass.

13
22

Note the adjoining lady's closet where her shoes get the special treatment as well in the home at 9111 Memorial Drive.

14
22

The feminine side of the master closet at 9111 Memorial is spacious and light-filled.

15
22

No. 32 in Villa d'Este in Uptown Park features a pristine closet where John Lobb shoes are on display. Note the television. Compass agent Laura Sweeney has the listing.

16
22

The distinctive closet at Villa d'Este features a custom ottoman in Rubelli fabric and fashion designer Michael Vollbracht's 'The Discus Thrower' gouaches, undated.

17
22

One of the most important elements of the perfectly divine closet is the full length mirror.

18
22

This River Oaks closet boasts 70-plus feet of hanging space, a chest of drawers and a view of the pool, plus jewelry storage and room enough for 104 pairs of shoes.

19
22

Reminiscent of closets in suites of elegant hotels in Paris, this one is at 8830 Stable Crest, listed by Lisa Kornhauser.

20
22

Shades of a British menswear boutique in the master closet at 8830 Stable Crest Blvd.

21
22

The enclosed hanging spaces and shelving prevent the dust accumulation thereby eliminating the need for staff that dusts your shoes and handbags.

22
22

His master closet is all man in this home at 3739 Knollwood in River Oaks. Compass' Laura Sweeney has the listing.

Houston’s Most Fabulous Closets — Theresa Roemer’s Three-Story Stunner is Just the Start

Wonderlands of Shoes, Designer Clothes and Secret Doors Await

BY // 01.29.20
Theresa Roemer's three-story closet in her home in The Woodlands, built before the glamour closet trend took over, garnered national attention.
The ultimate closet, belonging to Theresa Roemer, more resembles a chic fashion boutique than residential closet.
The two-story master wardrobe in the home at 2511 Del Monte pulls inspiration from the Chanel boutique in New York. It is listed with Compass agent DeeDee Guggenheim Howes.
Not only does this closet in a Houston townhouse have room for 260 ties, it also has a self-winding watch cabinet in one of the walls.
The closet in the same Houston townhouse resembles more Brunello Cucinelli than Sunset Boulevard.
Today's custom closet is outfitted for different types of clothing, shoes, and accessories.
The packing island with storage drawers beneath is a derigueur for the ultimate closet.
This closet, designed by Christopher Peacock, salutes the gent with a penchant for the highly-organized.
His closet in the master bedroom of this home at 2535 Inwood from Mirador Builders (Photo by Savannah Montgomery)
Tootsies' Fady Armanious admits to a fettish for fancy footwear and his closet is testimony to that fact.
A close-up of Fady Armanious' closet which is devoted totally to shoes.
Shoes get special attention in this closet at 9111 Memorial, listed with DeeDee Guggenheim Howes at Compass.
Note the adjoining lady's closet where her shoes get the special treatment as well in the home at 9111 Memorial Drive.
The feminine side of the master closet at 9111 Memorial is spacious and light-filled.
No. 32 in Villa d'Este in Uptown Park features a pristine closet where John Lobb shoes are on display. Note the television. Compass agent Laura Sweeney has the listing.
The distinctive closet at Villa d'Este features a custom ottoman in Rubelli fabric and fashion designer Michael Vollbracht's 'The Discus Thrower' gouaches, undated.
One of the most important elements of the perfectly divine closet is the full length mirror.
This River Oaks closet boasts 70-plus feet of hanging space, a chest of drawers and a view of the pool, plus jewelry storage and room enough for 104 pairs of shoes.
Reminiscent of closets in suites of elegant hotels in Paris, this one is at 8830 Stable Crest, listed by Lisa Kornhauser.
Shades of a British menswear boutique in the master closet at 8830 Stable Crest Blvd.
The enclosed hanging spaces and shelving prevent the dust accumulation thereby eliminating the need for staff that dusts your shoes and handbags.
His master closet is all man in this home at 3739 Knollwood in River Oaks. Compass' Laura Sweeney has the listing.
When luxury homebuilder Al Ross and his team designed an 8,900 square foot residence in swank River Oaks, special attention was given to creating a show-stopping master closet, one large enough to party in. Think a two-story enclave with sexy spiral staircase, LED lighting and wet bar modeled after the Chanel flagship store in New York.

“This sleek en-suite closet is the ultimate luxury,” says DeeDee Guggenheim Howes, a real estate agent specializing in high-end properties with Compass. “From its dramatic stairway leading to the upper floor, to the two-story mirrored wall to the chilled champagne bar, there is little else like it.”

Except perhaps the most storied closet in the country — Theresa Romer’s three-story closet in The Woodlands, which is large enough to host champagne parties. And she did. It is so fabulous that an Atlantic Records rapper shot a video there. And media coverage has extended around the globe.

Throughout Houston’s rarified neighborhoods, there are master closets that homeowners could only dream of in the previous century. No more a mere few hanging racks and, if lucky, a few slanted shelves for shoes.

Today’s ultimate closets include hanging sections sized for gowns, sections for blouses and shirts and for slacks, often saved from dust behind glass cabinet doors, and bountiful shelves for shoes. Pull down bars for  double-decker hanging space because in these homes the ceilings are always at least 12 feet high.

3659 Meadow Lake Lane & Agent Caroline Bean
Today’s custom closet is outfitted for different types of clothing, shoes, and accessories.

Compass agent Caroline Bean adds that a safe with a hidden door is as popular in these mega closets as is the packing island. And don’t forget the full length mirror.

As Marni Greenwood notes, “Buyers are approaching closet space as much more than a place to simply store their clothes. Women are looking for a space to relax, recharge and apply makeup. Good lighting, seating, a place to pack a suitcase and a built-in-safe are becoming expected.”

In the photo gallery below, we take a look at some of the city’s most extravagant closets, some in homes that are on the market and others where the owners have taken their closets to the limit. These are Houston’s most stunning closets:

