The Ultimate Pink Takeover Turns a Post Oak Hotel Ballroom Into a Dreamy Setting, But the Heartfelt Tears Are Real
Fighting Breast Cancer as a CommunityBY Shelby Hodge // 04.25.23
Donna Lewis, Allison Lewis Cattan, Christy Lynn and Emily Lewis make the scene at the American Cancer Society's Tickled Pink luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Beth Wolff, Cynthia Wolff at the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Cy Cattan, David Oelfke, Trey Lewis, Norman Lewis at the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Len Cannon interviews fashion designer Christy Lynn at the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Kellen Sandoz, Sarahbeth Pipkin at the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Sherry Cattan, Cristy Lawrence at the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Leisa Holland Bowman, Rosanne Oelfke, Donna Lewis at the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Denise Monteleone & Jim Martin at the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Cyndy Garza Roberts, Bryce Kennard, Marilu Garza at the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Doug & Winell Herron at the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lia Vallone, Donna Vallone, Carrie Vallone, Lauri Vallone at the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Alley Shell, Duyen Nguyen, Michelle Reyna Mymes at the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Sydney Faust, Elsie Eckert, Jacquie Baly at the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jeff Fehlis, Dr. Rick Ngo at the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Lesha Elsenbrook, Shelley Boyer, Christy Lynn, Ellie Francisco at the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Sharon Owens, Gayla Gardner, Taiam Simmons at the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cora Sue Mach, Elsei Eckert, Sidney Faust at the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Hallie Vanderhider, Fady Armanious at the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kelli Cohen Fein, Sippi Khurana at the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kirk Kveton, Cheryl Byington, Daniel Irion at the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Yvonne Cormier, Anne Neeson at the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Debbie Festari, Marla Hurley at the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Emily Lewis, Donna Lewis, Allison Cattan Lewis at the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Duyen Nguyen, Beth Muecke at the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
What: The American Cancer Society “Tickled Pink” Luncheon
Where: The Post Oak Hotel
PC Moment: Highlight of this spirited midday fête was the tableau of pink in all imaginable shades that washed over the hotel ballroom. Most among the 550 guests donned some form of pink, even the gents in the mix sported pink ties for the affair that raised more than $300,000. The funds are earmarked for the American Cancer Society‘s breast cancer research, education and support services.
Fashion designer Christy Lynn, whose Christy Lynn Collection is wildly popular in Houston and far beyond, shared the story of her mother’s battle with lung cancer. So compelling and heart-wrenching was her story that not only was she and many in the ballroom reduced to tears, but so was KHOU Channel 11 new anchor Len Cannon. Cannon interviewed the designer and served as the luncheon emcee.
Tootsies’ Donna Lewis, a breast cancer survivor, was joined in the chairing the event by her daughters Emily Lewis and Allison Lewis Cattan and Millette Sherman.
Receiving a standing ovation were Tickled Pink honorees Suzan Deison, Winell Herron, Denise Monteleone, Rosanne Oelfke, Dr. Kent Osborne and Donna Grace Vallone.
The bottom line was enhanced by the bottomless pink champagne glasses, which quickly sold out, the raffle of seven must-have items, and the appeal. The latter followed the request by American Cancer Society executive vice president Jeff Fehlis for those who are cancer survivors, caregivers and those who have known someone with cancer to stand. All but a handful of luncheon guests took to their feet.
The American Cancer Society is said to have funded every major breakthrough in breast cancer research including mammography, early detection screening and the life saving drug Tamoxifen.
PC Seen: Norman Lewis, Cy Cattan, Dr. Rick Ngo, Gayle and Richard Hightower, Jana Arnoldy, DeeDee Marsh, Sharon Owens, Brigitte Kalai, Lara Bell, Trey Lewis, Stephanie Tsuru, Jayne Johnston, Rosanne and David Oelfke, Ally Shell, Duyen Nguyen, Michelle Reyna Mymes, Gayla Gardner, Jordan Seff, Lesha Elsenbrook, Shelley Boyer, and Denise Monteleone with Jim Martin.