Standing Up For Houston’s Trees — Trees For Houston Tries to Protect the City’s Priceless Green Canopy

Trees For Houston 20_RootBall_Ginnie and Tim McConn and Susannah and Chris Watt, co-chairs_DOrtizPhoto_032422 (1) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
46_RootBall_Mark and Sarah Hartwell, Christine and Marc Laborde_DOrtizPhoto_032422 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
29_RootBall_John Kuykendall, Sonny Garza_DOrtizPhoto_032422 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
33_RootBall_Kenneth and Dana Katz, Laura Mayer, Barry Ward_DOrtizPhoto_032422 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
35_RootBall_Margaret and Dr. Jason Cooper_DOrtizPhoto_032422 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
142_RootBall_Molly Voorhees, Carolyn Dorros, Marina Christenson_DOrtizPhoto_032422 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
37_RootBall_Taylor and Dylan Jones_DOrtizPhoto_032422 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
85_RootBall_Kasey and Shelton Mitchell_DOrtizPhoto_032422 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
43_Brant Croucher, Elaine Balalgia Croucher_RootBall_DOrtizPhoto_032422 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
48_RootBall_Howard and Michelle Stone, Jill and Charlie Talisman__DOrtizPhoto_032422 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
26_RootBall_Joe and Cathy Cleary_DOrtizPhoto_032422 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
101_RootBall_Vicky Dominguez, Alicia Hartsfield, Sybil Starling, Caty Gleason_DOrtizPhoto_032422 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
64_RootBall_Paul and Kate Stouffer, Jeb and Lane Bowden_DOrtizPhoto_032422 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
68_RootBall_Christiane and Kris Stuart_DOrtizPhoto_032422 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
82_RootBall_Trey and Heather Laird, Pamela and Garret Lindsey_DOrtizPhoto_032422 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
91_RootBall_Anna Schaper, Ryan Dumais_DOrtizPhoto_032422 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
93_RootBall_Rachel Donnelly, Jan Mendenhall, Miriam Zatarain_DOrtizPhoto_032422 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
94_RootBall_Maritza Gonzales, Jackie Garcia, Vicky Luna_DOrtizPhoto_032422 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
01
18

Ginnie & Tim McConn, Susannah & Chris Watt, chairs of the Trees for Houston Root Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
18

Mark & Sarah Hartwell, Christine & Mark LaBorde at The Root Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
18

John Kuykendall & Sonny Garza attend The Root Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
18

Kenneth & Dana Katz, Laura Mayer, Barry Ward attend The Root Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
18

Margaret & Dr. Jason Cooper attend The Root Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
18

Molly Voorhees, Carolyn Dorros, Marina Christenson attend the Trees for Houston Root Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
18

Taylor & Dylan Jones at The Root Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
18

Kasey & Shelton Mitchell attend The Root Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
18

Brant Croucher & Elaine Balalgia Croucher at The Root Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
18

Howard & Michelle Stone, Jill & Charlie Talisman attend The Root Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
18

Joe & Cathy Cleary attend The Root Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
18

Vicky Dominguez, Alicia Hartsfield, Sybil Starling, Caty Gleason at The Root Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
18

Paul & Kate Stouffer, Jeb & Lane Bowden (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
18

Christiane & Kris Stuart (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
18

Trey & Heather Laird, Pamela & Garret Lindsey at The Root Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
18

Anna Schaper, Ryan Dumais (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
18

Rachel Donnelly, Jan Mendenhall, Miriam Zatarain attend The Root Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
18

Maritza Gonzales, Jackie Garcia, Vicky Luna at The Root Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Trees For Houston 20_RootBall_Ginnie and Tim McConn and Susannah and Chris Watt, co-chairs_DOrtizPhoto_032422 (1) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
46_RootBall_Mark and Sarah Hartwell, Christine and Marc Laborde_DOrtizPhoto_032422 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
29_RootBall_John Kuykendall, Sonny Garza_DOrtizPhoto_032422 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
33_RootBall_Kenneth and Dana Katz, Laura Mayer, Barry Ward_DOrtizPhoto_032422 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
35_RootBall_Margaret and Dr. Jason Cooper_DOrtizPhoto_032422 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
142_RootBall_Molly Voorhees, Carolyn Dorros, Marina Christenson_DOrtizPhoto_032422 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
37_RootBall_Taylor and Dylan Jones_DOrtizPhoto_032422 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
85_RootBall_Kasey and Shelton Mitchell_DOrtizPhoto_032422 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
43_Brant Croucher, Elaine Balalgia Croucher_RootBall_DOrtizPhoto_032422 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
48_RootBall_Howard and Michelle Stone, Jill and Charlie Talisman__DOrtizPhoto_032422 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
26_RootBall_Joe and Cathy Cleary_DOrtizPhoto_032422 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
101_RootBall_Vicky Dominguez, Alicia Hartsfield, Sybil Starling, Caty Gleason_DOrtizPhoto_032422 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
64_RootBall_Paul and Kate Stouffer, Jeb and Lane Bowden_DOrtizPhoto_032422 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
68_RootBall_Christiane and Kris Stuart_DOrtizPhoto_032422 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
82_RootBall_Trey and Heather Laird, Pamela and Garret Lindsey_DOrtizPhoto_032422 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
91_RootBall_Anna Schaper, Ryan Dumais_DOrtizPhoto_032422 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
93_RootBall_Rachel Donnelly, Jan Mendenhall, Miriam Zatarain_DOrtizPhoto_032422 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
94_RootBall_Maritza Gonzales, Jackie Garcia, Vicky Luna_DOrtizPhoto_032422 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Society / The Seen

Standing Up For Houston’s Trees — Trees For Houston Tries to Protect the City’s Priceless Green Canopy

Partying For a Cause With Serious Roots

BY // 03.28.22
photography Daniel Ortiz
Ginnie & Tim McConn, Susannah & Chris Watt, chairs of the Trees for Houston Root Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mark & Sarah Hartwell, Christine & Mark LaBorde at The Root Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
John Kuykendall & Sonny Garza attend The Root Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kenneth & Dana Katz, Laura Mayer, Barry Ward attend The Root Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Margaret & Dr. Jason Cooper attend The Root Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Molly Voorhees, Carolyn Dorros, Marina Christenson attend the Trees for Houston Root Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Taylor & Dylan Jones at The Root Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kasey & Shelton Mitchell attend The Root Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Brant Croucher & Elaine Balalgia Croucher at The Root Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Howard & Michelle Stone, Jill & Charlie Talisman attend The Root Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Joe & Cathy Cleary attend The Root Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Vicky Dominguez, Alicia Hartsfield, Sybil Starling, Caty Gleason at The Root Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Paul & Kate Stouffer, Jeb & Lane Bowden (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Christiane & Kris Stuart (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Trey & Heather Laird, Pamela & Garret Lindsey at The Root Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Anna Schaper, Ryan Dumais (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rachel Donnelly, Jan Mendenhall, Miriam Zatarain attend The Root Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Maritza Gonzales, Jackie Garcia, Vicky Luna at The Root Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
18

Ginnie & Tim McConn, Susannah & Chris Watt, chairs of the Trees for Houston Root Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
18

Mark & Sarah Hartwell, Christine & Mark LaBorde at The Root Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
18

John Kuykendall & Sonny Garza attend The Root Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

4
18

Kenneth & Dana Katz, Laura Mayer, Barry Ward attend The Root Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

5
18

Margaret & Dr. Jason Cooper attend The Root Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
18

Molly Voorhees, Carolyn Dorros, Marina Christenson attend the Trees for Houston Root Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

7
18

Taylor & Dylan Jones at The Root Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
18

Kasey & Shelton Mitchell attend The Root Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

9
18

Brant Croucher & Elaine Balalgia Croucher at The Root Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
18

Howard & Michelle Stone, Jill & Charlie Talisman attend The Root Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
18

Joe & Cathy Cleary attend The Root Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
18

Vicky Dominguez, Alicia Hartsfield, Sybil Starling, Caty Gleason at The Root Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
18

Paul & Kate Stouffer, Jeb & Lane Bowden (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
18

Christiane & Kris Stuart (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
18

Trey & Heather Laird, Pamela & Garret Lindsey at The Root Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
18

Anna Schaper, Ryan Dumais (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
18

Rachel Donnelly, Jan Mendenhall, Miriam Zatarain attend The Root Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
18

Maritza Gonzales, Jackie Garcia, Vicky Luna at The Root Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Fried chicken, biscuits and fine bourbons — what could be more Southern? The food and drink on this evening was a salute to the theme of Trees for Houston’s annual Root Ball, “A Night Under the Southern Oaks.”

Indeed, the lush forest of oaks and pines surrounding the private club on the edge of Memorial Park was a verdant reminder of how lovely and important Houston’s shade trees are. Thus, the goal of Trees for Houston to “plant, protect, promote” the city’s rich canopy. Since its founding, the nonprofit has planted more than 600,000 trees across the area.

Chris Watt — who chaired the fundraiser along with his wife Susannah, and Ginnie and Tim McConn — created an aptly themed cocktail called The Treeline. The key ingredient — Sazerac Rye came from the evening’s whiskey tasting sponsor Buffalo Trace Distillery.

For those willing to part with a few more dollars, the bourbon tasting featuring Blanton’s Single Barrel, Eagle Rare Bourbon and Buffalo Trace Bourbon. And for those wishing to take home a bottle or two, the whiskey pull, sponsored by Rockefeller Capital Management, offered more than 75 brands including high-end labels such as Eagles Rare Bourbon and Garrison Brothers.

More than 500 fans of trees and protectors of Houston’s beleaguered canopy gathered for the alfresco evening that raised $442,000, including $50,000 raised in the paddle appeal.

Once the decadent and irresistible pecan balls were served, Infinite Groove Band cranked up the energy as guests continued sipping and socializing in the perfect night air.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Bering's Products
  • Bering's Products
  • Bering's Products
  • Bering's Products
  • Bering's Products
  • Bering's Products
  • Bering's Products
  • Bering's Products
  • Bering's Products
  • Bering's Products

PC Seen: Lynn and Winfield Campbell, Isabel and Danny David, Barbara and Pat McCelvey, Carol and Tommy Moore, Maritza and Manuel Gonzalez, Molly Voorhees, Carolyn Dorros, Lauren and Manish Shah, Ed Wolff, Sarah and Mark Hartwell, Bill King, Alice and Jason Sexton, Sonny Garza and John Kuykendall, Dana and Kenneth Katz, and Trees for Houston executive director Barry Ward.

HP Village

Featured Properties

Swipe
1025 S Shepherd Dr #301
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

1025 S Shepherd Dr #301
Houston, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Ron Brown
This property is listed by: Ron Brown (713) 305-5548 Email Realtor
1025 S Shepherd Dr #301
11219 Claymore Rd
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11219 Claymore Rd
Piney Point Village, TX

$4,995,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11219 Claymore Rd
2148 Chilton
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2148 Chilton
Houston, TX

$5,650,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2148 Chilton
1011 E 26th St
Heights
FOR SALE

1011 E 26th St
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
1011 E 26th St
3757 Farber
Southside Place
FOR SALE

3757 Farber
Southside Place, TX

$5,299,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239 Email Realtor
3757 Farber
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X