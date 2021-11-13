From Cade Cunningham to Kelvin Sampson — How Kyler Edwards’ Epic Basketball Life Gives Houston Final Four Follow Up Power

The full crowd and band is back for this University of Houston basketball season. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Kyler Edwards is going to be an integral part of this very different UH team. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Kelvin Sampson is still teaching, still pushing, still asking for more from his UH players. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Jamal Shead is an important guard for this very different UH team. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Jamal Shead is going to have to make plays for this Houston team. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Kelvin Sampson's only turned up his intensity in wake of the Final Four. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Marcus Sasser is one of the better guards in the country. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Fabian White Jr. is making the most of his second basketball life. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Kelvin Sampson may talk to Marcus Sasser more than any other player during most games. That's how crucial Sasser is. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Kelvin Sampson has one of the better coaching staffs in America. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Fabian White Jr. can bring it on the defensive end as well. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

University of Houston basketball players go over to the student section to thank their fans after every home game. Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Kyler Edwards used to be Cade Cunningham’s most talented teammate back when almost nobody knew who Cade Cunningham was. He scored 12 points in an epic overtime national championship game. He played for the coach who is the University of Texas’ $35 million bet to turn it into one of the nation’s most elite programs. And now he plays for the coach who’s already turned the University of Houston into one the country’s best programs to the Longhorns’ chagrin.

In some ways, Kyler Edwards is the Kevin Bacon of college basketball. Only, he’s much too young to get the reference.

What Edwards understands is how to make an impact on the basketball court in all sorts of ways. Just two games into his UH playing career, the Texas Tech transfer’s multi-dimensional game is already apparent.

“Just savviness,” Sampson says when I ask him about Edwards after Houston’s 79-46 annihilation of Rice. “Veteran. He’s fought in many battles. I’ve known Kyler since he was a junior in high school.”

Edwards did not choose Houston back then, but he did this offseason when Chris Beard, his coach at Texas Tech, went to Austin, and Edwards could have taken his talents almost anywhere. Including UT, LSU, Clemson and Florida, which all recruited him out of the transfer portal.

Now, his presence gives the UH a chance to make more noise in its Final Four follow up season than otherwise could be expected from a team that lost as much talent as the Cougars did. Logic suggests this could be a transition season for Houston. But Edwards — and fellow transfers Taze Moore and Josh Carlton — can help change that equation.

Edwards puts up 18 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in the demolition of Rice. His ability to fill up box scores in all sorts of ways should be even more valuable in the high impact games to come. Like Tuesday night’s showdown with ACC power Virginia, which is bringing Jay Bilas and Dan Shulman — ESPN’s No. 1 college basketball announcing team — to the Fertitta Center. Or the games against legit Final Four contender Alabama and a dangerous Oklahoma State team in December.

And eventually, the NCAA Tournament — and all that March Madness to come.

For Kyler Edwards knows big games. Much like Marcus Sasser, who scores 26 points in only 28 minutes on this Friday night and helps rip the heart out of Rice early. Edwards is used to playing with elite talent (he even played with No. 1 NBA Draft pick Cade Cunningham in high school, when Cunningham was a freshman and Edwards was the best player on the team) — and that’s part of what drew him to Houston.

“You can’t do it by yourself,” Edwards says. “It’s a team sport. So having those pieces besides me, with me, having their back, them having my back, it’s just fun going to war every game day.”

Kyler Edwards Goes to Sampson School

As long as super talent Tramon Mark is out with a shoulder injury, the 15th ranked and now 2-0 Cougars will not be the best version of themselves. But it’s up to Sasser, Edwards, Moore (who seems bothered by foul trouble and a minor hand injury against Rice after hitting the biggest shot in the season opener) and Jamal Shead to build backcourt chemistry while Mark heals.

Edwards is already proving to be a quick study. After shooting 3 for 14 in the season opener, he puts up a 7 for 14 clip against Rice while providing plenty of matchup troubles for the Owls on both ends.

Kyler Edwards is a double double threat for the Cougars. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Sampson’s long known what Kyler Edwards can do. UH scrimmaged against Texas Tech twice — high-intensity preseason battles that are largely waged in secret — and played the Red Raiders for real once (last year’s showdown in Fort Worth) during Edwards’ time at the school. More importantly, Kelvin Sampson is certain he knows some areas where he can still help Edwards improve.

That is the pitch — one backed up by Houston’s player development success under Sampson and his staff — that helped bring Edwards to Cullen Boulevard.

“Kyler could have went just about anywhere on a one year transfer,” Sampson says. “But his best basketball. . . he’s not where he needs to be right now. He’s gonna get better. I had a little exercise with him yesterday (post practice) to get him going a little bit. We’ll keep doing that.

“Because we need him to play at a high level. . . He’s somebody we need to play well to get to the level where our aspirations are.”

Sampson is pushing to bring a program that’s already proven to be Final Four worthy to an even higher level. It’s what drives this 66-year-old basketball lifer even if he does not often verbalize it in public. In Sampson’s mind, there can be no letup.

Against Rice there isn’t. This game is essentially over 10 minutes in. The upset-scheming Owls are blown off the court like an unsuspecting mobile home in a tornado. It starts 22-5 Houston on the way to 37-10 and 54-20. You could excuse Rice coach Scott Pera for maybe wishing he could call his old friend James Harden for reinforcements.

Rice will play at No. 5 Texas in December — and it’s hard to imagine Pera’s team having any more trouble with the Longhorns than they had with this UH team.

“It’s up there with any of them,” Pera says when I ask how this UH program compares to the other national programs Rice has played in the non-conference over the years. “The run — watching what they did last year, I’m pulling for them too. It’s not like Kelvin and I are going to go out in the back alley and get in a scrap here. I’m a fan. I have tremendous respect for him. . .

“They’re very, very good. You know what you get when you’re going to play them. You better tighten the shoelaces. You better pull the socks on extra tight. You better be ready for a 40 minute battle.”

Rice is hurt by the fact that Quincy Olivari, the best 3-point shooter in Conference USA, has a wrist injury that’s rendered him unable to shoot. No small inconvenience. But this Houston team is also just on a much higher plane.

Now, starting with this Virginia game Tuesday night, the Cougars will be punching at their own weight class. For Kyler Edwards, it’s just another big game. He knows a thing or two about them. He also likes the feeling of going into one with this UH group.

“Kyler (Edwards) could have went just about anywhere on a one year transfer. But his best basketball. . . he’s not where he needs to be right now. He’s gonna get better.” — Kelvin Sampson

“I just keep pushing the process every day to day,” Edwards says. “Just keep working. The confidence my teammates and coaches give me. It’s just good for a player to know the people behind you have your back.”

Kyler Edwards has had a lot of teammates over the years. He knows what it feels like to have found some good ones.