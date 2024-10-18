Nara and Lucky Blue Smith Celebrate Tiffany & Co.’s Dazzling New Dallas Store
The Reimagined NorthPark Center Space Draws Inspiration From New York's FlagshipBY Billy Fong // 10.18.24
Lucky Blue Smith & Nara Smith (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)
Tiffany & Co.'s new NorthPark Center boutique (Photo by Richard Rodriguez)
Amy Havins (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)
David Haemisegger and Nancy Nasher (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)
Tiffany & Co.'s new NorthPark Center boutique (Photo by Richard Rodriguez)
Tiffany Victoria® Tennis Bracelet in Platinum with Diamonds (Photo by Richard Rodriguez)
Tiffany & Co.'s new NorthPark Center boutique (Photo by Richard Rodriguez)
Lucky Blue Smith & Nara Smith (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)
Tiffany & Co.'s new NorthPark Center boutique (Photo by Richard Rodriguez)
Tiffany & Co.'s new NorthPark Center boutique (Photo by Richard Rodriguez)
Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany Floral Leaves clip in 18k gold with diamonds (Photo by Richard Rodriguez)
Lucky Blue Smith wearing Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany Floral Leaves clip in 18k gold with diamonds (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)
Itay Shimony and Amy Havins (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)
Tiffany & Co.'s new NorthPark Center boutique (Photo by Richard Rodriguez)
Carla Rockmore (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)
Tiffany Victoria® diamond vine band ring in platinum (Photo by Richard Rodriguez)
Carla Rockmore chats with Tiffany & Co. artisan (Photo by Richard Rodriguez)
Tiffany Victoria® diamond vine necklace in platinum (Photo by Richard Rodriguez)
Nara Smith (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)
You can now have your Breakfast at Tiffany’s moment as the namesake heritage jeweler threw a party to celebrate the opening of its newly imagined NorthPark Center store. The invitation-only event was attended by Tiffany & Co.’s loyal clients and friends of the storied house.
The party filled the 7,500 square feet setting that goes beyond traditional retail to provide a luxurious and sensory destination combining craft, art, and heritage. Following the epic refresh of New York’s flagship at 57th Street and Fifth Avenue last year, the Tiffany NorthPark boutique draws from the same elevated template — designed to dazzle, from the crystal façade crafted by architect Hugh Dutton that mimics the sparkle and luminosity of Tiffany diamonds with a kinetic light sculpture, to the entrance shimmering with a custom crystal chandelier of iridescent petals suspended over intricately woven-metal jewelry cases with nickel and rose gold legs.
Tiffany & Co.’s roots in fine art run deep, and the new boutique displays several rare works, including a painting by Richard Prince that takes pride of place. In a nod to its heritage, images of Audrey Hepburn in her most famous role line the walls, and shades of the iconic Tiffany Blue hue abound.
In attendance were American fashion models Lucky Blue Smith and his wife Nara Smith, who currently live in Dallas but may soon be relocating to the East Coast. LBS has graced the cover of countless magazines; walked the runway for Fendi, Chanel, Marc Jacobs, and Balmain; and has fronted fashion campaigns for Phillip Plein and Tom Ford.
Guests sipped champagne while checking out the gorgeous pieces on display. Within the high jewelry space, with its diamond vitrine design and white-gold-leaf ceiling, is the new Tiffany Céleste collection, the second Blue Book high jewelry collection designed by Tiffany’s chief artistic officer of jewelry and high jewelry, Nathalie Verdeille, and celebrates Jean Schlumberger’s boundless imagination through the rediscovery of his archival sketches. Launched this spring with additional collections debuting throughout 2024, Tiffany Celeste features six distinct chapters: Wings, Arrow, Constellation, Iconic Star, Ray of Light, and Apollo.
Be sure to make your way in soon, as we envision a queue happening in front of the gorgeous new NorthPark boutique as we get closer to the holidays. Doesn’t everyone want a Tiffany blue box in their stocking this year?