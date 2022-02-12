Michael and Caroline Hobby (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
A Thousand Horses' Michael Hobby and wife Caroline at the Turn It Gold gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Caroline, Mike, Angela, and Charlie Dina at the Turn It Gold gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Fritz Fowler at the Mardi Gras Texas Style Turn It Gold gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Melanie Saunders, Laura Werner, Holly Brannon, Katie Bahrami, and Sarah Heinecke at the Turn It Gold gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Bernie and Greg Bailey at the Turn It Gold gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Kim & Eddie Perdomo at the Turn It Gold Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Grace, Lance, Holly, and Kyle Mosby at the Turn It Gold gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Katherine Gring, LaJeana Hardig, Michelle Payne, Angela Dina, Joslyn Paris, and Jeannette Muecke at the Turn It Gold Gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Owen & Angela Daniels, Patty & Sam Bowen at the Turn It Gold gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Seth Small, Payton Jackson at the Turn It Gold gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Shae Groom, Angela Dina, Daria Britton, Michelle Alozie at the Turn It Gold gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Travis Berg, Jason Schultz at the Turn It Gold Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Ashley, Brett, Michelle, Brian, and Lauren Payne at the Turn It Gold gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Performance speed painting artist Ange Hillz at the Turn It Gold gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Society / Featured Parties

Mardi Gras Comes to Houston With a Touch of Gold — and Plenty of Texas Attitude

A $600,000 Night With a Powerful Mission Behind It

BY // 02.11.22
photography Priscilla Dickson
A Thousand Horses' Michael Hobby and wife Caroline at the Turn It Gold gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Caroline, Mike, Angela, and Charlie Dina at the Turn It Gold gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Fritz Fowler at the Mardi Gras Texas Style Turn It Gold gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Melanie Saunders, Laura Werner, Holly Brannon, Katie Bahrami, and Sarah Heinecke at the Turn It Gold gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Bernie and Greg Bailey at the Turn It Gold gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kim & Eddie Perdomo at the Turn It Gold Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Grace, Lance, Holly, and Kyle Mosby at the Turn It Gold gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Katherine Gring, LaJeana Hardig, Michelle Payne, Angela Dina, Joslyn Paris, and Jeannette Muecke at the Turn It Gold Gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Owen & Angela Daniels, Patty & Sam Bowen at the Turn It Gold gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Seth Small, Payton Jackson at the Turn It Gold gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Shae Groom, Angela Dina, Daria Britton, Michelle Alozie at the Turn It Gold gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Travis Berg, Jason Schultz at the Turn It Gold Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Ashley, Brett, Michelle, Brian, and Lauren Payne at the Turn It Gold gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Performance speed painting artist Ange Hillz at the Turn It Gold gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
A Thousand Horses' Michael Hobby and wife Caroline at the Turn It Gold gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Caroline, Mike, Angela, and Charlie Dina at the Turn It Gold gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Fritz Fowler at the Mardi Gras Texas Style Turn It Gold gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Melanie Saunders, Laura Werner, Holly Brannon, Katie Bahrami, and Sarah Heinecke at the Turn It Gold gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Bernie and Greg Bailey at the Turn It Gold gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Kim & Eddie Perdomo at the Turn It Gold Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Grace, Lance, Holly, and Kyle Mosby at the Turn It Gold gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Katherine Gring, LaJeana Hardig, Michelle Payne, Angela Dina, Joslyn Paris, and Jeannette Muecke at the Turn It Gold Gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Owen & Angela Daniels, Patty & Sam Bowen at the Turn It Gold gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Seth Small, Payton Jackson at the Turn It Gold gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Shae Groom, Angela Dina, Daria Britton, Michelle Alozie at the Turn It Gold gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Travis Berg, Jason Schultz at the Turn It Gold Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Ashley, Brett, Michelle, Brian, and Lauren Payne at the Turn It Gold gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

What: Turn It Gold’s Mardi Gras Texas Style gala

Where: The Royal Sonesta

PC Moment: It was a colorful combination of Mardi Gras beads, cowboy boots and Western hats when this lively group combined Texas and Louisiana vibes. With co-chairs Joslyn Paris, Jeannette Muecke, LaJeana Hardig and Katherine Gring at the helm, the evening raised more than $600,000 for the cause.

When Angela and Mike Dina formed Turn It Gold in 2013, their goal was to increase funding for childhood cancer research and unite families and communities affected by childhood cancer. The move was in response to their 4-year-old son’s diagnosis with stage 4 neuroblastoma. With a 50 percent chance of survival, Charlie Dina survived and inspired the nonprofit’s “Be Brave. Be Bold. Turn it to Gold,” mantra. The entire Dina family was in attendance including Charlie’s sister, Caroline.

Michael and Caroline Hobby (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Michael & Caroline Hobby at the Turn It Gold gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

KTRK Channel 13 sports director Greg Bailey served as emcee of the evening that included awards presentations, a seated dinner, performance speed painting by Ange Hilz and dancing to the sounds of the Jordan Kahn Orchestra.

The Bravery Award was presented by Nashville-based Caroline and Michael Hobby, lead singer for A Thousand Horses, and Texas A&M University kicker Seth Small to Grace Mosby and Peyton Jackson for their courageous battles with cancer. The family of Jake Hickford received the Brave Life Award honoring his hard-fought battle with neuroblastoma.

PC Seen: Daria Britton of the A&M soccer team; Shae Groom and Michelle Alozie of the Houston Dash; Lance, Holly and Kyle Mosby; Angela and Owen Daniels (the former Houston Texans tight end); Rachel Small, Patty and Sam Bowen, Michelle and Brian Payne; Fitz Fowler; Travis Berg; Jason Schultz; Kim and Eddie Perdomo; and Ashley, Brett, Michelle, Brian and Lauren Payne.

