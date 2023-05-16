Volunteer of the Century Reveal In Houston and a $1 Million Gift Gives United Way’s 100th Anniversary Celebration Real Oomph

Casino games provide entertainment at the United Way of Greater Houston 100th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

MECA Folklorico Dancers at the United Way of Greater Houston 100th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Katie O'Neil, Taylor Woodruff at the United Way of Greater Houston 100th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Susie Link, Caroline McLean at the United Way of Greater Houston 100th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Marty & Kathy Goossen, Amanda McMillian, Benjamin Holloway at the United Way of Greater Houston 100th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lilyanne McClean at the United Way of Greater Houston 100th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Kelly Whitely, Karen Kershner Slack at the United Way of Greater Houston 100th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Katie Pryor, Stephen Fraga at the United Way of Greater Houston 100th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Willie Alexander, Walter Johnson, Murry Bowden, Corby Robertson at the United Way of Greater Houston 100th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Drs. Julie & Marc Boom at the United Way of Greater Houston 100th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Donna Vallone, Kate McLean at the United Way of Greater Houston 100th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Cassandra McZeal, Ewart Jones at the United Way of Greater Houston 100th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Armando & Corina Perez, Irma Diaz Gonzalez & Roberto Gonzalez at the United Way of Greater Houston 100th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Si Vo)

Neil Duffin, Dorothy Ables, Liam Mallon at the United Way of Greater Houston 100th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Si Vo)

Volunteer of the Century Scott McLean & Anna McLean at the United Way of Greater Houston 100th anniversary celebration (Photo by Quy Tran)

Chairs Bobby & Phoebe Tudor, Willie & Linda Chiang, Vicki & Bob Harvey at the United Way of Greater Houston 100th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Quy Tran)

What: United Way of Greater Houston Centennial Celebration

Where: Wortham Theater Center

PC Moment: Before getting to the most exciting moments of the evening, naming the United Way Volunteer of the Century and the United Way Company of the Century, the merry throng was entertained by a cornucopia of performers. Arriving on Fish Plaza, they were greeted by the Texas Southern University Ocean of Soul.

As they moved to the check-in tables, MECA Folklorico Dancers in their colorful costumes swirled to their special dance rhythm. Then, as guests moved up the Wortham Theater escalators to the roaming reception, mariachis infused the night with more energy.

Entertainment in the Grand Foyer included a 360-degree photo booth, casino games, live vogue vignette drawings and a multi-cultural array of food stations.

Amanda McMillian, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Houston, hosted the program and shared highlights of the impact United Way has had on the community for more than 100 years. She was joined in the program by evening chairs Linda and Willie Chiang, Vicki and Bob Harvey and Phoebe and Bobby Tudor.

SHOP Swipe















Next

Drum roll, please. Scott McLean, president and COO of Zions Bancorporation and chairman of Amegy Bank, received the remarkable honor of Volunteer of the Century, recognized for 25 years of volunteer leadership for the United Way.

ExxonMobil was honored as Company of the Century for its 70-year history as the leading supporter and partner of the organization. Through United Way, ExxonMobil and its employees have invested more than $700 million in the Houston Community. And since 2002, the company’s employees have donated time and talent to various United Way community projects totaling 640,000 hours. Liam Mallon, president ExxonMobil Upstream Company, accepted the honor on behalf of the company.

The celebration concluded with McMillian announcing a $1 million gift with matching opportunity made by the RB&R Adams Family Foundation in honor of the late Roy Adams, an ExxonMobil retiree and longtime supporter of United Way of Greater Houston.

The party ended with the sounds of the Ernest Walker Band.

PC Seen: Kathy and Marty Goossen, Anna McLean, Corby Robertson, Corina and Armando Perez, Irma Diaz Gonzalez and Roberto Gonzalez, Willie Alexander, Caroline McLean, Drs. Julie and Marc Boom, Anita and Gerald Smith, Murry Bowden, Donna Vallone, Kate McLean, Katie O’Neil, Walter Johnson, Taylor Woodruff, Stephen Fraga, Katie Pryor, Anne Neeson and Craig Janies, Karen Kershner Slack, Lilyanne McClean, Benjamin Holloway, and Dorothy Ables.