Mardi Gras Comes to Houston With a Touch of Gold — and Plenty of Texas Attitude
A $600,000 Night With a Powerful Mission Behind ItBY Shelby Hodge // 02.11.22
What: Turn It Gold’s Mardi Gras Texas Style gala
Where: The Royal Sonesta
PC Moment: It was a colorful combination of Mardi Gras beads, cowboy boots and Western hats when this lively group combined Texas and Louisiana vibes. With co-chairs Joslyn Paris, Jeannette Muecke, LaJeana Hardig and Katherine Gring at the helm, the evening raised more than $600,000 for the cause.
When Angela and Mike Dina formed Turn It Gold in 2013, their goal was to increase funding for childhood cancer research and unite families and communities affected by childhood cancer. The move was in response to their 4-year-old son’s diagnosis with stage 4 neuroblastoma. With a 50 percent chance of survival, Charlie Dina survived and inspired the nonprofit’s “Be Brave. Be Bold. Turn it to Gold,” mantra. The entire Dina family was in attendance including Charlie’s sister, Caroline.
KTRK Channel 13 sports director Greg Bailey served as emcee of the evening that included awards presentations, a seated dinner, performance speed painting by Ange Hilz and dancing to the sounds of the Jordan Kahn Orchestra.
The Bravery Award was presented by Nashville-based Caroline and Michael Hobby, lead singer for A Thousand Horses, and Texas A&M University kicker Seth Small to Grace Mosby and Peyton Jackson for their courageous battles with cancer. The family of Jake Hickford received the Brave Life Award honoring his hard-fought battle with neuroblastoma.
PC Seen: Daria Britton of the A&M soccer team; Shae Groom and Michelle Alozie of the Houston Dash; Lance, Holly and Kyle Mosby; Angela and Owen Daniels (the former Houston Texans tight end); Rachel Small, Patty and Sam Bowen, Michelle and Brian Payne; Fitz Fowler; Travis Berg; Jason Schultz; Kim and Eddie Perdomo; and Ashley, Brett, Michelle, Brian and Lauren Payne.