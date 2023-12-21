Tina Knowles Honored in Houston’s Star-Packed Equal Opportunity Gala With City Leaders Galore

Mayor Sylvester Turner is congratulated by Tina Knowles-Lawson at the Houston Area Urban League 'Equal Opportunity Day' Gala at the Hilton Americas-Houston.

Tina Knowles-Lawson was the honored guest at the Houston Area Urban League 'Equal Opportunity Day' Gala at the Hilton Americas-Houston.

What: Houston Area Urban League “Equal Opportunity Gala”

Where: The Hilton Americas-Houston

PC Moment: The throng of more than 700 were already informed of the black-tie evening’s honorees — Judith Craven, the Reverend William Lawson, CenterPoint Energy and its CEO Dave Lesar. But in a surprise to the audience, and to outgoing Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, the mayor was included in the “Legacy of Leadership” roster of revered honorees. Each were noted for their influence in shaping the Houston community and embracing HAUL‘s mission of commitment to advancing equality and justice.

Honored guest on this evening was Galveston native (and mother of Beyoncé) Tina Knowles-Lawson, in from her home in Los Angeles where she is an active philanthropist, fashion designer and film producer.

“The Legacy of Leadership theme embodies the essence of our mission at the Houston Area Urban League,” HAUL executive vice president Eric Goodie says. “We honor the past, celebrate the present and pave the way for future leaders who will continue the legacy of advocating for equal opportunities and social justice.”

Among VIPs were Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Ruth Simmons, most recently the former president of Prairie View A&M, but also a past president of Smith College and Brown University.

The celebratory evening raised more than $650,000 in support of HAUL’s six key programs: the Center for Social Justice & Education, Education & Youth Development, the Entrepreneurship Center, Health & Wellness, Housing & Social Services, and Workforce Development and Training.

“We are immensely grateful for the support of our sponsors, partners and attendees whose dedication enables us to continue our vital work in the community,” HAUL president and CEO Judson W. Robinson III says. “Together, we reaffirm our commitment to creating a more equitable society where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”

KPRC Channel 2’s Keith Garvin served as emcee.