$9 Million Mission to Bolster Houston’s Trees Gets a Boost From the Root Ball

Mark and Debbie Gregg, Rudeina Baasiri and Idris Gharbaoui (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honoree David R. Graham (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Joe and Cathy Cleary (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Courtney Meadows, Chuck Moran, Colleen Fiega, Tristan Babin _ Phillips 66 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kyle and John Kirksey (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Myrna Gabbay, Carla Muñoz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jeff and Randi Koenig, Erin and Andrew Dickerman (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Nick Swyka, Shannon Swyka (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Shelton Mitchell, Kasey Mitchell (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jonathan and Bobbi Worbington, Vivien and Scott Caven (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tim and Ginnie McConn (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jessica St. Rose and Brett Clanton (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Joe and Paige Peak, Christine and Marc Laborde (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Melissa Tuckerman, Capera Norinsky (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lisa Helfman, Barry Ward, Sallie Alcorn (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Meg and Andrew Duca (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Oliver Tuckerman, Daniel Arnoldy, Greg Highberger (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mark & Debbie Gregg, Rudeina Baasiri & Idris Gharbaoui at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Honoree David R. Graham at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Joe & Cathy Cleary at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Courtney Meadows, Chuck Moran, Colleen Fiega, Tristan Babin at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

John & Kyle Kirksey at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Myrna Gabbay, Carla Muñoz at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jeff & Randi Koenig, Erin & Andrew Dickerman at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Shannon & Nick Swyka at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Shelton & Kasey Mitchell at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jonathan & Bobbi Worbington, Vivien & Scott Caven at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Tim & Ginnie McConn at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jessica St. Rose & Brett Clinton at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Joe & Paige Peak, Christine & Marc Laborde at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Melissa Tuckerman, Capera Norinsky at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lisa Helfman, Barry Ward, Sallie Alcorn at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Andrew & Mag Duca at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Oliver Tuckerman, Daniel Arnoldy, Greg Highberger at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Society / Featured Parties

$9 Million Mission to Bolster Houston’s Trees Gets a Boost From the Root Ball

70,000 Plus New Trees to be Planted

BY // 04.08.23
photography Daniel Ortiz
Mark & Debbie Gregg, Rudeina Baasiri & Idris Gharbaoui at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honoree David R. Graham at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Joe & Cathy Cleary at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Courtney Meadows, Chuck Moran, Colleen Fiega, Tristan Babin at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
John & Kyle Kirksey at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Myrna Gabbay, Carla Muñoz at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jeff & Randi Koenig, Erin & Andrew Dickerman at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Shannon & Nick Swyka at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Shelton & Kasey Mitchell at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jonathan & Bobbi Worbington, Vivien & Scott Caven at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tim & Ginnie McConn at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jessica St. Rose & Brett Clinton at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Joe & Paige Peak, Christine & Marc Laborde at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Melissa Tuckerman, Capera Norinsky at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lisa Helfman, Barry Ward, Sallie Alcorn at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Andrew & Mag Duca at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Oliver Tuckerman, Daniel Arnoldy, Greg Highberger at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mark & Debbie Gregg, Rudeina Baasiri & Idris Gharbaoui at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Honoree David R. Graham at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Joe & Cathy Cleary at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Courtney Meadows, Chuck Moran, Colleen Fiega, Tristan Babin at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

John & Kyle Kirksey at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Myrna Gabbay, Carla Muñoz at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jeff & Randi Koenig, Erin & Andrew Dickerman at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Shannon & Nick Swyka at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Shelton & Kasey Mitchell at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jonathan & Bobbi Worbington, Vivien & Scott Caven at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Tim & Ginnie McConn at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jessica St. Rose & Brett Clinton at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Joe & Paige Peak, Christine & Marc Laborde at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Melissa Tuckerman, Capera Norinsky at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lisa Helfman, Barry Ward, Sallie Alcorn at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Andrew & Mag Duca at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Oliver Tuckerman, Daniel Arnoldy, Greg Highberger at the Trees for Houston 'Root Ball' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: Trees for Houston “Root Ball”

Where: A private club near Memorial Park

PC Moment: Four decades and 800,000 trees later, Trees for Houston earned a joyous celebration that raised $520,000 to further the nonprofit’s mission of keeping the Greater Houston area green by planting, protecting and promoting trees.

Not only was the 40th anniversary celebrated but also completion of the $9 million capital campaign earmarked for the Kinder Campus, Trees For Houston’s new headquarters which includes the Kyle and John Kirksey Center, Chevron Tree Farm and Bauer Education Center. The funds are also directed to increase the annual tree planting and distribution numbers to an amazing 70,000 plus trees.

An inspiring video presentation on the efforts of Trees for Houston was followed by an appeal that pumped up proceeds an additional $40,000.

Honoree David R. Graham at the Trees for Houston ‘Root Ball’ (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The 29th annual “Root Ball,” presented by Phillips 66, was a joyous celebration chaired by Rudeina Baasiri and Debbie Gregg and attended by more than 425 tree-loving Houstonians. The evening honored longtime board member David R. Graham. More than 30 board members were in the partying throng.

The soirée took place in a series of connected, open-air party tents that flanked the private club’s swimming pool. The forested surroundings, many of the trees up-lighted, provided the perfect backdrop for a Trees for Houston event. Decor by Swift + Company. Once dinner and the fundraising had concluded, the Tin Man band cranked up the dance tunes.

PC Seen: Trees for Houston executive director Barry Ward, Mark Gregg, Idris Gharbaoui, JoAnne Graham, Cathy and Joe Cleary, Kyle and John Kirksey, Lynn and WinCampbell, Ginnie and Tom McConn, Martha and John Britton, Christine and Mark Laborde, Claire and Joe Greenberg, Melissa and Oliver Tuckerman, Lisa Helfman, Laura and Andrew McCullough, city council members Sallie Alcorn and Amy Peck, Trees for Houston development director of major gifts Randi Koenig, and Trees for Houston development director events and stewardship Abby Clark.

