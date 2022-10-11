Founder of Storied Houston Fundraiser Fights Back Tears of Gratitude — Una Notte Italia Keeps It Beyond Glamorous

Zadok Master Jewelers hosts the Una Notte in Italia dinner for top sponsors and wives of men on the catwalk. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Una Notte in Italia founder and honorary chair Debbie Festari had to stop and take a deep breath as she fought back tears in thanking those who have contributed to the success of the annual charitable fundraiser. This year was her swan song and that of the event, which has raised funds for children’s charities for more than three decades. The occasion for her gratitude was the annual luncheon, held at Zadok Master Jewelers, that precedes the men’s fashion show extravaganza. The 40 women attending were spouses of the men who will hit the catwalk and top sponsors.

Helene Zadok and her daughters-in-law Amy and Lisa hosted the affair that began with a champagne reception in Zadok’s swank Nina Magon Lounge and moved on to a seated luncheon at a one-mile-long table. In a nod to the Italian theme of the fundraiser, Tony Gutierrez of Monarch Hospitality provided a lavish three-course Italian-flavored feast.

Talk among the ladies ran from salmon fishing in Washington state to Valentino fashions to the Houston Astros’ World Series chances to Round Top and, of course, jewelry. As is tradition, this was a va-va-voom flock of jewelry-loving swans, dressed to the nines.

Of special note on this day were the mother daughter jewelry designing duo of Lisa Frankel and Danielle Nemiroff, the creative forces behind their Phillips House collection. In from home base in Miami, the designers shared insights on and the emotional inspirations for their feminine, approachable collection.

Special guest was Devika Kornbacher, attorney and Children at Risk board chair, who added a meaningful note to the event by briefly addressing the gathering on the importance of the nonprofit’s work across the board and in particular fighting the sex trafficking of children. Children at Risk is the beneficiary of the gala set for November 4 at the Omni Houston Hotel.

Gala chairs Dr. Alice Mao Brams and Stacey Lindseth were joined by luncheon co-chair Courtney Hobson. (Luncheon co-chair Melissa Mithoff was unavailable.) Auction chairs Kristen Cannon and Lara Bell were also at the table.

PC Seen: Dominique Sachse, Brigitte Kalai, Anne Ayre, Tatiana Green, Stephanie Perkins, Rachel Bagwell, Marla Hurley, Iraida Brown, Ally Shell, Felicia Stone, Michelle Reyna Wymens, Lauren Paine, Naureen Malik, Crystal del Toro, and Kendra Smith.