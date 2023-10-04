Cowboy Chow Takes Over at AT&T Discovery District, Ivy Tavern Owners Go Greek, a Downtown Lunch Favorite Returns, and More Dallas Restaurant News

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Dallas Restaurant News to Know

AT&T Discovery District replaces JAXON with a new Texas-inspired restaurant.

Opening in late October, Cowboy Chow takes over the former JAXON space at AT&T Discovery District. The new, cowboy-inspired restaurant comes from Dallas restaurateur Jack Gibbons, CEO of FB Society (Haywire, Whiskey Cake). The menu will feature dishes influenced by Texas, New Mexico, and Mexico — Think steak, enchiladas, and burgers. This will also be Gibbons’ first concept outside of FB Society. The design includes Texas-themed artwork, a photo-worthy art installation, and giant TVs for sports. Eventually, the live music stage that JAXON was known for will also return. Also to note, AT&T Discovery District recently changed management to Legends Hospitality.

A downtown Dallas favorite reopens this fall with a new owner, design, and menu.

A downtown Dallas staple for 20 years, The Metropolitan Café shuttered in 2021. This fall, the iconic breakfast and lunch spot will reopen with a new owner, design, chef, and menu. Noemi Chiriac is bringing the cafe back to life, along with Executive Chef Randall Braud (who formerly worked at Mot Hai Ba, Barcelona Wine Bar, and more local spots). Chiriac bought the restaurant for her retired mother so that she could share some of her favorite Romanian dishes. Chef Braud will add his Filipino background to the mix as he crafts a menu of original cafe classics and his spin on deli sandwiches, and comforting dishes, as well as incorporating Chiriac’s mother’s Romanian heritage.

Guests can expect the Metropolitan Café classics to remain such as The Meeker Special and The Denver Croissant. The space has also been revamped with an art deco design inspired by the year the former Masonic Blue Lodge Temple building was built — 1913.

The owners of The Ivy Tavern will open a new Greek bistro in the former City Cafe space.

Coming to Devonshire in early 2024, Nikki Greek Bistro & Lounge will serve cuisine from the many regions of Greece in the former City Cafe space. From the owners of The Ivy Tavern (Lisa and Tom Georgalis), the new spot will feature an upscale modern design created by Ricardo Torres of Estudio Ricardo Torres. The space boasts 18th-century natural stone floors, custom lighting and furnishings, and a color palette of blues, greens, and creams. Tom Georgalis’ parents are Greek and Lisa learned to cook from them. The couple has enlisted chef Blake Andress as Executive Chef who has previously worked at Mister Charles and The Mansion. Named after the Greek goddess of victory, Nike, the restaurant will be open for dinner Monday through Saturday.