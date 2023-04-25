The Ultimate Pink Takeover Turns a Post Oak Hotel Ballroom Into a Dreamy Setting, But the Heartfelt Tears Are Real

What: The American Cancer Society “Tickled Pink” Luncheon

Where: The Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: Highlight of this spirited midday fête was the tableau of pink in all imaginable shades that washed over the hotel ballroom. Most among the 550 guests donned some form of pink, even the gents in the mix sported pink ties for the affair that raised more than $300,000. The funds are earmarked for the American Cancer Society‘s breast cancer research, education and support services.

Fashion designer Christy Lynn, whose Christy Lynn Collection is wildly popular in Houston and far beyond, shared the story of her mother’s battle with lung cancer. So compelling and heart-wrenching was her story that not only was she and many in the ballroom reduced to tears, but so was KHOU Channel 11 new anchor Len Cannon. Cannon interviewed the designer and served as the luncheon emcee.

Tootsies’ Donna Lewis, a breast cancer survivor, was joined in the chairing the event by her daughters Emily Lewis and Allison Lewis Cattan and Millette Sherman.

Receiving a standing ovation were Tickled Pink honorees Suzan Deison, Winell Herron, Denise Monteleone, Rosanne Oelfke, Dr. Kent Osborne and Donna Grace Vallone.

The bottom line was enhanced by the bottomless pink champagne glasses, which quickly sold out, the raffle of seven must-have items, and the appeal. The latter followed the request by American Cancer Society executive vice president Jeff Fehlis for those who are cancer survivors, caregivers and those who have known someone with cancer to stand. All but a handful of luncheon guests took to their feet.

The American Cancer Society is said to have funded every major breakthrough in breast cancer research including mammography, early detection screening and the life saving drug Tamoxifen.

PC Seen: Norman Lewis, Cy Cattan, Dr. Rick Ngo, Gayle and Richard Hightower, Jana Arnoldy, DeeDee Marsh, Sharon Owens, Brigitte Kalai, Lara Bell, Trey Lewis, Stephanie Tsuru, Jayne Johnston, Rosanne and David Oelfke, Ally Shell, Duyen Nguyen, Michelle Reyna Mymes, Gayla Gardner, Jordan Seff, Lesha Elsenbrook, Shelley Boyer, and Denise Monteleone with Jim Martin.