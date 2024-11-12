fbpx
United Way (Photo by Victor Rosas)
United Way (Photo by Victor Rosas)
United Way (Photo by Victor Rosas)
United Way (Photo by Victor Rosas)
United Way (Photo by Victor Rosas)
United Way (Photo by Victor Rosas)
United Way (Photo by Victor Rosas)
01
07

United Way of Metropolitan Dallas kicked off its centennial year with a celebration in the heart of downtown Dallas. (Photo by Victor Rosas)

02
07

Alice Farmer, Lyda Hill, Christy Williams (Photo by Victor Rosas)

03
07

The event was held in the AT&T Discovery District. (Photo by Victor Rosas)

04
07

Jennifer Sampson, Steven Williams, Curt Farmer, Antonio Carrillo, Jim Burke (Photo by Victor Rosas)

05
07

McDermott-Templeton President and CEO of United Way Jennifer Sampson (Photo by Victor Rosas)

06
07

Tom Greco, Corrine Greco, Christy Williams, Steven Williams (Photo by Victor Rosas)

07
07

VIP Reception at United Way's Centennial Kickoff (Photo by Victor Rosas)

United Way (Photo by Victor Rosas)
United Way (Photo by Victor Rosas)
United Way (Photo by Victor Rosas)
United Way (Photo by Victor Rosas)
United Way (Photo by Victor Rosas)
United Way (Photo by Victor Rosas)
United Way (Photo by Victor Rosas)
Society / The Seen

United Way of Metropolitan Dallas Kicks Off Its Centennial Year With a Downtown Celebration

Gathering Under the Lights at AT&T Discovery District

BY // 11.12.24
photography Victor Rosas
United Way of Metropolitan Dallas kicked off its centennial year with a celebration in the heart of downtown Dallas. (Photo by Victor Rosas)
Alice Farmer, Lyda Hill, Christy Williams (Photo by Victor Rosas)
The event was held in the AT&T Discovery District. (Photo by Victor Rosas)
Jennifer Sampson, Steven Williams, Curt Farmer, Antonio Carrillo, Jim Burke (Photo by Victor Rosas)
McDermott-Templeton President and CEO of United Way Jennifer Sampson (Photo by Victor Rosas)
Tom Greco, Corrine Greco, Christy Williams, Steven Williams (Photo by Victor Rosas)
VIP Reception at United Way's Centennial Kickoff (Photo by Victor Rosas)
1
7

United Way of Metropolitan Dallas kicked off its centennial year with a celebration in the heart of downtown Dallas. (Photo by Victor Rosas)

2
7

Alice Farmer, Lyda Hill, Christy Williams (Photo by Victor Rosas)

3
7

The event was held in the AT&T Discovery District. (Photo by Victor Rosas)

4
7

Jennifer Sampson, Steven Williams, Curt Farmer, Antonio Carrillo, Jim Burke (Photo by Victor Rosas)

5
7

McDermott-Templeton President and CEO of United Way Jennifer Sampson (Photo by Victor Rosas)

6
7

Tom Greco, Corrine Greco, Christy Williams, Steven Williams (Photo by Victor Rosas)

7
7

VIP Reception at United Way's Centennial Kickoff (Photo by Victor Rosas)

Marching towards its 100th anniversary, the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas kicked off its centennial year with a celebration in the heart of downtown Dallas on Thursday, October 24.

Some of the city’s most cherished champions gathered under the lights of the AT&T Discovery District to commence a year-long celebration of 100 years of impact on millions in North Texas.

United Way focuses on three key areas — education, income, and health — considered “the building blocks of opportunity.” For 100 years, the organization has “united the community to create access and opportunity for all North Texans to thrive.”

During the event, United Way unveiled the Century Project, which seeks to revolutionize community collaboration through data. (How fitting that the event took place in the 5G-fueled AT&T Discovery District!) McDermott-Templeton President and CEO of United Way Jennifer Sampson advocated for all North Texans to “Live United” in order to create lasting change in our community.

“Every face, every story reminds us that Dallas isn’t just a collection of neighborhoods – ours is a community of real people, real dreams, and endless possibilities,” Sampson said.

“We have big dreams for all of Big D — from Dallas to Collin County to Rockwall to Southern Denton counties. But we don’t just dream. We do. We connect. We act. We Live United so all North Texans can thrive,” she eloquently concluded.

Holiday Gift Guide

Swipe
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 1
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 1
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 1
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 1
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 1
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 1
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 1
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 1
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 1
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 1
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 1
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 1
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 1
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 1
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 1
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 1
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 1
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 1
United Way
McDermott-Templeton President and CEO of United Way Jennifer Sampson

PepsiCo Foods North America CEO Steven Williams is chairing the landmark Centennial campaign. Notable guests in attendance included Lyda Hill, Christy Williams, Alice and Curt Farmer, Antonio Carrillo, Jim Burke, and Tom and Corrine Greco.

Throughout 2025, United Way plans to host events and volunteer projects that will enhance education, income, and health. Up next? A Food and Health Resources Fair on Saturday, November 16, will provide food distribution, critical grocery support, onsite health check-ups, and testing. Interested volunteers can register here.

Centennial sponsors include many steadfast pillars of Dallas’ corporate community, such as PepsiCo, Texas Instruments, Comerica Bank, Trinity Industries, Vista, Atmos Energy, EY, H-E-B, AT&T, Arcosa, Bank of America, and Ryan.

The celebratory year culminates at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, November 15, 2025, with the grand United Way Centennial presented by PepsiCo, which will feature a VIP dinner and concert. Some top-secret details have yet to be revealed, but mark your calendar for this not-to-be-missed event.

Congratulations, United Way. 99, and you’ve never looked better.

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
3315 Robinhood Street
West University
FOR SALE

3315 Robinhood Street
West University, TX

$2,450,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Noel
This property is listed by: Melinda Noel (713) 201-7400 Email Realtor
3315 Robinhood Street
2701 Westheimer Road, #7G
Regency House
FOR SALE

2701 Westheimer Road, #7G
Houston, TX

$295,000 Learn More about this property
Karin Tennant
This property is listed by: Karin Tennant (713) 320-5557 Email Realtor
2701 Westheimer Road, #7G
207 Munford Street
https://www.greenwoodking.com/real-estate/207
FOR SALE

207 Munford Street
Houston, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
207 Munford Street
6601 Corbin Street
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

6601 Corbin Street
HOUSTON, TX

$1,249,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
6601 Corbin Street
3515 Jolly Roger Circle
Pirates Cove
FOR SALE

3515 Jolly Roger Circle
Galveston, TX

$2,825,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
3515 Jolly Roger Circle
1003 W 16th Street
Shady Acres
FOR SALE

1003 W 16th Street
HOUSTON, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Cassandra Emerson
This property is listed by: Cassandra Emerson (832) 659-7492 Email Realtor
1003 W 16th Street
733 E 10th 1/2 Street
Heights
FOR SALE

733 E 10th 1/2 Street
HOUSTON, TX

$1,090,000 Learn More about this property
Jason Knebel
This property is listed by: Jason Knebel (713) 232-9712 Email Realtor
733 E 10th 1/2 Street
4706 Devon Street
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4706 Devon Street
HOUSTON, TX

$2,375,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
4706 Devon Street
1546 Rutland
Heights
FOR SALE

1546 Rutland
Houston, TX

$1,975,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
1546 Rutland
2320 Blue Bonnet Boulevard
Braeswood
FOR SALE

2320 Blue Bonnet Boulevard
HOUSTON, TX

$2,975,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2320 Blue Bonnet Boulevard
1227 Cortlandt
Heights
FOR SALE

1227 Cortlandt
HOUSTON, TX

$1,890,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
1227 Cortlandt
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X