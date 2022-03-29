Country Music Songwriters For George Strait, Garth Brooks Steal the Show in Houston
Making Sweet Music For Avondale HouseBY Shelby Hodge // 03.29.22
Country music entertainers Brice Long, Brandon Bostic, Marla Cannon-Goodman and Phillip White at the Avondale Houses embracing autism evening, Hear our Voices at the River Oaks Country Club. .(Dave Rossman photo)
Avondale House dinner honorees Amy Pierce and Dr. Peter Hotez (Dave Rossman photo)
Avondale House 'Hear Our Voices' chairs Christian & Ashley Nelly(Dave Rossman photo)
Greggory Burk & Lucian Bukowski at the Avondale House dinner (Dave Rossman photo)
Ann and Greg Hill at the Avondale House dinner (Dave Rossman photo)
Bob Bowman & Leisa Holland-Nelson at the Avondale House dinner (Dave Rossman photo)
Emcee Kaitlyn Monte, Steve Vetrano at the Avondale House dinner Dave Rossman photo)
Noel & Kojo Mensah at the Avondale House dinner (Dave Rossman photo)
Chris & Jennifer Parr at the Avondale House dinner (Dave Rossman photo)
Jordana & Ken Fatur at the Avondale House dinner (Dave Rossman photo)
Kelly & Randy Willbanks at the Avondale House dinner (Dave Rossman photo)
Tenley Wolff, Ed Wolff at the Avondale House dinner (Dave Rossman photo)
Jackie & Michael Koenig at the Avondale House dinner (Dave Rossman photo)
What: Avondale House “Hear Our Voices, Embracing Autism Evening”
Where: River Oaks Country Club
PC Moment: Singer/songwriters Phillip White, Brice Long and Marla Cannon-Goodman jetted in from home base in Nashville to entertain with songs that they had written for the likes of Garth Brooks, George Strait, Chris Stapleton, Hank Williams Jr, Randy Houser, Josh Turner and Reba McEntire. They intertwined their songs with the stories behind them.
It was a bright conclusion to the evening that raised $185,000 for Avondale House, which provides individuals with autism the resources, education and training to develop to their fullest potential.
“Tonight, as we celebrate our work and honor a few individuals who also work to support those with autism,” Avondale House CEO Steve Vetrano said, “it is our hope that more people will be moved to join us as a partner in the important and meaningful work that Avondale House does to support individuals with autism and their families who love them.”
The evening honored Dr. Peter Hotez, dean for the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, as Medical honoree and Amy Pierce, as Community Advocate honoree., which earned rounds and rounds of applause. Kaitlin Monte of Fox 26 served as glamorous emcee.
PC Seen: Greggory Burk and Lucian Bukowski, Ann Turnbach and Dr. Steve Ullrich, Meena Wadhwa and Scott Parazynski, Leisa Holland-Nelson and Bob Bowman, Leslie and Todd Mogil, Lulu and David DeAnda, Jordana Paker Fatur and Ken Fatur, and Chereese Johnson, and Laurie Argo.