Standing Up For Houston’s Trees — Trees For Houston Tries to Protect the City’s Priceless Green Canopy

Fried chicken, biscuits and fine bourbons — what could be more Southern? The food and drink on this evening was a salute to the theme of Trees for Houston’s annual Root Ball, “A Night Under the Southern Oaks.”

Indeed, the lush forest of oaks and pines surrounding the private club on the edge of Memorial Park was a verdant reminder of how lovely and important Houston’s shade trees are. Thus, the goal of Trees for Houston to “plant, protect, promote” the city’s rich canopy. Since its founding, the nonprofit has planted more than 600,000 trees across the area.

Chris Watt — who chaired the fundraiser along with his wife Susannah, and Ginnie and Tim McConn — created an aptly themed cocktail called The Treeline. The key ingredient — Sazerac Rye came from the evening’s whiskey tasting sponsor Buffalo Trace Distillery.

For those willing to part with a few more dollars, the bourbon tasting featuring Blanton’s Single Barrel, Eagle Rare Bourbon and Buffalo Trace Bourbon. And for those wishing to take home a bottle or two, the whiskey pull, sponsored by Rockefeller Capital Management, offered more than 75 brands including high-end labels such as Eagles Rare Bourbon and Garrison Brothers.

More than 500 fans of trees and protectors of Houston’s beleaguered canopy gathered for the alfresco evening that raised $442,000, including $50,000 raised in the paddle appeal.

Once the decadent and irresistible pecan balls were served, Infinite Groove Band cranked up the energy as guests continued sipping and socializing in the perfect night air.

PC Seen: Lynn and Winfield Campbell, Isabel and Danny David, Barbara and Pat McCelvey, Carol and Tommy Moore, Maritza and Manuel Gonzalez, Molly Voorhees, Carolyn Dorros, Lauren and Manish Shah, Ed Wolff, Sarah and Mark Hartwell, Bill King, Alice and Jason Sexton, Sonny Garza and John Kuykendall, Dana and Kenneth Katz, and Trees for Houston executive director Barry Ward.