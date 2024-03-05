Nara Smith’s Intoxicating TikTok Makes Dallas Look Like Europe

It began early this year, when I scrolled across a viral TikTok of a glamorous couple and their two young children enjoying a mall shopping spree. The creator, Nara Smith, takes you on splurgy visits to Bottega, Louis Vuitton, and Williams-Sonoma, stopping for a “little snack” along the way. Smith’s voice is oddly soothing — a dulcet-toned wonder that barely registers above a whisper. Even wilder: the video was shot in Dallas.

“Is this North Park Mall!?!!!” reads a comment. “Yes ma’am,” Nara replies.

An obsession was born. Who were these model-y young people with seemingly endless funds to drop on designer duffles? They’re both so LA-looking that it’s almost painful. And yet, here they are in Dallas eating Chipotle. That’s so me of them.

TikTok’s algorithm then proceeded to do what it does best and served up a steady stream of Nara Smith content every time I opened the app. But as it turns out, Nara’s content creation modus operandi isn’t aspirational shopping trips with her obliging, handsome husband — whom it absolutely should be known is former teen model extraordinaire Lucky Blue Smith. (Yes, him!) Oh no, it’s something far more boujee: cooking recipes from scratch in impeccable designer clothing.

https://www.tiktok.com/@naraazizasmith/video/7334079885993839915?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7342584718166836767

Apron-free and armed with a glam bob, Nara (a model in her own right currently signed to IMG alongside her husband) cooks everything and anything for her family by doing the absolute most. The kids need a side of ranch? Nara makes her own. Someone’s craving a deli-style breakfast? Nara whips up sea salt bagels and roasted garlic cream cheese. Want a quick snack? Nara makes Cheez-Its. You’ll see no stains on Nara’s silk ensembles and nary a crumb can be spotted on the Smith’s pristine white marble kitchen.

My personal favorite video is when Nara’s two toddlers (named Slim Easy and Rumble Honey, of course) each requested a grilled cheese for lunch, leading their mother to make her own cheese, her own bread, her own pesto, and her own garlic and herb butter from scratch. Nara then has the bravado to label the video #EasyRecipe.

https://www.tiktok.com/@naraazizasmith/video/7340011494291131691?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7342584718166836767

It won’t surprise you to know that Nara has her detractors. She’s a gorgeous, seemingly wealthy mother married to an outright hunk and has the time to bake focaccia bread for Italian date night. Most negative commenters exhibit troll-like internet behavior — hating simply for the sake of hating. Others have criticized Nara and Lucky for perpetuating the “trad wife” trend that some say glorifies sexism by embracing the 1950s housewife ideal. It’s a fair critique, especially considering how much of an influence TikTok has on Gen Z. But I think when it comes to a woman making homemade cereal in a feather robe, it’s best not to think too hard about it. The only person who should (and clearly is) do any contemplating is Nara, who will likely have masterminded her way to a “Cooking From Scratch” book before the year’s end.

And when she does, I hope she kicks off her book tour in Dallas, a city where, despite every ounce of her aesthetic, she and her family seem to call home. Sure, the viral NorthPark TikTok would seem to apply some connection to Dallas, but we’re used to people from the coasts breezing in and out of our city. It wasn’t until a local content creator (@TexPatPat) made it to my For You feed that I realized Nara truly does live along us. “Very random,” he concludes.

Very random indeed! But here are Nara and Lucky getting Korean BBQ at local gem Woo Mee OK near Plano and Forest. They also visited Gyu-Kaku for all-you-can-eat Japanese barbecue. And here the two are enjoying a date night at Nobu beneath the Crescent, a video where she notes a recent move from California.

https://www.tiktok.com/@naraazizasmith/video/7315141438658940202?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7342584718166836767

After witnessing Keith Lee’s viral visit to Dallas, it’s cool to see Nara take her 3 million TikTok followers to quaint but beloved North Texas spots like Gyu-Kaku and Woo Mee OK — in addition to Nobu and NorthPark. The biggest feedback I hear from first-time Dallas visitors is that they have no idea what the city’s vibe would be. If Nara can help showcase even a few cool corners of the city (in between all the round-the-clock cooking), then I say welcome home, y’all.