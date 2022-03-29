Headline
Headline
Headline
Headline
Headline
Headline
Headline
Headline
Headline
Headline
Headline
Headline
Headline
01
13

Country music entertainers Brice Long, Brandon Bostic, Marla Cannon-Goodman and Phillip White at the Avondale Houses embracing autism evening, Hear our Voices at the River Oaks Country Club. .(Dave Rossman photo)

02
13

Avondale House dinner honorees Amy Pierce and Dr. Peter Hotez (Dave Rossman photo)

03
13

Avondale House 'Hear Our Voices' chairs Christian & Ashley Nelly(Dave Rossman photo)

04
13

Greggory Burk & Lucian Bukowski at the Avondale House dinner (Dave Rossman photo)

05
13

Ann and Greg Hill at the Avondale House dinner (Dave Rossman photo)

06
13

Bob Bowman & Leisa Holland-Nelson at the Avondale House dinner (Dave Rossman photo)

07
13

Emcee Kaitlyn Monte, Steve Vetrano at the Avondale House dinner Dave Rossman photo)

08
13

Noel & Kojo Mensah at the Avondale House dinner (Dave Rossman photo)

09
13

Chris & Jennifer Parr at the Avondale House dinner (Dave Rossman photo)

10
13

Jordana & Ken Fatur at the Avondale House dinner (Dave Rossman photo)

11
13

Kelly & Randy Willbanks at the Avondale House dinner (Dave Rossman photo)

12
13

Tenley Wolff, Ed Wolff at the Avondale House dinner (Dave Rossman photo)

13
13

Jackie & Michael Koenig at the Avondale House dinner (Dave Rossman photo)

Headline
Headline
Headline
Headline
Headline
Headline
Headline
Headline
Headline
Headline
Headline
Headline
Headline
Society / The Seen

Country Music Songwriters For George Strait, Garth Brooks Steal the Show in Houston

Making Sweet Music For Avondale House

BY // 03.29.22
Country music entertainers Brice Long, Brandon Bostic, Marla Cannon-Goodman and Phillip White at the Avondale Houses embracing autism evening, Hear our Voices at the River Oaks Country Club. .(Dave Rossman photo)
Avondale House dinner honorees Amy Pierce and Dr. Peter Hotez (Dave Rossman photo)
Avondale House 'Hear Our Voices' chairs Christian & Ashley Nelly(Dave Rossman photo)
Greggory Burk & Lucian Bukowski at the Avondale House dinner (Dave Rossman photo)
Ann and Greg Hill at the Avondale House dinner (Dave Rossman photo)
Bob Bowman & Leisa Holland-Nelson at the Avondale House dinner (Dave Rossman photo)
Emcee Kaitlyn Monte, Steve Vetrano at the Avondale House dinner Dave Rossman photo)
Noel & Kojo Mensah at the Avondale House dinner (Dave Rossman photo)
Chris & Jennifer Parr at the Avondale House dinner (Dave Rossman photo)
Jordana & Ken Fatur at the Avondale House dinner (Dave Rossman photo)
Kelly & Randy Willbanks at the Avondale House dinner (Dave Rossman photo)
Tenley Wolff, Ed Wolff at the Avondale House dinner (Dave Rossman photo)
Jackie & Michael Koenig at the Avondale House dinner (Dave Rossman photo)
1
13

Country music entertainers Brice Long, Brandon Bostic, Marla Cannon-Goodman and Phillip White at the Avondale Houses embracing autism evening, Hear our Voices at the River Oaks Country Club. .(Dave Rossman photo)

2
13

Avondale House dinner honorees Amy Pierce and Dr. Peter Hotez (Dave Rossman photo)

3
13

Avondale House 'Hear Our Voices' chairs Christian & Ashley Nelly(Dave Rossman photo)

4
13

Greggory Burk & Lucian Bukowski at the Avondale House dinner (Dave Rossman photo)

5
13

Ann and Greg Hill at the Avondale House dinner (Dave Rossman photo)

6
13

Bob Bowman & Leisa Holland-Nelson at the Avondale House dinner (Dave Rossman photo)

7
13

Emcee Kaitlyn Monte, Steve Vetrano at the Avondale House dinner Dave Rossman photo)

8
13

Noel & Kojo Mensah at the Avondale House dinner (Dave Rossman photo)

9
13

Chris & Jennifer Parr at the Avondale House dinner (Dave Rossman photo)

10
13

Jordana & Ken Fatur at the Avondale House dinner (Dave Rossman photo)

11
13

Kelly & Randy Willbanks at the Avondale House dinner (Dave Rossman photo)

12
13

Tenley Wolff, Ed Wolff at the Avondale House dinner (Dave Rossman photo)

13
13

Jackie & Michael Koenig at the Avondale House dinner (Dave Rossman photo)

What: Avondale House “Hear Our Voices, Embracing Autism Evening”

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC Moment: Singer/songwriters Phillip White, Brice Long and Marla Cannon-Goodman jetted in from home base in Nashville to entertain with songs that they had written for the likes of Garth Brooks, George Strait, Chris Stapleton, Hank Williams Jr, Randy Houser, Josh Turner and Reba McEntire. They intertwined their songs with the stories behind them.

It was a bright conclusion to the evening that raised $185,000 for Avondale House, which provides individuals with autism the resources, education and training to develop to their fullest potential.

“Tonight, as we celebrate our work and honor a few individuals who also work to support those with autism,” Avondale House CEO Steve Vetrano said, “it is our hope that more people will be moved to join us as a partner in the important and meaningful work that Avondale House does to support individuals with autism and their families who love them.”

The evening honored Dr. Peter Hotez, dean for the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, as Medical honoree and Amy Pierce, as Community Advocate honoree., which earned rounds and rounds of applause. Kaitlin Monte of Fox 26 served as glamorous emcee.

SHOP

Swipe
  • MGM - Houston
  • MGM - Houston
  • MGM - Houston
  • MGM - Houston
  • MGM - Houston
  • MGM - Houston
  • MGM - Houston
  • MGM - Houston
  • MGM - Houston
  • MGM - Houston
  • MGM - Houston

PC Seen: Greggory Burk and Lucian Bukowski, Ann Turnbach and Dr. Steve Ullrich, Meena Wadhwa and Scott Parazynski, Leisa Holland-Nelson and Bob Bowman, Leslie and Todd Mogil, Lulu and David DeAnda, Jordana Paker Fatur and Ken Fatur, and Chereese Johnson, and Laurie Argo.

Headline
Headline
Headline
Headline
Headline
Headline
Headline
Headline
Headline
Headline
Headline
Headline
Headline
HP Village

Featured Properties

Swipe
4912 Gibson Street
Rice Military | Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

4912 Gibson Street
Houston, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Hedley Karpas
This property is listed by: Hedley Karpas (713) 444-5721 Email Realtor
4912 Gibson Street
107 Sunset Drive
Friendswood | Bay Area
FOR SALE

107 Sunset Drive
Friendswood, TX

$3,490,000 Learn More about this property
Patricia Savage
This property is listed by: Patricia Savage (713) 503-4222 Email Realtor
107 Sunset Drive
200 E Cowan Drive
Crestwood
FOR SALE

200 E Cowan Drive
Houston, TX

$3,950,000 Learn More about this property
Jason Lee Villarreal
This property is listed by: Jason Lee Villarreal (281) 871-9127 Email Realtor
200 E Cowan Drive
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X