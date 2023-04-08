$9 Million Mission to Bolster Houston’s Trees Gets a Boost From the Root Ball

What: Trees for Houston “Root Ball”

Where: A private club near Memorial Park

PC Moment: Four decades and 800,000 trees later, Trees for Houston earned a joyous celebration that raised $520,000 to further the nonprofit’s mission of keeping the Greater Houston area green by planting, protecting and promoting trees.

Not only was the 40th anniversary celebrated but also completion of the $9 million capital campaign earmarked for the Kinder Campus, Trees For Houston’s new headquarters which includes the Kyle and John Kirksey Center, Chevron Tree Farm and Bauer Education Center. The funds are also directed to increase the annual tree planting and distribution numbers to an amazing 70,000 plus trees.

An inspiring video presentation on the efforts of Trees for Houston was followed by an appeal that pumped up proceeds an additional $40,000.

The 29th annual “Root Ball,” presented by Phillips 66, was a joyous celebration chaired by Rudeina Baasiri and Debbie Gregg and attended by more than 425 tree-loving Houstonians. The evening honored longtime board member David R. Graham. More than 30 board members were in the partying throng.

The soirée took place in a series of connected, open-air party tents that flanked the private club’s swimming pool. The forested surroundings, many of the trees up-lighted, provided the perfect backdrop for a Trees for Houston event. Decor by Swift + Company. Once dinner and the fundraising had concluded, the Tin Man band cranked up the dance tunes.

PC Seen: Trees for Houston executive director Barry Ward, Mark Gregg, Idris Gharbaoui, JoAnne Graham, Cathy and Joe Cleary, Kyle and John Kirksey, Lynn and WinCampbell, Ginnie and Tom McConn, Martha and John Britton, Christine and Mark Laborde, Claire and Joe Greenberg, Melissa and Oliver Tuckerman, Lisa Helfman, Laura and Andrew McCullough, city council members Sallie Alcorn and Amy Peck, Trees for Houston development director of major gifts Randi Koenig, and Trees for Houston development director events and stewardship Abby Clark.