Pioneering Woman Rapper, Major Power Players Come Through for Houston’s UNCF Gala, Boost Historically Black Colleges
Making Sure Great Minds Get a ChanceBY Shelby Hodge // 12.28.22
Annette Bracey, Heidi Smith at the UNCF gala.
UNCF gala chairs Gaynell Floyd Drexler and Heidi McDonald Smith flank Bryce H. Kennard at the gala that raised more than $571,000.
MC Lyte, renowned pioneer female rapper, rocks the crowd at the UNCF gala at the Hilton Americas-Houston.
Mike & Leanne Alvarez at the UNCF gala.
Erica & Dr. Rob Burnette at the UNCF gala.
Dr. Michael Lomax & Rommell Quarterman and family at the Houston UNCF gala.
Shell USA's Denise Hall with Shell employees at the UNCF gala.
What: The 33rd annual “A Mind Is . . .” Gala benefiting UNCF
Where: Hilton Americas-Houston
PC Moment: The one and only MC Lyte, pioneer female rapper and actress, gave one of her jaw-dropping performances following dinner and the spirited networking, mingling and supporting of historic Black colleges and universities through UNCF leadership. Among those mixing through the throng were a number of students and Huston-Tillotson University’s Miss UNCF.
Under guidance of chairs Gaynell Floyd Drexler and Heidi McDonald Smith, the evening raised more than $571,000. Adding to the relevance of the education focused evening was honorary chair Dr. Alvia Wardlaw, curator and director of the University Museum at Texas Southern University, and a member of the scholarly advisory committee for the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History.
Focus of the event was inspiration with ennobling words from honorees Nicholas Perkins, chairman, president and CEO of Perkins Management Services Company and Black Titan Investment Corporation, the first African American to own a national hamburger franchise system (Fuddruckers); Rommel Quarterman, executive managing partner of Johnny Carrabba Family of Restaurants; and Dr. Ruth J. Simmons, president of Prairie View A&M University. Leading the program was the dapper Khambrel Marshall, KPRC Channel 2 meteorologist and host of Houston Newsmakers.
“UNCF is honored to be supported so strongly by the Houston community,” Zarinah Poole, area development director of UNCF, says. “Nearly 500 guests attended this event to help raise funds for HBCUs and students who without UNCF would not have a way to earn their college degrees. We want to thank all those who helped this event be successful.”
PC Seen: Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee; Mayor Sylvester Turner; Houston City Council Member Tiffany Thomas; Bryce Kennard, a member of the Houston UNCF Leadership Council; Houston UNCF Leadership Council chair and CenterPoint Energy executive Valentine Emesih; the Rev. Joe S. Ratliff, pastor at Brentwood Baptist Church; and UNCF president and CEO Michael Lomax, in from headquarters in Washington D.C.