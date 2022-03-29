Country Music Songwriters For George Strait, Garth Brooks Steal the Show in Houston

Country music entertainers Brice Long, Brandon Bostic, Marla Cannon-Goodman and Phillip White at the Avondale Houses embracing autism evening, Hear our Voices at the River Oaks Country Club. .(Dave Rossman photo)

What: Avondale House “Hear Our Voices, Embracing Autism Evening”

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC Moment: Singer/songwriters Phillip White, Brice Long and Marla Cannon-Goodman jetted in from home base in Nashville to entertain with songs that they had written for the likes of Garth Brooks, George Strait, Chris Stapleton, Hank Williams Jr, Randy Houser, Josh Turner and Reba McEntire. They intertwined their songs with the stories behind them.

It was a bright conclusion to the evening that raised $185,000 for Avondale House, which provides individuals with autism the resources, education and training to develop to their fullest potential.

“Tonight, as we celebrate our work and honor a few individuals who also work to support those with autism,” Avondale House CEO Steve Vetrano said, “it is our hope that more people will be moved to join us as a partner in the important and meaningful work that Avondale House does to support individuals with autism and their families who love them.”

The evening honored Dr. Peter Hotez, dean for the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, as Medical honoree and Amy Pierce, as Community Advocate honoree., which earned rounds and rounds of applause. Kaitlin Monte of Fox 26 served as glamorous emcee.

PC Seen: Greggory Burk and Lucian Bukowski, Ann Turnbach and Dr. Steve Ullrich, Meena Wadhwa and Scott Parazynski, Leisa Holland-Nelson and Bob Bowman, Leslie and Todd Mogil, Lulu and David DeAnda, Jordana Paker Fatur and Ken Fatur, and Chereese Johnson, and Laurie Argo.