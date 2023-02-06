Culture / Entertainment

The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Death Cab for Cutie, Harlem Globetrotters, and a ‘Roman Candle’ Screening

Plus, Valentine's Day Date Ideas

02.06.23
Death Cab for Cutie

Death Cab for Cutie performs at The Factory in Deep Ellum this weekend.

This weekend in Dallas, the Super Bowl takes place on Sunday and Valentine’s Day festivities kick off. We have guides for both Super Bowl watch parties/dining and unique V-Day date ideas and dinners, but we’ve also rounded up a few more events if you’re not into either of those.

Death Cab for Cutie

This Saturday night at 8 pm, alternative rock band Death Cab for Cutie is performing at The Factory in Deep Ellum on their Asphalt Meadows Tour. Led by Ben Gibbard, the band is known for hits like “Soul Meets Body,” “Here to Forever,” and “I Will Follow You Into the Dark.” Find tickets here.

 

Catch the Harlem Globetrotters as they perform their jaw-dropping stunts this weekend.

Harlem Globetrotters

Don’t miss the Harlem Globetrotters’ stop at the American Airlines Center this Saturday night at 7:30 pm. The iconic exhibition basketball team will perform a show of jaw-dropping stunts and comedy for one night only in Dallas. Buy tickets here.

 

Roman Holiday
“Roman Holiday” is showing at Majestic Theatre just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Roman Holiday Film Screening at Majestic Theatre

Catch a screening of Roman Holiday this Saturday at 7:30 pm at Majestic Theatre. The 1953 film starring Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck tells the story of a European princess after she takes off for a night in Rome alone. She falls asleep on a park bench and is found by reporter Joe Bradley and the adventure begins. Find tickets here.

Head to downtown McKinney this Saturday for a Valentine’s Chocolate and Wine Walk. (Courtesy)

Valentine’s Chocolate & Wine Walk in Downtown McKinney

On Saturday from noon to 6 pm, head to downtown McKinney for the Valentine’s Chocolate and Wine Walk. Bring your best friend or S.O. for an afternoon of drinking wine from Lone Star Wine Cellars, eating chocolate, and shopping. Each ticket comes with a souvenir glass, 12 fine wines, and chocolate samples.

 

Lakewood Brewing
Lakewood Brewing is a fun place to have a beer. (Courtesy)

Girl Scout Cookie Flights at Lakewood Brewing

Drop by Garland’s Lakewood Brewing Co. from 11 am to 9 pm for a special Girl Scout Cookie and Beer Pairing. Enjoy four Lakewood pours (including the delicious Temptress) paired with four kinds of Girl Scout Cookies. The Girl Scouts will even be on site from noon to 4 pm so you can purchase cookies to take home with you. Come early as the special flights will be sold until they run out.

