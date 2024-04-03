Downtown Dallas, Inc. Presents a Solar Eclipse Weekend to Remember

Downtown Dallas, Inc., in partnership with FGIII Fine Art Productions and Jackson the Brand, will host the second annual Downtown Dallas Arts Festival.

If you haven’t heard about the upcoming solar eclipse, now is the time to prepare. People are taking off of work. Small towns are becoming tourist destinations. People are stocking up on necessities like it’s the pandemic again. It’s quite possibly the event of the spring. And now, you don’t have to wait until just the brief moment on Monday, April 8 to celebrate.

Dallas Morning News are joining forces to celebrate what has now been deemed the Solar Eclipse Weekend from April 5 through 8 at Main Street Garden for a solar spectacle, while also kicking off Dallas Arts Month.

Witness this once-in-a-lifetime experience and extend the celebrations by making it a staycation or vacation. There will be festivities all weekend long including a special interactive art installation, an abundance of arts events and festivals, wellness events, movies, and more.

Now, whether you come from near or far, downtown Dallas is the place to be all weekend long in the build-up to this solar phenomenon.

POP! By Gentilhomme – Interactive Art Installation

Through May 15 at Main Street Garden, the POP! By Gentilhomme – Interactive Art Installation awaits. Popo, Popup, Popli, Popette, and Popotin are waiting for you to entice them to leave their mysterious luminous monoliths for an electrifying fiesta. There are five enigmatic monoliths where the POP! creatures live. Set them free by calling out to them, talking to them, or even singing. POP! by Gentilhomme, a production of Quartier des Spectacles Partnership in partnership with Jack World, distributed by QDSinternational. POP! is supported by the Dallas Tourism Public Improvement

Dallas Art Fair

2024 marks the 16th year of the iconic Dallas Art Fair at the Fashion Industry Gallery. From April 4 through 7, the fair will feature 91 galleries, representing 17 countries and 49 cities from around the globe.

Video Art Night

Kick off the solar eclipse weekend with Video Art Night on Friday, April 5 from 6 pm to 10 pm at Pegasus Plaza. Join DDI and AURORA for the third annual event — a curated video art program that merges art, technology, and the public realm. Enjoy live music from the Len Barnett Modern Cajun Jazz Ensemble to kick off the night, and nighttime tunes from DJ Blake Ward. Topo Chico will be available for plenty of samples and a cash bar from Henry’s Majestic. Projections will start at 8 pm. VAN is partly supported by the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture.

Eyeboretum

An immersive fantasy garden experience at The Eye in celebration of Dallas Art Fair, Headington Cos. presents the return of the Eyeboretum. The 10-day experience will be open to the public from Friday, April 5, through Sunday, April 14. Hopefully, you’ve already purchased your tickets, because this event is sold out!

Solar Spring Stroll

On Saturday, April 6, bring the entire family (and furry friends too) to the Downtown Dallas from noon until 3 pm for a Solar Stroll. Things kick off at Main Street Garden, where you can get a free reusable Solar Eclipse bag (while supplies last), experience art vendors and kid friendly activities, then stroll through Downtown for fun and treats. This family and pet-friendly event will include kids’ activities, face painting, a local artisan market, a roaming photo booth, and live entertainment. Bring your own treat bag or pick one up from Main Street Garden for free when you check in (while supplies last). Participating businesses will be identified on the map (provided at check-in) and along the route with festive balloon columns. This event is free with RSVP.

Downtown Dallas Arts Festival

Downtown Dallas, Inc., in partnership with FGIII Fine Art Productions and Jackson the Brand, will host the second annual Downtown Dallas Arts Festival on Saturday, April 6 (10 am to 10 pm) and Sunday, April 7 (10 am to 6 pm).

This festival is a family-friendly, free-to-attend, two-day event that will be open to the public at various locations. Downtown Dallas Arts Festival will feature pop-up markets showcasing a wide variety of DFW artists, makers, small businesses, and creative brands, including live musicians, performers, entertainers, live activations, live painting, live murals, curated pop-up exhibitions, food trucks, and more. Downtown Dallas Arts Festival is honored to partner with Dallas College and will feature student and faculty pop-ups from The School of Creative Arts, Entertainment & Design.

Day of Wellness

Become one with yourself and the moon during a Day of Wellness at Harwood Park before the big solar eclipse on Sunday, April 7. Kickstart your morning with a unique and rejuvenating experience of goat yoga. Multiple sessions are available, offering participants the opportunity to connect with nature and enjoy the calming presence of these gentle animals.

Or, if you prefer to tap it back, jump on the bike and join DDI for Solar City Cycle, an exhilarating outdoor pop-up spin class with TruFusion. Get ready to pedal your way to fitness and fun in the refreshing open air with two dynamic classes at 3 pm and 4:15 pm.

Discover Downtown Movie Series: Pitch Perfect

Join DDI for a movie under the stars at Main Street Garden on Sunday, April 7. Enjoy complimentary popcorn and lawn games at the park followed by a free movie on the lawn with a spectacular view of the Dallas skyline. Pitch Perfect begins at 8 pm, but the event is open from 6 pm to 10 pm in Main Street Garden Park. Guests are encouraged to bring their blankets and nosh on dinner and snacks from food trucks and surrounding local restaurants. Come early and stay late at Main Street Garden Park. This event is free with RSVP.

Solar Eclipse Watch Party

On the big day, Monday, April 8, a total solar eclipse, known as the “Great North American Eclipse,” will trace a narrow path of totality across 13 U.S. states. The time in totality for Dallas is 3 minutes and 51 seconds, which is one of the longest durations across North America.

And, from 10 am to 3 pm, take off work, pull the kids out of school, and consider it a national holiday. Head downtown and join in for the fun at the official Solar Eclipse Watch Party in partnership with The Dallas Morning News. The free, family-friendly event will include live music, food trucks, a roaming photo booth, kids’ activities, Topo Chico samples, and a cash bar by Henry’s Majestic.

For a full list of events happening this weekend as well as Solar Eclipse Watch Parties, visit https://downtowndallas.com/solar-eclipse-weekend/