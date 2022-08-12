Tickled Pink Affair Breaks Through Houston’s Summer Party Doldrums — Tootsies Embraces a Throng

Dr. Chandra Bartholomeuz at the Tickled Pink luncheon kick-off at Tootsies. (Photo by Courtesy of the American Cancer Society)

Marilu Garza, Leila Perrin, Charity O'Connell Yarborough, Sandra Porter at the Tickled Pink luncheon kick-off at Tootsies. (Photo by Courtesy of the American Cancer Society)

Cheryl Byington, Bruce Padilla, Heidi Rockecharlie at the Tickled Pink luncheon kick-off at Tootsies. (Photo by Courtesy of the American Cancer Society)

Candice Washington, Crystal Hadnott at the Tickled Pink luncheon kick-off at Tootsies. (Photo by Courtesy of the American Cancer Society)

Jacquie Baly Craig, Mathew Knowles (1at the Tickled Pink luncheon kick-off at Tootsies. (Photo by Courtesy of the American Cancer Society)

Leila Perrin, Sandra Porter, Lauren Fisher at the Tickled Pink luncheon kick-off at Tootsies. (Photo by Courtesy of the American Cancer Society)

Bob Bowman & Leisa Holland-Nelson, Donna & Norman Lewis at the Tickled Pink luncheon kick-off at Tootsies. (Photo by Courtesy of the American Cancer Society)

Jenny Todd, Tiffany Halik, Krista Shamaly at the Tickled Pink luncheon kick-off at Tootsies. (Photo by Courtesy of the American Cancer Society)

What: The American Cancer Society’s Tickled Pink Luncheon kickoff

Where: Tootsies

PC Moment: The Houston charitable social scene has been something of a barren landscape in recent months as it is tradition during our blazing summers. So when doors opened on the Tickled Pink Luncheon kickoff, those with a yearning for schmoozing as well as supporting the September 9 fundraiser poured in.

Luncheon chairs Kelli Cohen Fein, Gina Gaston Elie and Millette Sherman were still on their summer hiatuses, but honorary chair Leisa Holland-Nelson, ACS supporter and breast cancer survivor, and hubby Bob Bowman led the charge.

As pink attire is encouraged for the luncheon to be held at River Oaks Country Club, a number of those attending the kickoff donned the favored color.

Also in attendance were luncheon honorees Marilu Garza, chief development officer for The Center at the University of Texas; Mathew Knowles, music exec, author, lecturer and Beyoncé’s father; Donna Lewis, co-owner of Tootsies; Shawntell McWilliams, Trez Art and Wine Bar managing partner; and community leader Terri Wang. Unable to join the festive gathering were honorees Dr. Vicente Valero, MD Anderson oncologist, and Laura Ward, Houston Children’s Charity CEO. Most of these are breast cancer survivors.

Proceeds from the event benefit the American Cancer Society’s efforts to raise awareness and support for breast cancer research, education and support services. Currently, the American Cancer Society is investing $71 million in breast cancer-specific research nationwide through more than 150 grants.

Sharing insights on the subject was MD Anderson’s Dr. Chandra Batholomeuz whose research focuses on improving therapeutic options for breast cancer patients by providing target driven therapy that is less toxic than conventional therapies and helping reduce mortality for patients with very aggressive forms of breast cancer.

Luncheon details are available here.

PC Seen: Leila Perrin, Sam Governale, Tiffany Halik, Stephanie Tsuru, Barbara Van Postman, Jacquie Baly Craig, Bob Bowman, Donae Chramosta, Casey Curry, Dr. Susan Osterberg, Roz Pactor, Sandra Porter, Sonia Soto, Glenn Lewis, Raquel Lewis, Christy Lynn, Cheryl Byington, Heidi Rockecharlie, Bruce Padilla and Tootsies owner Norman Lewis.