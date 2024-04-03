New Interactive Wonderland at POST Houston Aims to Tug at Your Heart Strings — Creating a Moment For Kids

Elia Gabbanelli & Guest Interacting with Heart Strings Exhibit (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Sippi Khurna & Amy Pierce (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
UUSA-HeartStrings 07 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Nelson Bowman, Amy Pierce, Sippi Khurna and Michael J. Nyenhuis (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
UUSA-HeartStrings 09 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Ida & Philipe Gilbert (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Margaret Alkek Williams & David Wuthrich (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
UUSA-HeartStrings 13 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Paul and Penny Loyd (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
01
10

Elia Gabbanelli and a friend interact with the Heart Strings exhibit at POST Houston (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

02
10

Sippi Khurna, Amy Pierce at UNICEF's "Heart Strings" premiere (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

03
10

UNICEF's “Heart Strings: Creating Connection to the World’s Children” at POST Houston (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

04
10

Nelson Bowman, Amy Pierce, Sippi Khurana, Michael J. Nyenhuis at UNICEF's "Heart Strings" premiere (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

05
10

UNICEF's “Heart Strings: Creating Connection to the World’s Children” at POST Houston (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

06
10

Ida & Philippe Gilbert at UNICEF's "Heart Strings" premiere (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

07
10

Margaret Alkek Williams, David Wuthrich at UNICEF's "Heart Strings" premiere (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

08
10

UNICEF's “Heart Strings: Creating Connection to the World’s Children” at POST Houston (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

09
10

Paul & Penny Loyd at UNICEF's "Heart Strings" premiere (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

10
10

The ribbon cutting ceremony at UNICEF's "Heart Strings" premiere (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Elia Gabbanelli & Guest Interacting with Heart Strings Exhibit (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Sippi Khurna & Amy Pierce (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
UUSA-HeartStrings 07 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Nelson Bowman, Amy Pierce, Sippi Khurna and Michael J. Nyenhuis (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
UUSA-HeartStrings 09 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Ida & Philipe Gilbert (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Margaret Alkek Williams & David Wuthrich (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
UUSA-HeartStrings 13 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Paul and Penny Loyd (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Society / Featured Parties

New Interactive Wonderland at POST Houston Aims to Tug at Your Heart Strings — Creating a Moment For Kids

UNICEF Continues Its Push To Create a More Equitable World For Vulnerable Children

BY // 04.02.24
photography Priscilla Dickson
Elia Gabbanelli and a friend interact with the Heart Strings exhibit at POST Houston (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Sippi Khurna, Amy Pierce at UNICEF's "Heart Strings" premiere (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
UNICEF's “Heart Strings: Creating Connection to the World’s Children” at POST Houston (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Nelson Bowman, Amy Pierce, Sippi Khurana, Michael J. Nyenhuis at UNICEF's "Heart Strings" premiere (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
UNICEF's “Heart Strings: Creating Connection to the World’s Children” at POST Houston (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Ida & Philippe Gilbert at UNICEF's "Heart Strings" premiere (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Margaret Alkek Williams, David Wuthrich at UNICEF's "Heart Strings" premiere (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
UNICEF's “Heart Strings: Creating Connection to the World’s Children” at POST Houston (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Paul & Penny Loyd at UNICEF's "Heart Strings" premiere (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
The ribbon cutting ceremony at UNICEF's "Heart Strings" premiere (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
1
10

Elia Gabbanelli and a friend interact with the Heart Strings exhibit at POST Houston (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

2
10

Sippi Khurna, Amy Pierce at UNICEF's "Heart Strings" premiere (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

3
10

UNICEF's “Heart Strings: Creating Connection to the World’s Children” at POST Houston (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

4
10

Nelson Bowman, Amy Pierce, Sippi Khurana, Michael J. Nyenhuis at UNICEF's "Heart Strings" premiere (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

5
10

UNICEF's “Heart Strings: Creating Connection to the World’s Children” at POST Houston (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

6
10

Ida & Philippe Gilbert at UNICEF's "Heart Strings" premiere (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

7
10

Margaret Alkek Williams, David Wuthrich at UNICEF's "Heart Strings" premiere (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

8
10

UNICEF's “Heart Strings: Creating Connection to the World’s Children” at POST Houston (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

9
10

Paul & Penny Loyd at UNICEF's "Heart Strings" premiere (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

10
10

The ribbon cutting ceremony at UNICEF's "Heart Strings" premiere (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

What: The premiere of UNICEF USA and Moment Factory’s “Heart Strings: Creating Connection to the World’s Children” in Houston

Where: POST Houston

PC Moments: Nearly 300 lucky people gathered to witness the debut of “Heart Strings,” a unique and interactive experience that highlights UNICEF’s mission of creating a more equitable world for kids around the world. UNICEF’s USA president and CEO Michael J. Nyenhuis, Southwest Regional board chair Amy Pierce, board member Sippi Khurana and Southern Region youth representative Trisha Botcha delivered remarks. The director of the Houston mayor’s office of education Olivera Jankovska spoke as well.

Nelson Bowman, Amy Pierce, Sippi Khurna and Michael J. Nyenhuis (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Nelson Bowman, Amy Pierce, Sippi Khurana, Michael J. Nyenhuis at UNICEF’s “Heart Strings” premiere (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

A ribbon cutting ceremony officially unveiled the new “Heart Strings” experience, followed by live performances of Whitney Houston‘s “Higher Love” and OneRepublic’s “Feel Again” by party band Lost Wax and Theater Under the Stars choir members. The evening was lit up with pink and purple lights inspired by the “Heart Strings” exhibit, courtesy of the UNICEF USA New England board member and founder and Rafanelli Events chief creative officer Bryan Rafanelli

Attendees then got to experience “Heart Strings” firsthand. The experience took them through eight interactive zones that focus on the core pillars vital to kids’ success, including health care, education, protection and respect. Each multimedia and multisensory zone encouraged participants to contribute their own pulses, lyrics and voices to create a universal song. 

UNICEF's “Heart Strings: Creating Connection to the World’s Children” at POST Houston (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
UNICEF’s “Heart Strings: Creating Connection to the World’s Children” at POST Houston (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Houston was designated the first UNICEF Child Friendly City in the United States last August for its dedication to providing equitable, inclusive and safe communities for children under former Mayor Sylvester Turner. The Bayou City is the first of four stops on UNICEF’s “Heart Strings” tour. The installation will also be held in Atlanta, Boston and Chicago through the summer.

Set your Easter Table with Bering's

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024

PC Seen: UNICEF USA chief marketing officer Shelley Diamond, UNICEF USA executive vice president and chief philanthropy officer Michele Walsh, presenting sponsors Tina and Byron Trott, Ajay Khurana, Rob Pierce, Olsa Alikaj-Cano, Preity Bhagia, Susan Boggio, Nelson Bowman, Penny and Paul Loyd, Elia Gabbanelli, Margaret Alkek Williams, David Wuthrich, and Sneha and Nick Merchant. 

UNICEF’s “Heart Strings: Creating Connection to the World’s Children” will be at POST Houston (401 Franklin Street) through this Sunday, April 7. Tickets start at $23. All ages are welcome. Kids under 6 are free. For more information, go here.

Featured Events

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
3029 Tangley
West University
FOR SALE

3029 Tangley
West University, TX

$2,485,000 Learn More about this property
Kathy Arcidiacono
This property is listed by: Kathy Arcidiacono (713) 822-1749 Email Realtor
3029 Tangley
2323 W Main St.
The Westmore
FOR SALE

2323 W Main St.
Houston, TX

$1,239,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Moncrief
This property is listed by: Nancy Moncrief (713) 254-6704 Email Realtor
2323 W Main St.
11610 Monica
Bunker Hill Village
FOR SALE

11610 Monica
Bunker Hill, TX

$2,800,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11610 Monica
11015 Lakeside Forest
Lakeside Forest
FOR SALE

11015 Lakeside Forest
Houston, TX

$945,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
11015 Lakeside Forest
16503 Saddle Ridge Pass
Saddle Ridge Estates
FOR SALE

16503 Saddle Ridge Pass
Cypress, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Barbara Towne
This property is listed by: Barbara Towne (281) 686-8178 Email Realtor
16503 Saddle Ridge Pass
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X