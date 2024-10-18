Nara and Lucky Blue Smith Celebrate Tiffany & Co.’s Dazzling New Dallas Store

You can now have your Breakfast at Tiffany’s moment as the namesake heritage jeweler threw a party to celebrate the opening of its newly imagined NorthPark Center store. The invitation-only event was attended by Tiffany & Co.’s loyal clients and friends of the storied house.

The party filled the 7,500 square feet setting that goes beyond traditional retail to provide a luxurious and sensory destination combining craft, art, and heritage. Following the epic refresh of New York’s flagship at 57th Street and Fifth Avenue last year, the Tiffany NorthPark boutique draws from the same elevated template — designed to dazzle, from the crystal façade crafted by architect Hugh Dutton that mimics the sparkle and luminosity of Tiffany diamonds with a kinetic light sculpture, to the entrance shimmering with a custom crystal chandelier of iridescent petals suspended over intricately woven-metal jewelry cases with nickel and rose gold legs.

Tiffany & Co.’s roots in fine art run deep, and the new boutique displays several rare works, including a painting by Richard Prince that takes pride of place. In a nod to its heritage, images of Audrey Hepburn in her most famous role line the walls, and shades of the iconic Tiffany Blue hue abound.

In attendance were American fashion models Lucky Blue Smith and his wife Nara Smith, who currently live in Dallas but may soon be relocating to the East Coast. LBS has graced the cover of countless magazines; walked the runway for Fendi, Chanel, Marc Jacobs, and Balmain; and has fronted fashion campaigns for Phillip Plein and Tom Ford.