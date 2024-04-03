New Interactive Wonderland at POST Houston Aims to Tug at Your Heart Strings — Creating a Moment For Kids

What: The premiere of UNICEF USA and Moment Factory’s “Heart Strings: Creating Connection to the World’s Children” in Houston

Where: POST Houston

PC Moments: Nearly 300 lucky people gathered to witness the debut of “Heart Strings,” a unique and interactive experience that highlights UNICEF’s mission of creating a more equitable world for kids around the world. UNICEF’s USA president and CEO Michael J. Nyenhuis, Southwest Regional board chair Amy Pierce, board member Sippi Khurana and Southern Region youth representative Trisha Botcha delivered remarks. The director of the Houston mayor’s office of education Olivera Jankovska spoke as well.

A ribbon cutting ceremony officially unveiled the new “Heart Strings” experience, followed by live performances of Whitney Houston‘s “Higher Love” and OneRepublic’s “Feel Again” by party band Lost Wax and Theater Under the Stars choir members. The evening was lit up with pink and purple lights inspired by the “Heart Strings” exhibit, courtesy of the UNICEF USA New England board member and founder and Rafanelli Events chief creative officer Bryan Rafanelli.

Attendees then got to experience “Heart Strings” firsthand. The experience took them through eight interactive zones that focus on the core pillars vital to kids’ success, including health care, education, protection and respect. Each multimedia and multisensory zone encouraged participants to contribute their own pulses, lyrics and voices to create a universal song.

Houston was designated the first UNICEF Child Friendly City in the United States last August for its dedication to providing equitable, inclusive and safe communities for children under former Mayor Sylvester Turner. The Bayou City is the first of four stops on UNICEF’s “Heart Strings” tour. The installation will also be held in Atlanta, Boston and Chicago through the summer.

PC Seen: UNICEF USA chief marketing officer Shelley Diamond, UNICEF USA executive vice president and chief philanthropy officer Michele Walsh, presenting sponsors Tina and Byron Trott, Ajay Khurana, Rob Pierce, Olsa Alikaj-Cano, Preity Bhagia, Susan Boggio, Nelson Bowman, Penny and Paul Loyd, Elia Gabbanelli, Margaret Alkek Williams, David Wuthrich, and Sneha and Nick Merchant.

UNICEF’s “Heart Strings: Creating Connection to the World’s Children” will be at POST Houston (401 Franklin Street) through this Sunday, April 7. Tickets start at $23. All ages are welcome. Kids under 6 are free. For more information, go here.